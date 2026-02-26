Barchart.com
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares are inching further up on Thursday as investors continue to cheer its strong Q4 print, featuring a more than 400% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA. Still, a senior Seaport Global analyst, Jeff Cantwell, believes this crypto-focused fintech firm will push meaningfully higher from here through the remainder of 2026. 

Cantwell’s bullish call on Circle stock is particularly significant given it’s already trading up some 75% versus its year-to-date low in early February. 

How High Could Circle Stock Fly in 2026? 

In a post-earnings research note, Seaport Global maintained its “Buy” rating on CRCL stock, with a Street-high $280 price target, citing massive acceleration in on-chain utility. 

The NYSE-listed firm recorded a breathtaking $11.9 trillion in transaction volume for Q4, a 247% increase reinforcing that USDC is successfully transitioning into a global settlement layer. 

By providing the plumbing for “programmable money,” Circle is capturing a dominant share of the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, Cantwell told clients. 

The company’s Q4 release, according to Cantwell, is a proof-of-concept for its ability to generate high-margin fees from network activity, irrespective of the Bitcoin price action.  

What Else Makes CRCL Shares Worth Owning?

Seaport recommends owning Circle shares in 2026 for a robust diversification strategy as well. The crypto company’s other revenue, which includes CPN (Circle Payments Network), jumped to nearly $37 million in the fourth quarter, handily beating Street estimates. 

In his report, Cantwell also pointed to the upcoming mainnet launch of Arc — Circle’s proprietary blockchain — as the next major valuation re-rating event. 

By enabling institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets, Arc could transform CRCL from a stablecoin issuer into a full-scale financial infrastructure powerhouse, helping justify its premium multiple, he concluded. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Circle Internet Group

While not nearly as bullish as Seaport Global, other Wall Street firms remain constructive on Circle Internet Group as well. 

The consensus rating on CRCL shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $126 indicating potential upside of nearly 45% from here. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

