Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|366.92
|+9.29
|+2.60%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|30,169.94
|+535.11
|+1.81%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|302.00
|+5.18
|+1.75%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,044.35
|+352.29
|+3.29%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|269.55
|+8.81
|+3.38%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|WFC
|44.07
|+0.90
|+2.08%
|Wells Fargo & Company
|BAC
|33.84
|+2.14
|+6.75%
|Bank of America Corp
|BK
|40.49
|+2.08
|+5.42%
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|CRM
|147.16
|+4.94
|+3.47%
|Salesforce Inc
|TEAM
|206.10
|+17.10
|+9.05%
|Atlassian Corp
|OKTA
|52.06
|+2.94
|+5.99%
|Okta Inc Cl A
|TSLA
|219.00
|+14.01
|+6.83%
|Tesla Inc
|AMZN
|113.91
|+7.01
|+6.56%
|Amazon.com Inc
|MRVL
|37.87
|+0.86
|+2.32%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|INTU
|403.54
|+23.43
|+6.16%
|Intuit Inc
|GOOGL
|100.25
|+3.69
|+3.82%
|Alphabet Cl A
|NVDA
|119.23
|+6.96
|+6.20%
|Nvidia Corp
|MSFT
|237.24
|+8.68
|+3.80%
|Microsoft Corp
|ALGN
|211.40
|+9.77
|+4.85%
|Align Technology
|SPLK
|74.36
|+4.13
|+5.88%
|Splunk Inc
|PDD
|54.66
|+1.74
|+3.29%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|JD
|44.38
|+2.05
|+4.84%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BABA
|77.03
|+4.01
|+5.49%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|NTES
|71.60
|+3.00
|+4.37%
|Netease Inc ADR
|BIDU
|101.94
|+1.65
|+1.65%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|FOXA
|28.42
|-3.13
|-9.92%
|Fox Corp Cl A
|KR
|42.07
|-1.09
|-2.53%
|Kroger Company
|ZNZ22
|110-220
|+0-030
|+0.08%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|112.040
|-1.271
|-1.12%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|0.98386
|+0.01177
|+1.21%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|148.915
|+0.171
|+0.11%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,655.2
|+6.3
|+0.38%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|18.565
|+0.494
|+2.73%
|Silver