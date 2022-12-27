Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,829.25 -15.57 -0.40%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 381.46 -1.45 -0.38%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,241.56 +37.63 +0.11%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 332.37 +0.44 +0.13%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,822.51 -162.94 -1.48%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 263.58 -3.78 -1.41%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TSLA 109.10 -14.05 -11.41%
Tesla Inc
NFLX 284.17 -10.79 -3.66%
Netflix Inc
GOOGL 87.39 -1.84 -2.06%
Alphabet Cl A
AMZN 83.04 -2.21 -2.59%
Amazon.com Inc
AAPL 130.03 -1.83 -1.39%
Apple Inc
META 116.88 -1.16 -0.98%
Meta Platforms Inc
NVDA 141.21 -10.85 -7.14%
Nvidia Corp
NXPI 153.78 -3.89 -2.47%
Nxp Semiconductors
MRVL 36.05 -1.14 -3.07%
Marvell Technology Inc
ASML 537.18 -14.19 -2.57%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
QCOM 109.46 -1.38 -1.25%
Qualcomm Inc
AMD 63.27 -1.25 -1.94%
Adv Micro Devices
LRCX 405.46 -6.66 -1.62%
Lam Research Corp
MCHP 69.03 -0.90 -1.29%
Microchip Technology
LUV 33.94 -2.15 -5.96%
Southwest Airlines Company
WYNN 84.33 +3.61 +4.47%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
LVS 48.46 +1.94 +4.17%
Las Vegas Sands
MGM 33.87 +0.05 +0.15%
MGM Resorts International
JD 58.80 +2.36 +4.18%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 89.86 +4.21 +4.92%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
BIDU 116.48 +4.87 +4.36%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 73.14 +2.05 +2.88%
Netease Inc ADR
PDD 85.20 +1.17 +1.39%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
FCX 38.88 +0.78 +2.05%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
SCCO 62.18 +1.12 +1.83%
Southern Copper Corp
AA 44.86 +0.66 +1.49%
Alcoa Corp
NEM 48.75 +0.90 +1.88%
Newmont Mining Corp
ZNH23 112-150 -0-195 -0.54%
10-Year T-Note

