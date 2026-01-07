Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock

With a market cap of $3.5 trillion, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a global technology company that develops and supports a wide range of software, services, devices, and solutions across productivity, cloud computing, and personal computing. It serves consumers, businesses, and partners worldwide through products such as Microsoft 365, Azure, Windows, LinkedIn, Dynamics, Xbox, and Surface devices.

The Redmond, Washington-based is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast MSFT to post an adjusted EPS of $3.86, a 19.5% growth from $3.23 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the software maker to report adjusted EPS of $15.86, an increase of 16.3% from $13.64 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Microsoft have gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK22.9% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite beating expectations with Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.13 and revenue of $77.67 billion on Oct. 29, Microsoft’s shares fell 2.9% the next day. Investors focused on profitability pressures from AI investments, notably $3.1 billion ($0.41 per share) in losses related to OpenAI that weighed on GAAP results.

Analysts' consensus view on MSFT stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 48 analysts covering the stock, 39 recommend a "Strong Buy," five "Moderate Buys," and four "Holds." The average analyst price target for Microsoft is $630.07, indicating a potential upside of 31.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 478.51 +5.66 +1.20%
Microsoft Corp
$SPX 6,944.82 +42.77 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 146.65 +2.03 +1.40%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 3
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot