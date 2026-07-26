Tesla Missed by 38% But Elon Musk Is Not Worried. Here’s What TSLA Investors Should Make of That.

Tesla (TSLA) is an electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company led by CEO Elon Musk. Founded in 2003 and based in Austin, Texas, the company designs, manufactures, and sells EVs alongside energy storage and generation products, including Megapack and solar solutions. Tesla operates across two core segments: Automotive — which includes vehicle sales, regulatory credits, and Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions — and Energy Generation and Storage.

Rapidly emerging businesses including Tesla's robotaxi service, Optimus humanoid robots, and artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure are increasingly shaping the company's long-term valuation narrative. That's positioning Tesla as a full-stack autonomous technology and energy platform. Let's take a closer look.

Tesla Stock Struggles

Shares of Tesla have a 52-week range of $297.82 to $498.83, with TSLA stock delivering a 2% gain over the past 12 months. Shares closed at $319.69 on July 23, falling more than 14% in a single session following a sharp earnings miss. Tesla stock is now well below its 52-week high, changing hands at around $313 per share, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.17 trillion.

Compared to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index ($SRCD), which has broadly held up in 2026 on resilient consumer spending, TSLA stock has meaningfully underperformed its benchmark so far this year. Shares have been weighed down by margin compression, aggressive capital expenditures, and investor frustration over execution timelines for Cybertruck and Optimus, even as vehicle deliveries hit a record.

Tesla Posts Weak Q2 Results

Tesla reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $28.24 billion this past week, up 26% year-over-year (YOY), beating the analyst consensus of $25.7 billion. Non-GAAP EPS, however, came in at $0.33, badly missing the $0.53 analyst estimate and sending shares lower in after-hours trading. Vehicle deliveries reached a record 480,126 units, up 25% YOY and far exceeding analyst expectations of approximately 406,600, while active FSD subscriptions surged 56% YOY to 1.48 million. Tesla also crossed $100 billion in trailing 12-month revenue for the first time.

Operating income collapsed 57% YOY to $398 million, with operating margin narrowing sharply to 1.4% from 4.1% a year ago, while operating expenses jumped 47% to $4.35 billion as Tesla ramped up spending on AI, Optimus, and Robotaxi infrastructure. Free cash flow turned negative at -$1.1 billion, with capital expenditures surging 142% YOY to $5.8 billion. Gross margin held at 16.8%, while regulatory credit sales — historically a high-margin earnings booster — collapsed during the quarter, compounding the profitability disappointment. Cash and short-term investments stood at $43.52 billion.

Tesla confirmed that Cybercab production has begun at Gigafactory Texas, with Robotaxi now operating across seven major metropolitan areas. Musk acknowledged that Robotaxi expansion is being constrained not by demand but by the reliability standards required for safety, with battery packs and electronic components cited as key supply-chain bottlenecks, while the integration of SpaceX's (SPCX) Starlink into Tesla vehicles was also floated as a future connectivity catalyst.

Meanwhile, Tesla Semi and Megapack 3 remain on schedule for production in 2026, and first-generation Optimus production lines are being installed. Management also reaffirmed that capex will remain elevated. CFO Vaibhav Taneja maintained full-year capex guidance of more than $25 billion as Tesla accelerates spending across autonomous driving (AD), robotics, and AI chip manufacturing.

CEO Elon Musk Anticipates Huge Returns

Tesla shares fell amid the Q2 2026 earnings call as investors weighed record revenue and deliveries against negative free cash flow and a heavy $5.8 billion capex cycle. CEO Elon Musk struck a characteristically ambitious tone, describing 2026 as a "massive" capex year that will deliver "incredible" returns, while also highlighting strong FSD adoption and a Robotaxi rollout scaling more than 10% per week in miles driven.

Musk confirmed volume production of Cybercab — a fully driverless vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals — while framing Optimus as one of Tesla's largest-ever projects, cautioning that the manufacturing ramp will follow a flat and prolonged S-curve given the entirely new supply chain being built. The CEO also unveiled Tesla Megapods, a self-contained AI computing hardware system pairing x86 and Tesla AI4 processors that's designed to deploy distributed AI compute at Supercharger locations, and signaled that a Terafab site announcement is imminent.

Should You Buy TSLA Stock?

Musk's promise of "incredible" returns from a "massive" capex year is a compelling long-term narrative. But negative free cash flow, collapsing operating margins, and an EPS miss of nearly 40% all demand patience from even the most conviction-driven investors.

Wall Street is deeply divided. TSLA stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 43 analysts with coverage, 16 analysts have a “Strong Buy,” two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, 20 have a “Hold” rating, and five have a “Strong Sell," marking one of the most polarized analyst spreads in the “Magnificent Seven.” The mean price target of $409.03 implies compelling potential upside of 31% from here, suggesting the market may be underpricing Tesla's Optimus, Cybercab, and Megapod optionality.