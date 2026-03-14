3 Key Things Analysts Are Watching for Nvidia Stock Before GTC 2026

Nvidia (NVDA) is gearing up for GTC 2026, which starts on Monday, March 16, and analysts are bullish on NVDA stock ahead of the annual artificial intelligence (AI) conference.

In a note to clients this week, Bank of America Securities (BofA) reiterated its “Buy” rating and price target of $300. BofA analyst Vivek Arya specifically called out three “areas of focus” for investors to watch ahead of the conference:

Updates on the Feynman GPU product pipeline, expected in 2028. The company’s progress in creating products for low-latency and inference requirements. Updates regarding Nvidia's networking and quantum computing prospects.

Arya also noted that BofA will be looking for any “color” on the projected Rubin ramp-up and Nvidia's 102.4T Spectrum-6 switch pairs. Additionally, he highlighted the possibility of a joint announcement with Intel (INTC) on a custom CPU.

About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia is the maker of the world’s most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs). The company powers modern data centers and high-performance computing, playing a pivotal role in the development of AI technologies. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The chipmaker's stock has gone virtually nowhere in the last six months, offering modest 2.5% gains. One could argue that the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has also returned similar gains during this time period. However, a more relevant comparison would be with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which has returned about 30% in the last six months. For a company that is considered a leader in semiconductor technologies, the lack of performance offers a great opportunity for fresh investors.

Nvidia’s PEG ratio has stayed below 1x for the last two quarters, which indicates the stock is undervalued considering its future earnings potential. Moreover, its price-to-book ratio has nearly halved from 51.65x a couple of quarters ago to 28.74x currently. While the company has grown in size, its valuation has become more and more attractive.

Nvidia also sits on a massive $62.56 billion cash pile. A debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25% suggests the company has ample room to continue funding its R&D and growth without putting any strain on the balance sheet. In the last 12 months, the firm has brought in a levered free cash flow of $58.13 billion, which is as impressive as the return on equity of just over 100%. Stocks like Nvidia rarely trade at such valuations, and BofA analysts have certainly noticed the opportunity.

Nvidia Beats Earnings Expectations

Nvidia comfortably beat Wall Street expectations on Feb. 25 when it announced its Q4 earnings. Its data center revenue grew 75% year-over-year on the back of its Blackwell line of GPUs. These chips are so dominant that the data center unit now generates 91% of total sales. Interestingly, the gaming unit brought in just $3.7 billion dollars. This represents 47% growth, but it is ironic that what was once the company’s biggest segment now generates just over 5% of the total revenue.

For the first fiscal quarter, Nvidia is expected to generate revenue of $78 billion, according to management. This is significantly above Wall Street's estimates of $72.6 billion. The company is not considering China revenue as part of its guidance.

What Are Analysts Saying About Nvidia Stock?

BofA isn’t the only firm bullish on the chipmaker. On March 12, Cantor Fitzgerald also assigned a $300 price target, while Barclays reiterated a $275 price target on March 11. It is clear that analysts are catching onto the potential this stock provides, and it might not be long before it returns to higher levels. The mean target price of $265.76 currently offers 45% upside potential from here.