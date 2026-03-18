Alibaba Earnings Preview: Should You Buy BABA Stock Now or Wait?

Alibaba (BABA) will release financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 tomorrow, Thursday, March 19. Ahead of the announcement, BABA stock has pulled back significantly, declining 29% from its 52-week high of $192.67.

One of the primary factors behind the recent weakness in BABA’s stock price is rising capital expenditures, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and quick commerce. Increased spending has raised concerns about near-term profitability. However, these investments are also supporting strong momentum in Alibaba’s cloud and AI segments, which are key drivers of its growth and could potentially offset current headwinds.

At the same time, broader concerns about a slowdown in Chinese consumer spending have weighed on investors’ sentiment. Any softness in consumer spending could hurt Alibaba’s e-commerce business, which remains a significant driver of its growth.

Despite these challenges, Alibaba’s prospects remain solid. Management’s elevated spending is largely focused on strengthening competitive positioning in AI and expanding into higher-value growth areas. Over time, these initiatives will likely enhance scale, deepen the company’s ecosystem, and diversify its revenue base, supporting more sustainable growth.

Moreover, a recent Bloomberg report highlights that Alibaba is increasing prices for its AI computing and storage products by as much as 34% to capitalize on demand. This includes price hikes of 5% to 34% for its T-Head AI computing chips, as well as a roughly 30% increase in its Cloud Parallel File Storage services. These measures could help offset higher costs and provide incremental support to revenue and margins in the coming quarters.

Alibaba Earnings Preview: Growth Driven by Cloud, AI, and Quick Commerce

Alibaba is expected to deliver a solid quarter supported by sustained demand across its cloud computing and AI businesses. The Chinese tech giant’s recent financial results indicate acceleration in growth momentum. During the last reported quarter, Alibaba Cloud reported revenue growth of 34%, with revenue from external customers increasing by 29%, reflecting strong enterprise demand.

The company’s cloud business growth reflects momentum in public cloud services, where demand for AI-related products continues to expand rapidly. Alibaba’s integrated, full-stack AI capabilities have been a key competitive differentiator, enabling the company to gain market share across multiple segments. The continued adoption of AI solutions has strengthened the cloud division’s growth outlook.

AI-related products remain a significant contributor to this expansion. Revenue from these offerings has been growing at a triple-digit rate and now accounts for more than 20% of revenue from external customers. This contribution is expected to rise further as enterprises adopt a broader range of AI-driven, value-added applications. The increasing adoption of AI and higher overall cloud consumption are likely to remain the biggest growth catalysts for Alibaba stock.

In parallel, Alibaba’s quick commerce segment is positioned to deliver another solid performance. The business has shown improving unit economics, supported by gains in fulfillment efficiency, higher average order values, and stronger customer retention. These factors are reducing per-order costs while simultaneously increasing revenue per transaction, contributing to a more sustainable operating model.

Further, the expansion of quick commerce has also boosted user engagement on the Taobao platform, particularly through growth in monthly active users. Increased traffic and activity have enabled Alibaba to further monetize its user base, supporting steady growth in customer management revenue.

Looking ahead, the company intends to deepen integration between its quick commerce operations and the broader ecosystem. This integrated approach is expected to support continued market share gains and, over time, drive margin expansion.

Despite these positive structural trends, near-term profitability may face pressure due to elevated investment levels. Analysts currently expect earnings of $1.73 per share, down approximately 37.6% year-over-year (YoY).

BABA Stock: Buy Now or Wait?

The recent pullback in BABA stock reflects concerns around margin compression driven by aggressive investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, and quick commerce, as well as macro uncertainty tied to Chinese consumer demand. However, these investments are strengthening Alibaba’s competitive moat in high-growth, high-value segments that are likely to support future growth.

BABA stock currently has a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from Wall Street analysts. Overall, its strong growth prospects, bullish analysts’ sentiment, and current weakness in its share price provide an attractive entry point.