Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get trading ideas, historical data, advanced options screeners, more. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,019.65 +29.09 +0.73%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 401.91 +2.96 +0.74%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,108.64 +103.60 +0.30%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 341.81 +1.19 +0.35%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,834.21 +127.77 +1.09%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 288.65 +3.07 +1.08%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
GOOGL 95.63 +2.32 +2.49%
Alphabet Cl A
META 120.15 +5.44 +4.74%
Meta Platforms Inc
AMAT 111.87 +2.50 +2.29%
Applied Materials
AMZN 92.49 +1.94 +2.14%
Amazon.com Inc
NVDA 180.72 +5.37 +3.06%
Nvidia Corp
NFLX 320.34 +5.16 +1.64%
Netflix Inc
QCOM 123.49 +2.28 +1.88%
Qualcomm Inc
AMD 71.65 +0.98 +1.39%
Adv Micro Devices
MSFT 256.92 +4.41 +1.75%
Microsoft Corp
AVGO 571.04 +14.41 +2.59%
Broadcom Ltd
INTC 28.73 +0.04 +0.14%
Intel Corp
MRNA 197.54 +32.41 +19.63%
Moderna Inc
CRM 135.62 +2.51 +1.89%
Salesforce Inc
ORCL 80.56 -0.72 -0.89%
Oracle Corp
PFE 53.07 +0.91 +1.74%
Pfizer Inc
TRMB 55.03 -3.75 -6.38%
Trimble Navigation
UAL 41.17 -3.07 -6.94%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
DAL 33.38 -1.39 -4.00%
Delta Air Lines Inc
AAL 13.46 -0.74 -5.21%
American Airlines Gp
LUV 37.77 -1.17 -3.00%
Southwest Airlines Company
TSLA 160.95 -6.87 -4.09%
Tesla Inc
HBAN 14.21 -0.40 -2.74%
Huntington Bcshs
LLY 358.66 -8.59 -2.34%
Eli Lilly and Company
ZNH23 114-235 +0-290 +0.80%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.055 -1.076 -1.02%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06280 +0.00893 +0.85%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 135.637 -2.009 -1.46%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,821.6 +29.3 +1.63%
Gold
SIH23 23.925 +0.522 +2.23%
Silver

Most Popular News

Charts, tickers, traders - Charting and Analysis Tablet and Laptop 1
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For December 12 - 16
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 2
Markets Today: Stock Indexes Moderately Higher on M&A Activity
Charts, tickers, traders - shutterstock_351882113 3
Corn and Soybean Technical Hieroglyphics
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 4
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mixed As Investors Await Inflation Data, Fed meeting
Oil - iStock-1342092330 5
Crude Oil Moves Towards the U.S. Buying Zone
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot