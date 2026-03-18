Goldman Sachs Just Issued a New Warning on the U.S. Economy — And It’s Not Just About Oil

Wall Street always pays attention when a bank like Goldman Sachs (GS) changes its economic forecast. But when the key drivers behind that change include war, sky-high oil prices, and a potential recession, investors really sit up straight and listen.

Well, that’s exactly where we’re at right now. Thanks to America’s ongoing war in Iran and the ripples it's causing across global markets, economists over at Goldman Sachs have slashed their outlook for the U.S. economy moving forward. Oil (CBK26) prices are the most obvious trigger here, but the bank’s warning goes a whole lot deeper than rising energy costs.

By all accounts, Goldman Sachs thinks we’re drifting into a perfect storm of higher inflation and slower growth — which is a combo that drives fear into the heart of every investor. So, are the bank’s forecasts correct? Or is it just dishing out loads of doom and gloom?

Let’s take a closer look at what Goldman Sachs is actually saying and what it means for markets moving forward.

What Did Goldman Sachs Change in Its Economic Forecast?

Last week, the leading investment bank cut its forecast for America’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 2.5% to 2.2% across 2026 — and the biggest culprit is this new war with Iran and the ripples it’s created across energy markets.

Around 20% of the world’s oil needs to travel through the Strait of Hormuz, which makes it one of the most important energy choke points on earth. Because shipping through that waterway has been upended over the last two weeks, oil prices have surged. Shipping insurance costs have obviously spiked, and Wall Street must now price in the possibility of prolonged disruption.

Unfortunately, that disruption affects the entire economy. When oil goes up, transport costs rise. Manufacturing is more expensive, which makes consumer prices higher. From there, household spending power is diminished and pretty much everybody loses, right?

That’s why Goldman Sachs economists also raised their forecast for U.S. inflation.

The bank now expects headline personal consumption expenditures (PCE) to reach 2.9% by the end of the year, which is a jump of 0.8%. Core PCE is projected to go up 0.2 points from original predictions, reaching 2.4%.

That doesn’t look super dramatic at first glance — and it could be worse, sure. But it’s the direction of travel that really matters. These numbers have shifted just enough that Goldman Sachs expects economic growth to slow while inflation risks are speeding up.

Market watchers call that combination “stagflation”, and it’s a known economic killer. That’s why Goldman’s revised forecast didn’t stop at updating its inflation and GDP figures. The bank's raised the probability that the U.S. will slip into recession. So, we’re now looking at a 1 in 4 chance the economy starts contracting in the next 12 months.

Not only does this spell disaster for businesses and consumers alike, but it’s going to back the Federal Reserve into a corner. If the team over at Goldman Sachs is right about all of this, there are some difficult policy decisions the bank has on the horizon.

Why This Is a Nightmare Scenario for the Federal Reserve

The Fed’s playbook is pretty simple: When growth slows down, it cuts interest rates. If inflation goes up, the Fed hikes rates to cool things down. Things get more complicated when both are happening at the same time.

Unfortunately, that’s the nightmare scenario that Goldman Sachs is trying to warn us about.

The bank is now expecting the Fed to hold off on any further rate cuts until later in the year due to high inflation risks. This creates a pretty tricky balancing act, because inflation could surge again if the Fed cut rates too early. Then again, the economy could stall if they keep rates too high for too long.

For a little historical context, it’s worth taking a look at how this classic policy problem defined the stagflation era of the 1970s. Triggered by eerily familiar OPEC oil shocks in 1973 and 1979, this crisis led to price surges, industrial shutdowns, and wage-price spirals that took more than a decade to reel in.

Don’t panic: There’s no need to make a run on the banks just yet. Today’s economic environment isn’t anywhere near that bad, so it’s pretty difficult to imagine that sort of economic decline on the horizon in 2026.

Even so, this should be enough to make investors nervous.

Treasury yields are going up, equities have gotten more volatile over the past week, and energy markets are sending up all sorts of distress signals. Brent crude has broken the $100 threshold again, and the government hasn’t offered Wall Street any reliable guesstimate on how long this conflict is going to last.

A prolonged war means inflation is inevitably going to rise, and the Fed has no choice but to delay those rate cuts we were all cheering about a few months ago. This is the chain reaction that Goldman Sachs is talking about — and right now, it looks like they’re calling it right.

What’s the Bigger Picture for Investors?

Goldman Sachs cutting its economic outlook doesn’t mean we’re weeks away from recession. But it’s becoming a very real possibility, and so investors have to position themselves accordingly. That starts by paying close attention to the key signals here.

Energy prices are the biggest wildcard in all of this. If oil prices can be stabilized soon, we might be able to claw our way out of this without a sustainable economic impact. But if the war drags on too much longer, prices will surge and inflation will rise along with it.

That’s an issue for every portfolio, because the American economy is built around consumer demand. Gas prices are effectively a tax on households, so higher pump prices reduce spending everywhere else.

That’s what the Federal Reserve will be watching, and you should keep a close eye on their policy moving forward. If the Fed ends up delaying interest rate reductions, conditions will remain tight and corporate earnings will take a hit. That’s when equity markets will start to feel the pressure.

The bottom line is this: Expect the next phase of our current market cycle to be more volatile than usual. Think hard about your exposures, because the story here isn’t just about oil. If the analysts over at Goldman Sachs are right, the entire U.S. economy is staring down the barrel of a whole lot of uncertainty — and right now, we don’t have any reason to doubt them.