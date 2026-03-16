Nebius Stock Surges on Meta Deal. Should You Chase the Rally in NBIS Here?

Nebius (NBIS) shares pushed aggressively to the upside today, after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure firm announced a landmark $27 billion deal with Meta Platforms (META). This five-year agreement involves deployment of next-gen Nvidia (NVDA) Vera Rubin chips, positioning NBIS as a critical neocloud provider for Big Tech’s insatiable AI compute demand.

Following today’s surge, Nebius stock is up about 80% versus its year-to-date low in early February.

Does the Meta Deal Warrant Buying Nebius Stock?

The Meta contract is largely bullish for NBIS shares as it provides the company with significant revenue visibility through 2031 and serves as a backdrop for its aggressive infrastructure build-out.

By securing the Facebook parent as an anchor tenant, Nebius can confidently scale its massive AI factories while maintaining the flexibility to sell high-margin incremental capacity to third-party AI startups. This hybrid model minimizes the financial risk of massive capital expenditures while maximizing potential upside.

Note that options traders are also pricing in significant further upside in Nebius Group. The upper price on contracts expiring mid-June sits at nearly $171 currently, signaling potential for another 31% rally from here.

D. A. Davidson Sees Upside in NBIS Shares to $200

At about 54x sales, Nebius shares aren’t particularly inexpensive to own in 2026, but a rare triple-counterparty validation from Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta warrants sticking with them nonetheless.

Today, Alexander Platt, a senior D. A. Davidson analyst, reiterated his “Buy” rating on NBIS, noting the META contract affirms Nebius as a premier neocloud provider and placing it in the same tier as industry leaders like CoreWeave (CRWV).

In his research note, Platt also expressed confidence that the Nasdaq-listed firm will secure another large hyperscaler customer within the next year.

D.A. Davidson raised its price target on the AI stock today to $200, signaling potential upside of a whopping 54% from current levels.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nebius?

Other Wall Street analysts are also bullish on Nebius, especially since management’s commitment to about $8 billion in ARR by year-end will significantly shrink its sales multiple.

The consensus rating on NBIS stock sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $154 signaling a 20% rally over the next 12 months.