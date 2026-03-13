Microsoft Is Racing to Beat Claude Cowork. A Big Catalyst for MSFT Stock Is Coming May 1.

Microsoft (MSFT) is one of many hyperscalers with massive capital expenditure plans to support AI infrastructure. As markets worry about the impact of big spending on profitability, MSFT stock has remained largely sideways for the last 52 weeks. However, the significant spending is likely to translate into growth acceleration and long-term value creation. Microsoft is therefore an attractive bet among technology giants.

One upcoming catalyst that could trigger positive price action is the fact that the company is integrating AI into the Microsoft Office suite. At the same time, Microsoft is planning to increase the price of the upgraded version, with Microsoft 365 E7 costing $99 per user per month.

The Copilot upgrades and the launch of Microsoft 365 E7 is scheduled for May 1. According to the company, the move will likely translate into higher adoption of Copilot. This sets the stage for revenue growth and cash flow upside.

About Microsoft Stock

Microsoft is one of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks from the technology sector, sporting a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion. The company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and provides software, services, devices, and solutions globally.

The company’s key business segments include Productivity and Business Process, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The current business focus is on platforms and tools that are powered by AI and drive enhanced value for customers.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft reported 17% year-over-year (YOY) growth in revenue to $81.3 billion. It’s worth noting that Microsoft Cloud revenue crossed $50 billion during the quarter. While growth has been robust, MSFT stock has declined by 22% in the last six months, making for what appears to be a good buying opportunity as Micorosoft ramps up its AI plans.

Steady Growth Visibility

Based on analyst estimates, Microsoft is set to deliver earnings growth of 20% for fiscal 2026 and 14% for fiscal 2027. Steady growth coupled with cash flow upside is likely to ensure value creation. According to Evercore ISI, Microsoft is the only hyperscaler among the Magnificent Seven that is set to increase free cash flow in 2026 amid significant capital spending. The correction in MSFT stock therefore seems to be overdone.

This view is further underscored by the fact that Microsoft’s demand backlog (remaining performance obligation) has swelled to $625 billion. This provides clear revenue visibility for the coming years. While Azure revenue growth has slowed and there are capacity constraints, Microsoft believes that the challenges will extend until June 2026. As the situation improves in fiscal 2027, it’s likely that MSFT stock will trend higher.

From a fundamental perspective, Microsoft ended Q2 with a cash buffer of $89.5 billion. Further, operating cash flows for the first six months of the year came to $80.8 billion. With strong fundamentals and cash flows, Microsoft has aggressively pursued share repurchases alongside dividends. For Q2, the company returned $12.7 billion to shareholders.

What Do Analysts Say About MSFT Stock?

Based on 50 analysts with coverage, MSFT stock is a consensus “Strong Buy.” While 41 analysts assign a “Strong Buy” rating, four analysts have a “Moderate Buy” rating, and five analysts have a “Hold” rating.

Analysts have a mean price target of $595.60, implying about 50% potential upside from here. Further, the most bullish price target of $678 suggests that MSFT stock could rise as much as 71% from current levels.

Recently, Morgan Stanley assigned an “Overweight” rating to MSFT stock with a price target of $650. A key factor behind this bullishness is the launch of a Frontier suite version of Microsoft 365 that’s likely to boost the firm's agentic AI offerings.

The upcoming AI-powered software suite only adds to the catalysts for MSFT stock, which has already witnessed a meaningful correction from highs and trades at an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.7 times.