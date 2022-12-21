Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,878.44 +56.82 +1.49%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 386.23 +5.69 +1.50%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,376.48 +526.74 +1.60%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 333.60 +5.22 +1.59%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,235.88 +163.46 +1.48%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 273.45 +3.91 +1.45%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NKE 115.78 +12.57 +12.18%
Nike Inc
APA 46.67 +2.54 +5.76%
Apa Corp
DVN 61.76 +2.40 +4.04%
Devon Energy Corp
COP 116.28 +3.63 +3.22%
Conocophillips
HES 140.29 +4.28 +3.15%
Hess Corp
HAL 38.63 +1.21 +3.23%
Halliburton Company
AMD 67.68 +2.63 +4.04%
Adv Micro Devices
AVGO 561.23 +17.21 +3.16%
Broadcom Ltd
ASML 580.96 +17.80 +3.16%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
NVDA 165.01 +4.16 +2.59%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 114.59 +2.49 +2.22%
Qualcomm Inc
MCHP 72.96 +1.74 +2.44%
Microchip Technology
AMAT 105.90 +2.40 +2.32%
Applied Materials
LRCX 447.87 +10.51 +2.40%
Lam Research Corp
CCL 8.48 +0.38 +4.69%
Carnival Corp
RCL 51.81 +0.93 +1.83%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
NCLH 13.75 +0.16 +1.18%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
MRNA 210.04 +8.88 +4.41%
Moderna Inc
ETSY 134.33 +7.23 +5.69%
Etsy Inc
FDX 169.99 +5.64 +3.43%
Fedex Corp
SIX 23.38 +2.46 +11.76%
Six Flags Entertainment Corp
HST 15.88 -1.03 -6.09%
Host Marriott Financial Trust
HLT 127.25 -2.24 -1.73%
Hilton Inc
MAR 148.75 -1.66 -1.10%
Marriot Int Cl A
RAD 3.65 -0.76 -17.23%
Rite Aid Corp
WBA 38.60 -0.93 -2.35%
Walgreens Boots Alliance
CVS 94.12 -0.88 -0.93%
CVS Corp
RRGB 6.10 -0.53 -7.99%
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
ZNH23 113-195 +0-015 +0.04%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Microsoft Logo on Building 1
Iron Condor Screener Results For December 21st
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Semiconductor Chip 2
Intel's Large Unusual Options Activity Is Attracting Value Buyers
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 3
Markets Today: Stocks Climb on Positive Corporate Earnings News
Buy, Sell - iStock-1331349508 4
Options Traders Cast Doubt on Cinemark (CNK) But It Could Offer a Contrarian Take
Consumer Products - Nike Swoosh on Building 5
3 Things Stand Out From Nike’s Q3 Report
