Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles, But Investors are Piling into Its Call Options - Time to Buy SMCI?

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) delivered disappointing quarterly results (for its fiscal Q1 ending Sept. 30) on Nov. 4. SMCI stock has tanked, as investors lost faith in this AI server company. However, large and unusual call option activity in SMCI may indicate that it may be time to buy.

SMCI is at $30.55 in morning trading on Dec. 24. That's well off its Oct. 8 closing peak of $58.68 (-48%) and pre-earnings price of $50.75 on Nov.3 (i.e., down 40%). So, has it been overdone? Today's call option activity may imply that's the case.

SMCI stock - last 6 months - Barchart - Dec. 24, 2025

Is SCMI Stock's Fall Done?

For example, Super Micro Computer claimed that its negative revenue growth and lower net income (EPS was down 53%), along with depressed margins, were due to one customer delaying their AI server and rack orders to the upcoming quarter (i.e., ending Dec. 30).

Moreover, analysts generally expect the company to be profitable. Barchart's survey of analysts shows that the next EPS will rebound to 52 cents per share, up from 35 cents last quarter.

In addition, analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha have an average EPS for this fiscal year to June 30, 2026, of $2.06. That means that SMCI is trading at a multiple of just 17.2x.

Historically, its 5-yr forward Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple has averaged between 16.7x to 18.7x (GAAP / non-GAAP). Morningstar says the 5-year average has been 18.63x.

The point is, there are good reasons to believe that SCMI stock could be cheap here, and the downdraft has been overdone.

No wonder there has been heavy call option buying.

Unusual Activity in SMCI Call Options

This can be seen today in Barchart's Unusual Stock Options Activity Report. It shows that two large tranches of SCMI call options have traded for expiration on January 2, 2026 (i.e., 9 days to expiry or DTE).

SCMI call options expiring Jan. 2, 2026 - Barchart Unusual Stock Options Activity Report - Dec. 24, 2025

For example, almost 30,900 calls expiring Jan. 2 at the $32.50 call strike price and 30,800 calls at the $31.00 call strike price have traded. Those represent over 26x and 25.7x the prior number of outstanding contracts. 

So, it's highly unusual. It represents extreme bullishness on the part of the buyers. They also didn't have to pay much for the premiums. The breakeven points are just $32.78 and $31.70, respectively, or just +3.9% and 0.5% respectively, over the trading price.

The point is that they expect SCMI to rise over the next 9 days. They seem to think SMCI may have bottomed out.

Risk and Opportunity

The problem is that 9 days may not be enough time. It may take months for the market to realize that its fortunes aren't as bad as the stock's fall seems to imply. That means the call options premiums could waste away over the next 9 days if SCMI doesn't jump at least 4% or so.

However, maybe this call option buying may reflect hedging activity from institutional short sellers. They may still be short SMCI stock, but don't want to close out just yet. 

So, to hedge their position, they've started to buy call options. They know that the first fund to close out their short positions will push the stock higher.

So, that activity is another catalyst. The bottom line here is that investors should be careful mimicking this call activity. But the potential upside return may outperform the risks.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 30.50 -0.26 -0.85%
Super Micro Computer

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
2 Dividend Kings Quietly Beating the Market This Year
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Occidental Petroleum Stock Has Tanked - But It May Hike Its Dividend - Time to Buy?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 4
Will Oracle Stock Hit $250 in 2026? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Muted With U.S. GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot