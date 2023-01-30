Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,030.26 -40.30 -0.99%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 401.45 -4.23 -1.04%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,801.34 -176.74 -0.52%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.85 -1.76 -0.52%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,960.77 -205.83 -1.69%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 290.89 -5.37 -1.81%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NVDA 193.92 -9.73 -4.78%
Nvidia Corp
DDOG 74.06 -3.17 -4.10%
Datadog Inc Cl A
TEAM 158.82 -5.43 -3.31%
Atlassian Corp
NOW 448.24 -10.62 -2.31%
Servicenow Inc
AMZN 100.85 -1.39 -1.36%
Amazon.com Inc
AMD 73.00 -2.40 -3.18%
Adv Micro Devices
GOOGL 97.23 -2.14 -2.15%
Alphabet Cl A
MRVL 42.53 -1.72 -3.89%
Marvell Technology Inc
MU 62.02 -1.85 -2.90%
Micron Technology
AMAT 109.25 -3.25 -2.89%
Applied Materials
FANG 146.48 -4.48 -2.97%
Diamondback Energy
HES 152.57 -3.68 -2.36%
Hess Corp
COP 121.15 -2.46 -1.99%
Conocophillips
DVN 63.00 -2.27 -3.48%
Devon Energy Corp
MRO 27.35 -0.96 -3.39%
Marathon Oil Corp
CVX 174.94 -4.51 -2.51%
Chevron Corp
LCID 11.93 -0.94 -7.30%
Lucid Group Inc
RIVN 18.27 -1.56 -7.87%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
TSLA 169.26 -8.64 -4.86%
Tesla Inc
PDD 97.47 -7.21 -6.89%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
JD 60.14 -3.60 -5.65%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 111.90 -6.48 -5.47%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 90.39 -1.26 -1.37%
Netease Inc ADR
LHX 212.16 +0.06 +0.03%
L3Harris Technologies Inc
GM 36.74 -1.21 -3.19%
General Motors Company
EW 76.18 -1.96 -2.51%
Edwards Lifesciences Corp
CINF 111.48 +6.04 +5.73%
Cincinnati Financial
GEHC 72.67 +2.59 +3.70%
Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc
AXP 174.44 +2.13 +1.24%
American Express Company
CL 73.05 +1.46 +2.04%
Colgate-Palmolive Company
LMT 461.40 +1.80 +0.39%
Lockheed Martin Corp
ZNH23 114-100 -0-095 -0.26%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 101.927s +0.088 +0.09%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.08412 -0.00278 -0.26%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 130.488 +0.636 +0.49%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCJ23 1,936.5 -9.1 -0.47%
Gold
SIH23 23.630 +0.008 +0.03%
Silver

Most Popular News

Oil - iStock-1342092330 1
3 Calls to Buy as Chevron’s $75 Billion Buyback Gets Options Unusually Active
Oil - Floating Oil Rig in Ocean 2
Chevron's Huge FCF, Buybacks and Dividend Hike Power Option Income Plays
Buy, Sell - iStock-1331349508 3
Why Over the Long Run The Bears Could Be Wrong About H&R Block (HRB)
Options - shutterstock_586707527 4
Bear Call Spread Screener Results For January 27th
Corn - Corn Field Blue Sky 5
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching in the Grain Markets This Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot