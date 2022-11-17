Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,938.27
|-20.52
|-0.52%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|393.07
|-2.38
|-0.60%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,547.68
|-6.15
|-0.02%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.08
|+0.01
|unch
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,677.17
|-21.92
|-0.19%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|284.40
|-1.04
|-0.36%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NCLH
|16.32
|-1.27
|-7.22%
|Norwegian Cruise Ord
|RCL
|57.77
|-2.37
|-3.94%
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|CCL
|9.47
|-0.16
|-1.66%
|Carnival Corp
|PHM
|42.29
|-1.41
|-3.23%
|Pultegroup
|TOL
|44.36
|-1.58
|-3.44%
|Toll Brothers Inc
|LEN
|84.26
|-2.19
|-2.53%
|Lennar Corp
|DHI
|80.66
|-2.46
|-2.96%
|D.R. Horton
|NFLX
|297.00
|-9.02
|-2.95%
|Netflix Inc
|DOCU
|47.54
|-2.01
|-4.06%
|Docusign Inc
|SPLK
|78.63
|-2.56
|-3.15%
|Splunk Inc
|INTU
|384.13
|-9.53
|-2.42%
|Intuit Inc
|ALGN
|194.26
|-7.13
|-3.54%
|Align Technology
|OKTA
|49.51
|-0.91
|-1.80%
|Okta Inc Cl A
|CRWD
|140.57
|-3.08
|-2.14%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|META
|111.74
|-1.49
|-1.32%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|ILMN
|225.80
|-5.99
|-2.58%
|Illumina Inc
|PANW
|155.86
|-3.23
|-2.03%
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|AAP
|149.13
|-7.11
|-4.55%
|Advance Auto Parts Inc
|PFG
|89.28
|-3.63
|-3.91%
|Principal Financial Group Inc
|CRM
|150.65
|-4.47
|-2.88%
|Salesforce Inc
|CSCO
|45.99
|+1.60
|+3.60%
|Cisco Systems Inc
|BBWI
|37.91
|+6.58
|+21.00%
|Bath & Body Works Inc
|M
|22.20
|+2.49
|+12.63%
|Macy's Inc
|NTES
|71.38
|+0.05
|+0.07%
|Netease Inc ADR
|NVDA
|158.12
|-0.98
|-0.62%
|Nvidia Corp
|ZNZ22
|112-205
|-0-180
|-0.50%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|106.881
|+0.600
|+0.56%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.03427
|-0.00507
|-0.49%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|140.356
|+0.829
|+0.59%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,760.8
|-15.0
|-0.84%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|20.940
|-0.584
|-2.71%
|Silver