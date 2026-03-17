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Stocks Climb on Strength in Chip and Travel Stocks

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.64%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.59%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.80%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are up +0.57%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are up +0.78%.

Stocks are climbing today amid strength in chipmakers and travel stocks.  Also, lower bond yields are supportive of stocks, as the 10-year T-note yield is down -2 bp to 4.20% after the ADP weekly employment change for the four weeks ended February 28 increased by +9,000, the smallest increase in five weeks, a sign of a slowdown in hiring by US employers.  Stocks also found some support after today’s report showed US Feb pending home sales unexpectedly rose +1.8% m/m, stronger than expectations of a -0.6% m/m decline.

Stocks are being undercut today as crude oil prices rose after Iran renewed attacks on key energy infrastructure in the Middle East. WTI crude oil (CLJ26) is up more than +1% today after operations were suspended at the Shah gas field in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Iranian drones and missiles also targeted an Iraqi oil field.  Also, crude loadings from the UAE’s port at Fujairah were halted again after Iranian drone attacks. 

The war with Iran is in its eighteenth day with no end in sight. Late Monday, President Trump said he will delay his summit later this month with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China until next month, saying it was important for him to remain in Washington to oversee the military operations against Iran.  Meanwhile, Mr. Trump renewed calls for other nations to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to expand strikes to Iranian oil infrastructure if Iran keeps up attacks on other Persian Gulf energy producers.

Crude oil prices remain high despite attempts to boost global supplies. The IEA last Wednesday released 400 million barrels from emergency oil stockpiles and said the war against Iran is disrupting 7.5% of global oil supply, and the conflict will cut global oil supply by 8 million bpd this month.  The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas flows, has choked off oil and gas flows due to Iran’s attacks on shipping in the waterway and forced Gulf producers to cut output because they can’t export from the region.  Goldman Sachs warns that crude prices could exceed the 2008 record high of close to $150 a barrel if flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed through March.

The 2-day FOMC meeting begins today, and market expectations are for the Fed to keep the federal funds target range unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%. With the Jan core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, at 3.1%, well above the Fed’s 2.0% target, the Fed is expected to signal an extended pause ahead. 

The markets are discounting a 1% chance for a -25 bp FOMC rate cut at the Tue/Wed policy meeting.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.94%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.85%.  Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 closed down -0.09%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) today are up by +5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -2.0 bp to 4.197%.  T-note prices shook off early losses and turned higher today after the weak ADP report signaled a slowdown in US employer hiring, which is dovish for Fed policy.

Gains in T-notes are limited today amid a +1% jump in WTI crude oil prices, which has raised inflation expectations.  Also, an unexpected increase in Feb pending home sales was bearish for T-notes.  In addition, supply pressures are negative for T-notes as the Treasury will auction $13 billion of 20-year T-bonds later today.

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield is down -4.1 bp to 2.911%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -6.3 bp to 4.707%.

The German Mar ZEW survey expectations of economic growth index fell -58.8 to an 11-month low of -0.5, weaker than expectations of 39.2.

Swaps are discounting a 3% chance of a -25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting this Thursday.

US Stock Movers

Chip stocks and AI-infrastructure companies are moving higher today, a supportive factor for the broader market.  Western Digital (WDC) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100, and ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) is also up more than +4%.  Also, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) and Micron Technology (MU) are up more than +3%.  In addition, KLA Corp (KLAC) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are up more than +2%, and Lam Research (LRCX), Microchip Technology (MCHP), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) are up more than +1%.

Software stocks are stronger today, supporting gains in the broader market.  CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is up more than +3%, and Intuit (INTU), Datadog (DDOG), ServiceNow (NOW), Autodesk (ADSK), and Workday (WDAY) are up more than +2%.  Also, International Business Machines (IBM), Adobe Systems (ADBE), and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) are up more than +1%.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is up more than +3% to lead airline stocks higher after raising its Q1 revenue forecast to high-single-digit growth, up from a previous forecast of 5% to 7%.  Also, Alaska Air Group (ALK), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), American Airlines Group (AAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are up more than +2%. 

Travel and hotel stocks are rallying today after US airline executives said they are seeing an increase in bookings as travelers rush to buy tickets ahead of a likely surge in prices because of fuel costs.  Expedia Group (EXPE) is up more than +5%, and Hyatt Hotels (H) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) are up more than +4%.  Also, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Airbnb (ABNB) are up more than +3%.  In addition, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), and Marriott International (MAR) are up more than +2%. 

Lemonde Inc (LMND) is up more than +14% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $85. 

Uber Technologies (UBER) is up more than +5%, and Lyft (LYFT) is up more than +4% after Nvidia announced separate autonomous vehicle partnerships with the companies. 

Align Technology (ALGN) is up by more than +4% after Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $200.

Dover Corp (DOV) is up more than +2% after Wells Fargo Securities upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $230. 

Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) is up more than +2% after Victory Capital revised its bid to acquire the company.

Semtech (SMTC) is down more than -8% after forecasting Q1 adjusted EPS of 42 cents to 48 cents, the low end of the range below the consensus of 43 cents. 

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) is down more than -3% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after HSBC downgraded the stock to sell from hold with a price target of $850.

Cencora (COR) is down more than -3% after the company said CFO James Cleary will retire on June 30.

Honeywell International (HON) is down more than -1% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials after executives said the Iran war is a headwind to Q1 revenue.

Earnings Reports(3/17/2026)

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALK 39.05 +0.61 +1.59%
Alaska Air Group
LVS 54.82 +1.12 +2.09%
Las Vegas Sands
WYNN 104.27 +3.64 +3.62%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
ABNB 132.15 +3.83 +2.98%
Airbnb Inc Cl A
STX 410.95 +12.17 +3.05%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
WDC 300.51 +14.30 +5.00%
Western Digital Corp
SPY 670.80 +1.77 +0.26%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
ADSK 254.46 +4.68 +1.87%
Autodesk Inc
HON 229.58 -4.93 -2.10%
Honeywell International Inc
MU 454.76 +12.96 +2.93%
Micron Technology
DOV 212.23 +4.81 +2.32%
Dover Corp
AAL 10.79 +0.30 +2.86%
American Airlines Gp
QQQ 602.71 +2.33 +0.39%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
NOW 117.32 +2.44 +2.12%
Servicenow Inc
ADBE 255.85 +3.99 +1.58%
Adobe Systems Inc
LYFT 14.08 +0.53 +3.91%
Lyft Inc Cl A
MCHP 64.26 +0.43 +0.67%
Microchip Technology
ARM 125.27 +3.57 +2.93%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MAR 328.46 +6.62 +2.06%
Marriot Int Cl A
UAL 92.10 +1.82 +2.02%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
INTU 460.36 +8.05 +1.78%
Intuit Inc
DDOG 128.72 +2.15 +1.70%
Datadog Inc Cl A
EXPE 244.16 +12.70 +5.49%
Expedia Group Inc
H 148.06 +6.73 +4.76%
Hyatt Hotels Corp
JHG 51.51 +1.05 +2.08%
Janus Henderson Group Plc
ALGN 176.44 +6.99 +4.13%
Align Technology
$IUXX 24,773.87 +118.53 +0.48%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ZNM26 112-015 +0-050 +0.14%
10-Year T-Note
HLT 304.86 +8.86 +2.99%
Hilton Inc
ESH26 6,722.50 +17.75 +0.26%
S&P 500 E-Mini
LMND 66.62 +8.88 +15.38%
Lemonade Inc
QCOM 131.52 +2.13 +1.65%
Qualcomm Inc
IBM 253.01 +3.76 +1.51%
Intl Business Machines
LRCX 222.45 +3.05 +1.39%
Lam Research Corp
LLY 938.56 -50.56 -5.11%
Eli Lilly and Company
$DOWI 47,043.93 +97.52 +0.21%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DIA 471.22 +0.92 +0.20%
Dow Industrials SPDR
BKNG 4,437.83 +144.81 +3.37%
Booking Holdings Inc
UBER 78.17 +3.51 +4.70%
Uber Technologies Inc
KLAC 1,451.50 +13.26 +0.92%
K L A-Tencor Corp
CRWD 430.76 +6.92 +1.63%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
$SPX 6,723.49 +24.11 +0.36%
S&P 500 Index
NXPI 193.37 +1.48 +0.77%
Nxp Semiconductors
COR 334.61 -11.27 -3.26%
Cencora Inc
LUV 41.05 +0.82 +2.04%
Southwest Airlines Company
NQH26 24,769.50 +93.75 +0.38%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
WDAY 135.88 +2.25 +1.68%
Workday Inc
DAL 63.51 +2.67 +4.39%
Delta Air Lines Inc
SMTC 80.90 -8.10 -9.10%
Semtech Corp
CLJ26 95.57 +2.07 +2.21%
Crude Oil WTI
MGM 37.28 +1.30 +3.61%
MGM Resorts International
CDNS 294.37 +1.65 +0.56%
Cadence Design Sys

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