Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Settle Lower as Bank Shares Tumble and Tech Stocks Fall

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
NY Stock Exchange by Aditya Vyas via Unsplash
NY Stock Exchange by Aditya Vyas via Unsplash

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Friday closed down -0.43%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) closed down -1.05%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed down -0.30%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) fell -0.47%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) fell -0.38%.

Stock indexes on Friday added to Thursday’s losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling to a 3.5-week low as the disruptive potential of AI weighed on markets.  Bank stocks tumbled on Friday as the collapse of the UK’s private lender Market Financial Solutions Ltd added to fears that banks could face rising defaults.  Also, the weakness in software companies and cybersecurity stocks weighed on the broader market.  In addition, stocks fell after the US Jan PPI report rose more than expected, dampening any speculation that the Fed would cut interest rates in the near term.

Stock indexes recovered from their worst levels on Friday after the Feb MNI Chicago PMI and Dec construction spending reports rose more than expected, which are signs of economic strength.  Also, Dell Technologies surged more than +21% following a strong sales forecast for its AI servers.  In addition, lower bond yields are supportive of stocks as the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 4-month low Friday at 3.96%.

US Jan PPI final demand rose +0.5% m/m and +2.9% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m and +2.6% y/y.  Jan PPI ex-food and energy rose +3.6% y/y, stronger than expectations of +3.0% y/y and the largest increase in 10 months.

The US Feb MNI Chicago PMI unexpectedly rose by 3.7 points to 57.7, stronger than expectations of a decline to 52.1 and the fastest pace of expansion in 3.75 years.

US Dec construction spending rose +0.3% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.2% m/m.

Geopolitical risks remain a negative for stocks.  WTI crude oil (CLJ26) rallied more than +2% to a 7-month high on Friday after President Trump sounded downbeat about diplomatic talks with Iran, saying, "They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we're not thrilled with the way they're negotiating."  Axios reported that US negotiators, Kushner and Witkoff, left Geneva disappointed by what they heard from Iranian officials in the US-Iranian nuclear talks.  Iran's state media reported that Iran won't allow enriched uranium to leave the country. The enrichment of uranium remains a sticking point in the nuclear negotiations, with the US saying Iran would have to send such stocks of uranium to another country or dilute them.  The nuclear talks are scheduled to resume next week in Vienna.  President Trump said that he’s considering a limited military strike on Iran to ramp up pressure on the country to strike a deal over its nuclear program and gave them a March 1-6 deadline for an agreement over the country’s nuclear activities and has threatened military strikes if it fails to comply.

In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Trump doubled down on his commitment to tariffs.  President Trump’s new 10% global tariffs went into effect on Tuesday after the Supreme Court struck down his global “reciprocal” tariffs last Friday. Mr. Trump subsequently threatened to raise the global tariff rate to 15%, and an administration official said the White House is working on a formal order to implement that higher rate, but the timeline for its implementation has not been finalized.  Mr. Trump is applying the 10% baseline levy under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose the charge for 150 days without congressional approval. 

Q4 earnings season is nearing its end, with more than 90% of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings results.  Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 74% of the 472 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 6% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets settled mixed on Friday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 closed down -0.38%.  China’s Shanghai Composite closed up +0.39%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed up +0.16%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) on Friday closed up by +14 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield fell -4.2 bp to 3.962%.  Mar T-notes rallied to a 4.5-month high on Friday, and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 4-month low of 3.955%.  Friday’s stock slump has boosted safe-haven demand for T-notes.  Also, private credit jitters and heightened US-Iran tensions boosted safe-haven demand for T-notes.  In addition, end-of-month buying by bond dealers boosted T-notes as they extended the duration of their portfolios and bought longer-term government debt. 

European government bond yields moved lower on Friday.  The 10-year German bund yield dropped to a 3.5-month low of 2.643% and finished down -4.7 bp on that low.  The 10-year UK gilt yield fell to a 14.75-month low of 4.231% and finished down -4.2 bp to 4.233%.

Eurozone Jan ECB 1-year CPI expectations fell to 2.6%, weaker than expectations of 2.7%.  Jan 2-year CPI expectations were unchanged from Dec at 2.6%, stronger than expectations of 2.5%.

German Feb CPI (EU harmonized) rose +0.4% m/m and +2.0% y/y, weaker than expectations of +0.5% m/m and +2.1% y/y.

Swaps are discounting a 4% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Bank stocks and credit card companies sank on Friday as the collapse of the UK’s private lender Market Financial Solutions Ltd added to fears that banks could face rising defaults. American Express (AXP) closed down more than -7% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials.  Also, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed down more than -7%, and Morgan Stanley (MS), Capital One Financial (COF), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) closed down more than -6%.  In addition, Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), and Regions Financial (RF) closed down more than -5%. 

Chipmakers slid on Friday, weighing on the overall market.  Nvidia (NVDA) closed down more than -4%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), Lam Research (LRCX), and Qualcomm (QCOM) closed down more than -2%.  Also, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) closed down more than -1%. 

Zscaler (ZS) closed down more than -12% to lead cybersecurity stocks lower and losers in the Nasdaq 100 despite reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.01, better than the consensus of 90 cents.  Also, Okta (OKTA) closed down more than -4%, and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed down more than -2%.   In addition, Cloudflare (NET) closed down more than -1%.

Software stocks retreated on Friday, a negative factor for the broader market.  Atlassian (TEAM) closed down more than -5%, and Datadog (DDOG), Oracle (ORCL), and Thomson Reuters (TRI) closed down more than -3%.  Also, Salesforce (CRM) closed down more than -2%, and Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW) closed down more than -1%.   

Airline stocks sold off on Friday after WTI crude oil jumped to a 7-month high, which will boost jet fuel prices and potentially cut into airlines’ profits.  United Airlines Holdings (UAL) closed down more than -8% to lead losers in the S&P 500.  Also, American Airlines Group (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed down more than -6%.  In addition, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed down more than -3%.

CoreWeave (CRWV) closed down more than -18% after reporting a Q4 loss per share of -89 cents, wider than the consensus of -72 cents per share. 

Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) closed down more than -14% after reporting Q4 revenue of $4.74 billion, below the consensus of $4.94 billion, and forecasting full-year US revenue of $7.4 billion to $8.2 billion, weaker than the consensus of $8.73 billion.

Duolingo (DUOL) closed down more than -14% after forecasting full-year revenue of $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion, well below the consensus of $1.26 billion. 

Apollo Global Management (APO) closed down more than -8% after cutting its quarterly dividend to 31 cents a share from 38 cents, citing a markdown in its portfolio from soured loans. 

Rocket Lab (RKLB) closed down more than -5% after pushing back the launch of its Neutron rocket to the fourth quarter of this year. 

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed up more than +21% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q4 adjusted operating income of $3.54 billion, better than the consensus of $3.27 billion, raised its annual dividend by 20%, and boosted its stock buyback program by $10 billion. 

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) closed up more than +20% after agreeing to pay $111 billion for Warner Bros Discovery, outbidding Netflix for the company.

Block (XYZ) closed up more than +16% after raising its full-year gross profit estimate to $12.20 billion from a previous estimate of $11.98 billion, above the consensus of $11.91 billion, and said it was reducing its workforce by nearly half. 

Netflix (NFLX) closed up more than +13% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100 after dropping out of the competition to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. 

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) closed up more than +5% after being acquired by The Brink’s Company for $6.6 billion.   

Autodesk (ADSK) closed up more than +4% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.85, stronger than the consensus of $2.65, and forecasting 2027 adjusted EPS of $12.29 to $12.56, well above the consensus of $11.59. 

Caris Life Sciences (CAI) closed up more than +4% after forecasting full-year revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion, stronger than the consensus of $993 million. 

Earnings Reports(3/2/2026)

AAON Inc (AAON), ADT Inc (ADT), AES Corp/The (AES), AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS), Ingram Micro Holding Corp (INGM), MongoDB Inc (MDB), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Sealed Air Corp (SEE), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALK 51.60 -3.70 -6.69%
Alaska Air Group
APO 104.60 -9.80 -8.57%
Apollo Asset Management Inc
TRI 96.41 -3.49 -3.49%
Thomson Reuters Corp
DUOL 101.00 -16.45 -14.01%
Duolingo Inc Cl A
CRWV 79.56 -18.07 -18.51%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
PSKY 13.51 +2.33 +20.84%
Paramount Skydance Corporation Cl B
AMD 200.21 -3.47 -1.70%
Adv Micro Devices
SPY 685.99 -3.31 -0.48%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
SYF 69.11 -4.87 -6.58%
Synchrony Financial
ADSK 245.87 +12.42 +5.32%
Autodesk Inc
MS 166.51 -10.98 -6.19%
Morgan Stanley
ORCL 145.40 -4.91 -3.27%
Oracle Corp
CAI 20.14 +0.90 +4.68%
Caris Life Sciences Inc
DCI 92.76 +0.59 +0.64%
Donaldson Company
AAL 13.07 -0.87 -6.24%
American Airlines Gp
QQQ 607.41 -1.83 -0.30%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
RF 27.83 -1.53 -5.21%
Regions Financial Corp
NOW 108.01 -1.29 -1.18%
Servicenow Inc
ARM 127.45 -1.81 -1.40%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
CRM 194.79 -4.68 -2.35%
Salesforce Inc
UAL 106.34 -10.09 -8.67%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
C 110.19 -6.00 -5.16%
Citigroup Inc
CFG 60.19 -3.67 -5.75%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
FLUT 106.14 -16.99 -13.80%
Flutter Entertainment Plc
DDOG 111.96 -4.50 -3.86%
Datadog Inc Cl A
RKLB 69.10 -3.55 -4.89%
Rocket Lab Corporation
$IUXX 24,960.04 -74.33 -0.30%
Nasdaq 100 Index
NATL 44.28 +2.41 +5.76%
NCR Atleos Corporation
ZNM26 113-275 +0-160 +0.44%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 392.74 -8.98 -2.24%
Microsoft Corp
ESH26 6,880.00 -40.00 -0.58%
S&P 500 E-Mini
WFC 81.45 -4.85 -5.62%
Wells Fargo & Company
QCOM 142.36 -3.23 -2.22%
Qualcomm Inc
LRCX 233.86 -5.21 -2.18%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 48,977.92 -521.28 -1.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
COF 195.64 -12.83 -6.15%
Capital One Financial Corp
DIA 489.66 -5.20 -1.05%
Dow Industrials SPDR
DELL 148.08 +26.63 +21.93%
Dell Technologies Inc
NFLX 96.35 +11.76 +13.90%
Netflix Inc
NVDA 177.19 -7.70 -4.16%
Nvidia Corp
CRWD 371.98 -9.12 -2.39%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
$SPX 6,878.88 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index
NXPI 226.99 -5.24 -2.26%
Nxp Semiconductors
GS 859.57 -69.43 -7.47%
Goldman Sachs Group
OKTA 72.53 -2.72 -3.61%
Okta Inc Cl A
LUV 49.26 -1.67 -3.28%
Southwest Airlines Company
NQH26 24,969.50 -111.50 -0.44%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
DAL 65.70 -4.81 -6.82%
Delta Air Lines Inc
CLJ26 67.35 +2.14 +3.28%
Crude Oil WTI
XYZ 63.70 +9.17 +16.82%
Block Inc
AXP 308.90 -26.42 -7.88%
American Express Company
TEAM 75.13 -4.30 -5.41%
Atlassian Corp
NET 172.19 -2.47 -1.41%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mostly Lower as Nvidia Earnings Fail to Impress
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot