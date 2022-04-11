Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,769.90
|+50.01
|+1.34%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|374.63
|+3.62
|+0.98%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,434.11
|+432.86
|+1.35%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|323.12
|+3.25
|+1.02%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|10,818.97
|+128.37
|+1.20%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|262.94
|+2.45
|+0.94%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|MCHP
|63.42
|+3.96
|+6.66%
|Microchip Technology
|MRVL
|39.02
|+1.80
|+4.84%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|NVDA
|140.26
|+6.05
|+4.51%
|Nvidia Corp
|MU
|56.33
|+2.85
|+5.33%
|Micron Technology
|AMAT
|90.86
|+4.56
|+5.28%
|Applied Materials
|ASML
|461.40
|+21.48
|+4.88%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|AVGO
|463.79
|+19.67
|+4.43%
|Broadcom Ltd
|NXPI
|149.66
|+4.81
|+3.32%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|AMD
|61.68
|+1.57
|+2.61%
|Adv Micro Devices
|ADI
|144.09
|+6.07
|+4.40%
|Analog Devices
|FIS
|58.15
|+0.97
|+1.70%
|Fidelity National Information Services
|FTNT
|46.73
|+0.80
|+1.74%
|Fortinet Inc
|LNC
|34.89
|+0.06
|+0.17%
|Lincoln National Corp
|ANET
|130.79
|+8.54
|+6.99%
|Arista Networks Inc
|PDD
|62.08
|+5.11
|+8.97%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|JD
|43.91
|+3.47
|+8.58%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BIDU
|84.55
|+6.40
|+8.19%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|BABA
|69.47
|+4.26
|+6.53%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|NTES
|62.48
|+3.33
|+5.63%
|Netease Inc ADR
|WBD
|10.74
|-1.23
|-10.28%
|Discovery Inc Series A
|CTRA
|28.89
|-1.72
|-5.62%
|Coterra Energy Inc
|OGN
|24.33
|-1.55
|-5.99%
|Organon & CO
|TEAM
|121.65
|-52.52
|-30.15%
|Atlassian Corp
|OKTA
|44.85
|-5.30
|-10.57%
|Okta Inc Cl A
|SPLK
|70.41
|-4.20
|-5.63%
|Splunk Inc
|DDOG
|70.65
|-4.36
|-5.81%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|PYPL
|73.94
|-2.61
|-3.41%
|Paypal Holdings
|ZNZ22
|110-030
|+0-020
|+0.06%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|111.200
|-1.730
|-1.53%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|0.99175
|+0.01703
|+1.75%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|146.890
|-1.366
|-0.92%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,676.8
|+45.9
|+2.81%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|20.680
|+1.250
|+6.43%
|Silver