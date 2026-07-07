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Stock Indexes Fall as Chipmakers Retreat

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Abstract concept illustration of digital matrix by KanawatTH via Adobe Stock_
Abstract concept illustration of digital matrix by KanawatTH via Adobe Stock_

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.04%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -1.43%.  September E-mini S&P futures (ESU26) are down -0.25%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU26) are down -1.50%. 

Stock indexes are mixed today, with the Dow Jones Industrials posting a new all-time high.  The broader market is under pressure today, led by weakness in chipmakers, after blowout earnings from Samsung Electronics failed to impress.  Samsung, the world’s largest memory maker by market value, closed down more than -8% in South Korea today even after profit surged 19-fold. Semiconductor stocks are facing heightened scrutiny amid lofty valuations as investors question whether hundreds of billions of dollars in spending on artificial intelligence can be sustained.  However, strength in software stocks is a supportive factor for the overall market. 

Also weighing on stocks is a jump in crude oil prices following attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting continued risks to vessels in the region.  Higher crude prices have also raised inflation expectations and boosted bond yields, as the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 2-week high of 4.51% today. 

Today’s US trade news was bearish for stocks after the US May trade deficit widened to -$77.6 billion, the largest deficit in 14 months and a negative factor for Q2 GDP.

Comments today from New York Fed President John Williams were slightly hawkish for Fed policy, as he said inflation is still quite high and that he sees steady economic growth and labor market stability.

The outlook for strong Q2 earnings is a bullish factor for stocks. Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence suggest Q2 earnings may increase by +23%, close to Q1’s blowout earnings of +30%, which was more than double the +12% analysts had expected. AI spending is expected to account for most of earnings, with AI infrastructure stocks set to contribute nearly 60% of the S&P 500's earnings-per-share growth in Q2.   

WTI crude oil (CLQ26) is up more than +1% today following attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that a Qatari LNG gas carrier was hit by a projectile and a laden Saudi oil tanker suffered damage near the Omani coast as they exited the Strait of Hormuz.  Axios also reported earlier that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting through the strait.

The markets are discounting a 26% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 28-29.

Overseas stock markets are lower today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.53%.  China's Shanghai Composite fell to a 3.5-week low and closed down -1.26%.  Japan's Nikkei-225 Stock Average closed down -2.12%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are down -4 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is up +3.0 bp to 4.499%.  Sep T-notes are falling today, and the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 2-week high of 4.507%.  Today’s +1% increase in WTI crude oil prices has boosted inflation expectations and is weighing on T-note prices.  Also, supply pressures are weighing on T-notes, as the Treasury will auction $119 billion in T-notes and T-bonds this week, beginning with a $58 billion auction of 3-year T-notes later today.

European government bond yields are moving higher today.  The 10-year German bund yield climbed to a 2-week high of 2.985% and is up +2.7 bp to 2.974%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield rose to a 2-week high of 4.831% and is up +1.6 bp to 4.809%.

German May industrial production rose +0.9% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.1% m/m and the largest increase in 8 months.

Swaps are discounting a 4% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI infrastructure stocks are retreating today after Samsung Electronics reported preliminary earnings results that failed to meet high expectations.  The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is down more than -2%.  Applied Materials (AMAT) is down more than -8% to lead losers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, and Sandisk (SNDK), Lam Research (LRCX), and Intel (INTC) are down more than -7%.  Also, Western Digital (WDC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are down more than -6%, and KLA Corp (KLAC), Micron Technology (MU), and Marvel Technology (MRVL) are down more than -5%.  In addition, ASML Holding NV (ASML), ARM Holdings Plc (ARM), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are down more than -4%, and ON Semiconductor (ON), Analog Devices (ADI), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) are down more than -3%.

Software stocks are moving higher today, a supportive factor for the broader market.  Thomson Reuters (TRI) is up more than +5% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100, and Workday (WDAY) is up more than +3%.  Also, Atlassian Corp (TEAM) and Autodesk (ADSK) are up more than +2%, and Adobe Systems (ADBE), Intuit (INTU), Microsoft (MSFT), Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Salesforce (CRM), and ServiceNow (NOW) are up more than +1%.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is down more than -12% after offering to sell 75 million shares to fund equity contributions to a US Department of Energy loan.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) is up more than +98% after Vertex Pharmaceuticals entered into a definitive agreement to buy the company for about $10 billion, or $85 per share. 

Figma (FIG) is up more than +4% after Bank of America Global Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $30. 

Fiserv (FISV) is up more than +3% after the Wall Street Journal reported that several banks have held preliminary discussions about a deal to acquire a debit network owned by the company.

Earnings Reports(7/7/2026)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC), Enovix Corp (ENVX), Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS), MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX), Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 535.87 -56.92 -9.60%
Applied Materials
SNDK 1,558.86 -185.57 -10.64%
Sandisk Corp
INTU 282.19 +10.05 +3.69%
Intuit Inc
ADI 373.37 -15.46 -3.98%
Analog Devices
FISV 53.52 +1.74 +3.36%
Fiserv Inc
$SOX 12,049.04 -851.10 -6.60%
PHLX Semiconductor Index
RIVN 17.22 -2.92 -14.50%
Rivian Automotive Cl A
TRI 92.87 +5.01 +5.70%
Thomson Reuters Corp
$IUXX 29,053.67 -644.20 -2.17%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ASML 1,724.22 -100.85 -5.53%
ASML Holding NV
ZNU26 109-140 -0-065 -0.19%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 393.69 +6.95 +1.80%
Microsoft Corp
ESU26 7,538.50 -53.00 -0.70%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 181.06 -5.42 -2.91%
Qualcomm Inc
STX 812.46 -55.80 -6.43%
Seagate Technology Holdings
WDC 528.28 -49.18 -8.52%
Western Digital Corp
LRCX 320.06 -30.14 -8.61%
Lam Research Corp
AMD 511.89 -40.16 -7.27%
Adv Micro Devices
$DOWI 52,844.80 -211.11 -0.40%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 746.09 -5.19 -0.69%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
DIA 527.73 -2.36 -0.45%
Dow Industrials SPDR
ON 88.81 -5.88 -6.21%
On Semiconductor
PLTR 136.04 +3.50 +2.64%
Palantir Technologies Cl A
KLAC 213.50 -19.81 -8.49%
K L A-Tencor Corp
ADSK 214.20 +6.66 +3.21%
Autodesk Inc
FIG 22.99 +1.91 +9.06%
Figma Cl A
$SPX 7,485.44 -51.99 -0.69%
S&P 500 Index
CRNX 83.55 +41.52 +98.79%
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
NXPI 267.79 -12.72 -4.53%
Nxp Semiconductors
MU 908.64 -76.11 -7.73%
Micron Technology
NQU26 29,303.50 -637.50 -2.13%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
WDAY 144.27 +6.28 +4.55%
Workday Inc
QQQ 707.19 -15.63 -2.16%
Invesco QQQ Trust
CLQ26 70.44 +1.89 +2.76%
Crude Oil WTI
INTC 109.46 -12.74 -10.43%
Intel Corp
NOW 111.70 +3.77 +3.49%
Servicenow Inc
ADBE 228.11 +10.04 +4.60%
Adobe Systems Inc
MCHP 82.09 -5.50 -6.28%
Microchip Technology
TEAM 89.42 +3.92 +4.58%
Atlassian Corp
ARM 299.41 -22.83 -7.08%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MRVL 227.01 -22.26 -8.93%
Marvell Technology Inc
CRM 170.82 +5.17 +3.12%
Salesforce Inc

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