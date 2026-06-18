Stocks Rally as President Trump Signs a Preliminary Deal to End the US-Iran War

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.73%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.53%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +1.62%. June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are up +0.80%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are up +1.65%.

Stock indexes are sharply higher today after President Trump's signing on Wednesday night of a preliminary deal to end the US-Iran war sent crude oil prices to a 3.5-month low, eased inflation expectations, and sparked risk-on sentiment in asset markets.

Chipmakers are climbing today to lead the broader market higher, led by an +8% jump in Intel after President Trump said the chipmaker will work alongside Apple to design and produce semiconductors domestically. On the negative side, IT service stocks are retreating today, led by a -16% plunge in Accenture after its disappointing Q4 revenue forecast.

Today’s US economic news was supportive of stocks after weekly initial unemployment claims fell -4,000 to 226,000, close to expectations of 225,000. Also, the June Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey rose +10.7 to 10.3, stronger than expectations of 10.0.

Stock market moves may be exaggerated and more volatile than usual today due to the expiration of options, futures, and derivatives during the quarterly event known as triple witching. The event will take place today, with US markets closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.

WTI crude oil prices (CLN26) are down more than -2% today at a new 3.5-month low after President Trump signed a memorandum of understanding in Paris Wednesday night, formally extending the US-Iran ceasefire for 60 days that allows the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and starts a further round of negotiations to permanently end the war. The resumption of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to the release of more than 100 oil-laden tankers that are stuck in the Persian Gulf, effectively releasing stockpiles into the market. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday cut its price forecast on Brent crude to $80 a barrel in Q4 of this year, down from $90 a barrel, and said it expects Persian Gulf crude exports to return to pre-war levels by the end of July, one month earlier than previously expected.

The markets are discounting a 34% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 28-29.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today. The Euro Stoxx 50 climbed to a new record high and is up +0.38%. China's Shanghai Composite fell from a 3-week high and closed down -0.43%. Japan’s Nikkei-225 Stock Average rallied to a new all-time high and closed up +1.65%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are up +2 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is down -4.8 bp to 4.430%. T-notes have support today from falling crude oil prices, which put downward pressure on inflation expectations. WTI crude oil is down more than -2% today at a 3.5-month low, knocking the 10-year inflation expectations rate down to a 6-month low of 2.218%.

Gains in T-notes are limited amid today’s rally in stocks, which curbs safe-haven demand for government debt securities. T-notes also have some negative carryover from Wednesday, when the Fed raised its US 2026 core PCE estimate and projected higher interest rates later this year.

European government bond yields are moving higher today. The 10-year German bund yield is up +0.2 bp to 2.929%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is up +0.2 bp to 4.753%.

ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher said consumer prices will remain higher for some time in the Eurozone despite an agreement to end the war in the Middle East, and that the ECB is ready to act at any time to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target.

The UK Apr ILO unemployment rate unexpectedly fell -0.1 to 4.9%, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of no change at 5.0%.

As expected, the BOE kept its official bank rate unchanged at 3.75% in a 7-2 vote and said it "stands ready to act" on inflation. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the recent fall in crude oil prices is "encouraging," but warned that "the situation remains unpredictable and there is clearly a risk that energy prices remain elevated for an extended duration."

Swaps are discounting a 16% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers are climbing today, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) up more than +4% at a new record high. Intel (INTC) is up more than +8% after President Trump said the chipmaker will work alongside Apple to design and produce semiconductors domestically. Also, ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) are up more than +6%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), Micron Technology (MU), Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA Corp (KLAC) are up more than +5%. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Microchip Technology (MCHP), NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are up more than +4%.

Airline stocks and cruise line operators are rallying today as the -2% plunge in WTI crude oil to a 3.5-month low reduces fuel costs and boosts the profitability prospects for the companies. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) is up more than +4%, and Alaska Air Group (ALK), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Carnival (CCL) are up more than +3%. Also, United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), American Airlines Group (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are up more than +2%.

IT service stocks are retreating today, led by a -16% plunge in Accenture (ACN), the S&P 500's leading loser, after it forecast Q4 revenue of $17.75-$18.40 billion, below the consensus of $18.47 billion. The lower revenue forecast exacerbated concerns that consultants such as Accenture could be hit hard by AI in the coming years. Also, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) is down more than -7% to lead the Nasdaq 100 losers, and Huron Consulting Group (HURN) is down more than -7%. In addition, International Business Machines (IBM) is down more than -6% to lead the Dow Jones Industrials' losers, and Globant SA (GLOB) is down more than -5%.

Centrus Energy (LEU) is up more than +8% after signing a letter of intent for Centrus to supply domestic high-assay low-enriched uranium to power up to five of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses for multiple years.

Talen Energy (TLN) is up more than +5% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of buy and a price target of $499.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) is up more than +3% after Argus upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $25.

Novocure Ltd (NVCR) is down more than -16% after announcing its Phae 3 TRIDENT trial, which tested earlier initiation of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients compared to later initiation, did not meet its primary endpoint.

Kroger (KR) is down more than -6% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.58, below the consensus of $1.59, and forecasting 2027 adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.30, the midpoint weaker than the consensus of $5.23.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) is down more than -5% after forecasting Q2 EPS of $3.51 to $3.55, well below the consensus of $4.16.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is down more than -3% after Rothschild & Co downgraded the stock to sell from neutral with a price target of $215.

Earnings Reports(6/18/2026)

Accenture PLC (ACN) and Kroger Co/The (KR).