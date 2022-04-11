Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,769.90 +50.01 +1.34%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 374.63 +3.62 +0.98%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,434.11 +432.86 +1.35%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 323.12 +3.25 +1.02%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,818.97 +128.37 +1.20%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 262.94 +2.45 +0.94%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MCHP 63.42 +3.96 +6.66%
Microchip Technology
MRVL 39.02 +1.80 +4.84%
Marvell Technology Inc
NVDA 140.26 +6.05 +4.51%
Nvidia Corp
MU 56.33 +2.85 +5.33%
Micron Technology
AMAT 90.86 +4.56 +5.28%
Applied Materials
ASML 461.40 +21.48 +4.88%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
AVGO 463.79 +19.67 +4.43%
Broadcom Ltd
NXPI 149.66 +4.81 +3.32%
Nxp Semiconductors
AMD 61.68 +1.57 +2.61%
Adv Micro Devices
ADI 144.09 +6.07 +4.40%
Analog Devices
FIS 58.15 +0.97 +1.70%
Fidelity National Information Services
FTNT 46.73 +0.80 +1.74%
Fortinet Inc
LNC 34.89 +0.06 +0.17%
Lincoln National Corp
ANET 130.79 +8.54 +6.99%
Arista Networks Inc
PDD 62.08 +5.11 +8.97%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
JD 43.91 +3.47 +8.58%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 84.55 +6.40 +8.19%
Baidu Inc ADR
BABA 69.47 +4.26 +6.53%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 62.48 +3.33 +5.63%
Netease Inc ADR
WBD 10.74 -1.23 -10.28%
Discovery Inc Series A
CTRA 28.89 -1.72 -5.62%
Coterra Energy Inc
OGN 24.33 -1.55 -5.99%
Organon & CO
TEAM 121.65 -52.52 -30.15%
Atlassian Corp
OKTA 44.85 -5.30 -10.57%
Okta Inc Cl A
SPLK 70.41 -4.20 -5.63%
Splunk Inc
DDOG 70.65 -4.36 -5.81%
Datadog Inc Cl A
PYPL 73.94 -2.61 -3.41%
Paypal Holdings
ZNZ22 110-030 +0-020 +0.06%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 111.200 -1.730 -1.53%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 0.99175 +0.01703 +1.75%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 146.890 -1.366 -0.92%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,676.8 +45.9 +2.81%
Gold
SIZ22 20.680 +1.250 +6.43%
Silver

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Amazon Delivery Truck 1
This Option Trade On Amazon Profits If The Stock Is Between 83 and 97
Options - iStock-803420378 2
When It Comes to Unusual Options Activity, AMD Seems to Be Tops Amongst Chip Makers
Corn - Corn Multiple Ears 3
A New Record High in Corn Could be on the Horizon
Wall Street - shutterstock_93231562 4
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Retreat As Fed Maintains Hawkish Stance
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 5
Markets Today: Stocks Slump on Hawkish Fed and Weakness in Tech Stocks
