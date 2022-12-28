Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,783.22 -46.03 -1.20%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 376.66 -4.74 -1.24%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,875.71 -365.85 -1.10%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.57 -3.80 -1.14%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,679.34 -143.17 -1.32%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 260.10 -3.48 -1.32%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TSLA 112.71 +3.61 +3.31%
Tesla Inc
AAPL 126.04 -3.99 -3.07%
Apple Inc
RIVN 17.74 unch unch
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
MRO 26.58 -1.07 -3.87%
Marathon Oil Corp
APA 45.18 -2.46 -5.16%
Apa Corp
OXY 62.08 -2.25 -3.50%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
COP 115.31 -3.16 -2.67%
Conocophillips
DVN 60.89 -2.35 -3.72%
Devon Energy Corp
FANG 134.47 -3.11 -2.26%
Diamondback Energy
XOM 108.38 -1.81 -1.64%
Exxon Mobil Corp
HAL 38.08 -1.19 -3.03%
Halliburton Company
MPC 114.52 -2.30 -1.97%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
PSX 102.15 -2.43 -2.32%
Phillips 66
BKR 28.55 -0.82 -2.79%
Baker Hughes Company
VLO 125.35 -1.06 -0.84%
Valero Energy Corp
CVX 176.98 -2.65 -1.48%
Chevron Corp
LUV 32.19 -1.75 -5.16%
Southwest Airlines Company
PDD 81.42 -3.78 -4.44%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BIDU 111.60 -4.88 -4.19%
Baidu Inc ADR
JD 56.15 -2.65 -4.51%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 87.20 -2.66 -2.96%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 71.67 -1.47 -2.01%
Netease Inc ADR
ZNH23 112-060 -0-045 -0.13%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.521 +0.342 +0.33%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06125 -0.00272 -0.26%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.472 +0.977 +0.73%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,812.1 -11.0 -0.60%
Gold
SIH23 23.720 -0.497 -2.05%
Silver

Most Popular News

People and teaching - man in suit thumbs up 1
Short Straddle Screener Results For December 27th
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Phone and computer internet network 2
Corning Inc Trades Below Its Historic Value Metrics Attracting Value Buyers
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 3
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Climb As Recession Fears Ease, China Reopens Borders
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 4
Markets Today: Stocks Mixed as China Reopens Borders and Ends Travel Restrictions
Travel & Leisure - chris-leipelt-XfGuPGBJyZc-unsplash 5
Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations a Big Red Flag for LUV Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot