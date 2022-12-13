Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get trading ideas, historical data, advanced options screeners, more. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|4,019.65
|+29.09
|+0.73%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|401.91
|+2.96
|+0.74%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|34,108.64
|+103.60
|+0.30%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|341.81
|+1.19
|+0.35%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,834.21
|+127.77
|+1.09%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|288.65
|+3.07
|+1.08%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|GOOGL
|95.63
|+2.32
|+2.49%
|Alphabet Cl A
|META
|120.15
|+5.44
|+4.74%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|AMAT
|111.87
|+2.50
|+2.29%
|Applied Materials
|AMZN
|92.49
|+1.94
|+2.14%
|Amazon.com Inc
|NVDA
|180.72
|+5.37
|+3.06%
|Nvidia Corp
|NFLX
|320.34
|+5.16
|+1.64%
|Netflix Inc
|QCOM
|123.49
|+2.28
|+1.88%
|Qualcomm Inc
|AMD
|71.65
|+0.98
|+1.39%
|Adv Micro Devices
|MSFT
|256.92
|+4.41
|+1.75%
|Microsoft Corp
|AVGO
|571.04
|+14.41
|+2.59%
|Broadcom Ltd
|INTC
|28.73
|+0.04
|+0.14%
|Intel Corp
|MRNA
|197.54
|+32.41
|+19.63%
|Moderna Inc
|CRM
|135.62
|+2.51
|+1.89%
|Salesforce Inc
|ORCL
|80.56
|-0.72
|-0.89%
|Oracle Corp
|PFE
|53.07
|+0.91
|+1.74%
|Pfizer Inc
|TRMB
|55.03
|-3.75
|-6.38%
|Trimble Navigation
|UAL
|41.17
|-3.07
|-6.94%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|DAL
|33.38
|-1.39
|-4.00%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|AAL
|13.46
|-0.74
|-5.21%
|American Airlines Gp
|LUV
|37.77
|-1.17
|-3.00%
|Southwest Airlines Company
|TSLA
|160.95
|-6.87
|-4.09%
|Tesla Inc
|HBAN
|14.21
|-0.40
|-2.74%
|Huntington Bcshs
|LLY
|358.66
|-8.59
|-2.34%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|ZNH23
|114-235
|+0-290
|+0.80%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|104.055
|-1.076
|-1.02%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.06280
|+0.00893
|+0.85%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|135.637
|-2.009
|-1.46%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,821.6
|+29.3
|+1.63%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.925
|+0.522
|+2.23%
|Silver