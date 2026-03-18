Nebius Just Scored Another Key Partnership. Should You Chase NBIS Stock Here?

Nebius (NBIS) stock tanked significantly on March 17 even after the artificial intelligence (AI) firm announced a new deal with Austin-headquartered cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Investors are reacting primarily to the company’s plans of a massive $3.75 billion convertible bond offering aimed at raising fresh capital to fund rapid data center expansion.

Nebius stock, nonetheless, remains a market darling in 2026. It is up some 55% versus its recent low on the back of landmark agreements with Meta Platforms (META) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Significance of CrowdStrike Deal for Nebius Stock

The CRWD partnership is largely bullish for NBIS stock as it solves a primary hurdle for enterprise AI adoption: security.

By integrating the Falcon platform directly into its cloud, Nebius is enabling Fortune 500 companies to “migrate” intensive AI workloads to its infrastructure without abandoning their existing security protocols.

This enterprise-grade validation transforms it from a niche GPU provider into a viable alternative to hyperscale giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As AI models become more sensitive, providing a “secure-by-design” environment makes Nebius more attractive to high-margin corporate clients, potentially accelerating its path to $4 billion in quarterly pipeline.

Why the Bond Offering Doesn’t Warrant Selling NBIS Shares

While the massive debt raise triggered a selloff, there’s reason to believe it’s a sign of growth, not distress.

On Tuesday, Citi analysts dubbed Nebius shares a high-risk buy, agreeing that capital requirements sure are intense, but the recent $27 billion Meta Platforms deal provides a guaranteed sales floor to service this debt.

Unlike rivals burdened by high-interest traditional loans, NBIS is using convertible notes to scale its GPU count and finish its 1.2 GW artificial intelligence factory.

All in all, for long-term investors, this capital infusion is the necessary fuel to unlock a contracted backlog that already exceeds $35 billion.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nebius Group?

Wall Street analysts also seem to believe that NBIS shares are undervalued compared to the firm’s long-term growth prospects.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on Nebius Group NV sits at “Strong Buy” with the mean price target of nearly $156 indicating potential upside of roughly 35% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.