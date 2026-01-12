Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks Recover as Data Storage Companies and Chip Makers Rally

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Monday closed up +0.16%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) closed up +0.17%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed up +0.08%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) rose +0.16%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) rose +0.09%.

Stock indexes recovered from early losses on Monday and settled higher, with the S&P 500 posting a new record high and the Nasdaq 100 posting a 2.25-month high.  Strength in data storage companies and chip makers led the overall market higher on Monday. Also, mining stocks rallied on Monday after gold and silver prices soared to all-time highs.

US stocks also garnered carryover support from rallies in other global bourses.  European stocks rose to records on Monday as the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed to an all-time high. Also, Chinese stocks soared, with the Shanghai Composite rising to a 10.5-year high. 

Stocks initially opened lower on Monday amid the Trump administration's attacks on the Federal Reserve, which have heightened concerns about Fed independence.  Stocks, government bonds, and the dollar came under pressure on Monday, and gold and silver soared to new all-time highs after Fed Chair Powell said the threat of a US criminal indictment was a consequence of a disagreement with the Trump administration over monetary policy.  The 10-year T-note yield rose +2 bp to 4.19%. 

Also, credit card companies and bank stocks retreated on Monday after President Trump said that credit-card lenders would be "in violation of the law" if they don't cap interest rates at 10% for one year. He set a January 20 deadline for compliance.

Sunday evening, Fed Chair Powell said the Fed had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department late last Friday, threatening a criminal indictment related to his June congressional testimony on ongoing renovations of the Fed's headquarters.  Powell said, "The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than the preferences of the president."

The market’s focus this week will be on economic news and any fresh news on the Federal Reserve.  On Tuesday, Dec CPI is expected to remain unchanged from Nov at +2.7% y/y and Dec core CPI is expected to edge higher to +2.7% y/y from +2.6% y/y in Nov.  Also, Oct new home sales are expected to fall -10.6% m/m to 715,000.   On Wednesday, Nov PPI final demand is expected to increase +2.7% y/y, and Nov core PPI is also expected to climb by +2.7% y/y.  Also, Nov retail sales are expected to have increased +0.5% m/m and +0.4% m/m ex-autos.  In addition, Dec existing home sales are expected to climb +2.2% m/m to 4.22 million. Finally, the Supreme Court on Wednesday may rule on the legality of President Trump’s tariffs.  On Thursday, weekly initial unemployment claims are expected to increase by +7,000 to 215,000.  Also, the Jan Empire manufacturing survey of general business conditions is expected to climb by +4.9 to 1.0.  On Friday, Dec manufacturing production is expected to fall -0.1% m/m.  Also, the Jan NAHB housing market index is expected to increase by +1 to 40.

Q4 earnings season is set to begin this week as bank earnings start to roll in on Tuesday.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting the odds at 5% for a -25 bp rate cut at the FOMC’s next meeting on January 27-28.

Overseas stock markets settled higher on Monday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 rose to a new record high and closed up +0.31%.  China’s Shanghai Composite rallied to a new 10.5-year high and closed up +1.09%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 was closed for the Coming-of-Age Day holiday.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) on Monday closed down by -2.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield rose +2.0 bp to 4.185%.  Mar T-notes came under pressure on Monday, and the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 1-month high of 4.205% on concerns about Fed independence after the Federal Reserve was served subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment tied to his June testimony on Fed headquarters renovations.  Fed Chair Powell said the threat of criminal charges is the consequence of the Fed not going along with President Trump’s calls for lower interest rates.  Also, rising inflation expectations are bearish for T-notes, as the 10-year breakeven inflation rate rose to a 1.75-month high of 2.301% on Monday. 

T-note recovered from their worst levels on Monday due to solid demand for the Treasury’s 3-year and 10-year T-note auctions.  The bid-to-cover ratio on the $58 billion 3-year T-note auction was 2.65, better than the 10-auction average of 2.62, and the bid-to-cover ratio on the $49 billion 10-year T-note auction was 2.55, right on the 10-auction average.

European government bond yields moved lower on Monday.  The 10-year German bund yield fell -2.2 bp to 2.841%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield dropped to a 2.5-month low of 4.372% and finished down by -0.1 bp to 4.373%.

The Eurozone Jan Sentix investor confidence index rose by +4.4 to a 6-month high of -1.8, stronger than expectations of -5.0.

Swaps are discounting a 1% chance of a +25 bp rate hike by the ECB at its next policy meeting on February 5.

US Stock Movers

Data storage stocks and chip makers rallied on Monday, leading the overall market.  Western Digital (WDC) closed up more than +6% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.  Also, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) closed up more than +5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), KLA Corp (KLAC), and Applied Materials (AMAT) closed up more than +2%.  In addition, Lam Research (LRCX) closed up more than +1%. 

Mining stocks rallied on Monday as the price of gold and silver soared to new all-time highs.  Hecla Mining (HL) closed up more than +8%, and Coeur Mining (CDE) closed up more than +5%.  Also, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Newmont Mining (NEM) closed up more than +3%, and Barrick Mining (B) closed up more than  +2%. 

Credit card companies and bank stocks slid on Monday after President Trump said credit-card lenders would be “in violation of the law” if they don’t cap interest rates at 10% for one year.  Synchrony Financial (SYF) closed down more than -8% to lead losers in the S&P 500.  Capital One Financial (COF) closed down more than -6% and American Express (AXP) closed down more than -4% to lead losers in the Dow Jones industrials. Also, Citigroup (C) closed down more than -3%, and Visa (V) closed down more than -2%.  In addition, Mastercard (MA), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) closed down more than -1%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed up more than +10% after forecasting 2026 net revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.1185 billion, stronger than the consensus of $958.9 million.

Dexcom (DXCM) closed up more than +5% after reporting Q3 preliminary revenue of $1.26 billion, better than the consensus of $1.24 billion. 

Albemarle (ALB) closed up more than +4% after Scotiabank upgraded the stock to sector outperform from sector perform with a price target of $200.

Walmart (WMT) closed up +3% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after Nasdaq Global Indexes said the stock will replace AstraZeneca Plc in the Nasdaq 100 Index beginning January 20. 

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) closed up more than +3% after Morgan Stanley double-upgraded the stock to overweight from underweight with a price target of $115. 

Amphenol (APH) closed up by more than +3% after Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, with a price target of $156.

Comcast (CMCSA) closed up more than +2% after Bank of America Global Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $37.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) closed up more than +1% after Citigroup Global Markets upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $235.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) closed down more than -6% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting preliminary Q4 sales of Amvuttra of $827 million, below the consensus of $848.5 million. 

SLM Corp (SLM) closed down more than -3% after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral with a price target of $25. 

Insulet (PODD) closed down more than -3% after Barclays downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $274. 

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed down more than -2% after appointing Fedd Lowery as the next CEO to replace Stanley Begman, who earlier said he will retire effective March 2.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed down more than -1% after the Wall Street Journal reported that a Senate committee investigating the company’s practices found it deployed “aggressive tactics” to collect payment-boosting diagnoses for its Medicare Advantage members.

Earnings Reports(1/13/2026)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK), Concentrix Corp (CNXC), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 307.24 +6.06 +2.01%
Applied Materials
B 49.03 +1.22 +2.55%
Barrick Mining Corp
AVGO 352.21 +7.24 +2.10%
Broadcom Ltd
C 117.70 -3.62 -2.98%
Citigroup Inc
HL 24.46 +2.01 +8.95%
Hecla Mining Company
HSIC 76.13 -1.51 -1.94%
Henry Schein Inc
CDE 21.61 +1.21 +5.93%
Coeur Mining Inc
JPM 324.49 -4.70 -1.43%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
AKAM 91.27 +3.15 +3.57%
Akamai Technologies
ANIP 84.35 +8.07 +10.58%
ANI Pharma Inc
$IUXX 25,787.66 +21.40 +0.08%
Nasdaq 100 Index
UNH 340.51 -3.47 -1.01%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
ZNH26 112-055 -0-015 -0.04%
10-Year T-Note
ESH26 7,014.00 +9.00 +0.13%
S&P 500 E-Mini
MA 566.28 -9.26 -1.61%
Mastercard Inc
WFC 94.96 -0.99 -1.03%
Wells Fargo & Company
SLM 26.72 -0.89 -3.22%
SLM Corp
STX 321.48 +17.47 +5.75%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
V 343.20 -6.57 -1.88%
Visa Inc
WDC 212.14 +11.68 +5.83%
Western Digital Corp
AMD 207.69 +4.52 +2.22%
Adv Micro Devices
LRCX 220.40 +2.04 +0.93%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,590.20 +86.13 +0.17%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
PODD 278.55 -10.49 -3.63%
Insulet Corp
COF 233.20 -16.00 -6.42%
Capital One Financial Corp
SPY 695.16 +1.09 +0.16%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 495.90 +0.88 +0.18%
Dow Industrials SPDR
PLTR 179.41 +1.92 +1.08%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A
KLAC 1,428.17 +28.17 +2.01%
K L A-Tencor Corp
SYF 79.63 -7.26 -8.36%
Synchrony Financial
$SPX 6,977.27 +10.99 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index
ALNY 370.91 -27.38 -6.87%
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
NQH26 25,951.25 +13.00 +0.05%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 627.17 +0.52 +0.08%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ZM 86.75 +1.57 +1.84%
Zoom Communications Inc
CMCSA 29.06 +0.69 +2.43%
Comcast Corp A
NEM 112.96 +3.97 +3.64%
Newmont Mining Corp
ALB 169.33 +8.04 +4.98%
Albemarle Corp
AXP 359.59 -16.02 -4.27%
American Express Company
APH 145.11 +4.95 +3.53%
Amphenol Corp
FCX 58.71 +2.18 +3.86%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
WMT 117.97 +3.44 +3.00%
Walmart Inc

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot