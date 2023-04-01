Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,830.33
|+6.19
|+0.16%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|382.49
|+1.67
|+0.44%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,103.89
|-32.48
|-0.10%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|331.66
|+0.44
|+0.13%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|10,836.00
|-26.64
|-0.25%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|264.56
|+0.08
|+0.03%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|MU
|53.84
|+3.47
|+6.89%
|Micron Technology
|ASML
|568.27
|+18.70
|+3.40%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|INTC
|27.53
|+0.80
|+2.99%
|Intel Corp
|QCOM
|110.89
|+3.69
|+3.44%
|Qualcomm Inc
|MCHP
|70.33
|+1.23
|+1.78%
|Microchip Technology
|LRCX
|419.97
|+5.67
|+1.37%
|Lam Research Corp
|BA
|203.02
|+7.63
|+3.91%
|Boeing Company
|CRM
|139.15
|+4.37
|+3.24%
|Salesforce Inc
|WYNN
|90.70
|+5.09
|+5.95%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|51.79
|+2.46
|+4.99%
|Las Vegas Sands
|MGM
|35.32
|+2.04
|+6.13%
|MGM Resorts International
|BABA
|103.82
|+11.84
|+12.87%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|JD
|66.00
|+8.36
|+14.50%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|PDD
|91.02
|+6.49
|+7.68%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|BIDU
|131.05
|+11.92
|+10.01%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|NTES
|82.46
|+6.01
|+7.86%
|Netease Inc ADR
|MSFT
|227.59
|-11.99
|-5.00%
|Microsoft Corp
|PFE
|50.01
|-1.25
|-2.44%
|Pfizer Inc
|HON
|209.34
|-4.96
|-2.31%
|Honeywell International Inc
|ZNH23
|113-090
|+0-205
|+0.57%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|104.250
|-0.268
|-0.26%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.06048
|+0.00570
|+0.54%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|132.547
|+1.532
|+1.17%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,857.9
|+11.8
|+0.64%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.855
|-0.381
|-1.57%
|Silver