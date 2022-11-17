Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,938.27 -20.52 -0.52%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 393.07 -2.38 -0.60%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,547.68 -6.15 -0.02%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.08 +0.01 unch
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,677.17 -21.92 -0.19%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 284.40 -1.04 -0.36%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NCLH 16.32 -1.27 -7.22%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 57.77 -2.37 -3.94%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
CCL 9.47 -0.16 -1.66%
Carnival Corp
PHM 42.29 -1.41 -3.23%
Pultegroup
TOL 44.36 -1.58 -3.44%
Toll Brothers Inc
LEN 84.26 -2.19 -2.53%
Lennar Corp
DHI 80.66 -2.46 -2.96%
D.R. Horton
NFLX 297.00 -9.02 -2.95%
Netflix Inc
DOCU 47.54 -2.01 -4.06%
Docusign Inc
SPLK 78.63 -2.56 -3.15%
Splunk Inc
INTU 384.13 -9.53 -2.42%
Intuit Inc
ALGN 194.26 -7.13 -3.54%
Align Technology
OKTA 49.51 -0.91 -1.80%
Okta Inc Cl A
CRWD 140.57 -3.08 -2.14%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
META 111.74 -1.49 -1.32%
Meta Platforms Inc
ILMN 225.80 -5.99 -2.58%
Illumina Inc
PANW 155.86 -3.23 -2.03%
Palo Alto Networks Inc
AAP 149.13 -7.11 -4.55%
Advance Auto Parts Inc
PFG 89.28 -3.63 -3.91%
Principal Financial Group Inc
CRM 150.65 -4.47 -2.88%
Salesforce Inc
CSCO 45.99 +1.60 +3.60%
Cisco Systems Inc
BBWI 37.91 +6.58 +21.00%
Bath & Body Works Inc
M 22.20 +2.49 +12.63%
Macy's Inc
NTES 71.38 +0.05 +0.07%
Netease Inc ADR
NVDA 158.12 -0.98 -0.62%
Nvidia Corp
ZNZ22 112-205 -0-180 -0.50%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 106.881 +0.600 +0.56%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.03427 -0.00507 -0.49%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 140.356 +0.829 +0.59%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,760.8 -15.0 -0.84%
Gold
SIZ22 20.940 -0.584 -2.71%
Silver

