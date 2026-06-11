Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Supported by a Rebound in Chipmakers and AI Stocks

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.42%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.37%.  June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are up +0.03%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are up +0.40%.

Stock indexes are moving higher today, as chipmakers and other AI-related stocks climb to lift the broader market and recover some of Wednesday’s sharp losses.  However, software stocks are on the defensive today, led by an -11% slump in Oracle after it reported higher-than-expected capital expenses, driven by increased data spending.

Stocks are being undercut as crude oil prices erased early losses and whipsawed higher on concerns about the escalation of Middle East hostilities after President Trump said the US will be hitting Iran very hard tonight and will "at some point" take control of Kharg Island, Iran's key export hub, thus taking control of Iran's oil and gas markets.

Stocks are also pressured by today’s US economic reports, which showed that weekly US jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a 4-month high and that May producer prices were mixed. 

Late Wednesday, President Trump said the US will continue bombing Iran if it refuses to agree to an interim peace deal.  Mr. Trump ordered multiple strikes on Iranian targets on Wednesday, and Iran retaliated by firing on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.  The increase in tensions risks derailing peace talks between Iran and the US, thus keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, and further tightening global energy supplies.

US weekly initial unemployment claims unexpectedly rose +4,000 to a 4-month high of 229,000, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of a decline to 220,000. 

US May PPI final demand rose +1.1% m/m and +6.5% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.7% m/m and +6.4% y/y, with the +6.5% y/y gain being the largest year-on-year increase in 3.5 years.  However, May PI ex food and energy rose +0.4% m/m and +4.9% y/y, weaker than expectations of +0.5% m/m and +5.4% y/y.

WTI crude oil prices (CLN26) are extremely volatile, whipsawing higher and lower several times today.  Crude prices today initially gave up an overnight advance of more than +2% and fell more than -1% as concerns over the escalation of the US-Iran conflict eased after the US ended strikes against Iran.  However, prices then rallied more than +1% again when President Trump said the US would keep attacking Iran and threatened to seize the Kharg Island oil terminal, Iran’s main crude exporting hub.

The markets are discounting a 3% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.89%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.16%.  Japan's Nikkei Stock Average recovered from a 2.5-week low and closed up +0.06%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are up +4 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is down -3.0 bp to 4.523%.  T-notes are moving higher today after US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a 4-month high and May producer prices ex-food and energy rose less than expected, dovish factors for Fed policy. 

Gains in T-notes are limited after crude oil prices whipsawed higher after President Trump said the US will keep on attacking Iran and threatened to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main crude exporting hub.  Also, supply pressures are negative for T-notes, as the Treasury will auction $22 billion of 30-year T-bonds later today. 

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German Bund yield fell from a 2.5-week high of 3.091% and is down -4.1 bp to 3.035%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -2.6 bp to 4.905%.

The ECB, as expected, raised the deposit facility rate by +25 bp to 2.25% from 2.00% and said, "The outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth."

The ECB cut its 2026 Eurozone GDP estimate to +0.8% from a previous estimate of +0.9%, and raised its 2026 Eurozone inflation ex-food and energy forecast to +2.5% from a previous forecast of +2.3%.

Swaps are discounting a 64% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are moving higher today on signs that AI spending is continuing after Oracle reported quarterly capital expenditures that were higher than expected, driven by increased data center spending.  KLA Corp (KLAC) is up more than +8% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, and Applied Materials (AMAT), Intel (INTC), Lam Research (LRCX), and Sandisk (SNDK) are up more than +6%.  Also, ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) is up more than +5%, and ASML Holding NV (ASML) is up more than +4%.  In addition, Marvell Technology (MRVL), Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Analog Devices (ADI) are up more than +3%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), Micron Technology (MU), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Western Digital (WDC) are up more than +2%. 

Software stocks are under pressure today, limiting gains in the overall market, with Oracle (ORCL) down more than -11% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting full-year capital spending of $70 billion, $20-25 billion higher than expected due to prepayment for some components.  Also, Adobe Systems (ADBE) is down more than -5% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100, and Salesforce (CRM) is down more than -3% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials.  In addition, ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian Corp (TEAM), Autodesk (ADSK), Intuit (INTU), and Workday (WDAY) are down more than -3%, and Microsoft (MSFT) is down more than -2%.

Navan (NAVN) is up more than +12% after raising its full-year revenue forecast to $907 million-$913 million from a previous estimate of $866 million-$874 million, well above the consensus of $871.7 million. 

Voyager Technologies (VOYG) is up more than +11% after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation and a price target of $55. 

Allegion Plc (ALLE) is up more than +1% after Longbow Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $165.

Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) is up more than +1% after agreeing to merge its mobility business with Dana Inc in a deal valuing the combined company at roughly $10 billion, including debt. 

PDD Holdings (PDD) is down more than -2% after China’s State Administration for Market Regulation summoned the country’s leading e-commerce companies over misleading promotions and false advertising. 

Earnings Reports(6/11/2026)

Adobe Inc (ADBE), Lennar Corp (LEN), RH (RH).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 567.25 +14.61 +2.64%
Applied Materials
SNDK 1,980.10 +98.59 +5.24%
Sandisk Corp
INTU 276.73 -0.18 -0.07%
Intuit Inc
ADI 417.79 +5.66 +1.37%
Analog Devices
TXN 301.12 +4.02 +1.35%
Texas Instruments
$IUXX 29,635.95 +189.77 +0.64%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ASML 1,863.55 -35.93 -1.89%
ASML Holdings NY Reg ADR
NAVN 19.93 -2.70 -11.93%
Navan Inc Cl A
ZNU26 109-165s -0-050 -0.14%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 390.74 +0.40 +0.10%
Microsoft Corp
PDD 81.56 +0.26 +0.32%
Pdd Holdings Inc
ESM26 7,435.00s +39.00 +0.53%
S&P 500 E-Mini
STX 931.04 +62.95 +7.25%
Seagate Technology Holdings
WDC 562.92 +33.64 +6.35%
Western Digital Corp
LRCX 366.81 +4.29 +1.18%
Lam Research Corp
AMD 511.57 +23.12 +4.73%
Adv Micro Devices
$DOWI 51,202.26 +353.51 +0.70%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 741.75 +3.99 +0.54%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 513.06 +3.70 +0.73%
Dow Industrials SPDR
KLAC 254.54 +13.38 +5.55%
K L A-Tencor Corp
ADSK 198.43 -7.14 -3.47%
Autodesk Inc
$SPX 7,431.46 +37.16 +0.50%
S&P 500 Index
NXPI 304.86 +2.31 +0.76%
Nxp Semiconductors
MU 981.61 -14.26 -1.43%
Micron Technology
ORCL 184.13 +0.03 +0.02%
Oracle Corp
NQM26 29,662.00s +197.25 +0.67%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
WDAY 130.80 +0.27 +0.21%
Workday Inc
VOYG 41.15 -6.72 -14.04%
Voyager Technologies Inc Cl A
QQQ 721.34 +4.22 +0.59%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
CLN26 84.88s -2.83 -3.23%
Crude Oil WTI
INTC 124.57 +7.61 +6.51%
Intel Corp
NOW 102.15 -0.93 -0.90%
Servicenow Inc
ADBE 204.02 -14.78 -6.76%
Adobe Systems Inc
MCHP 95.24 +2.30 +2.47%
Microchip Technology
TEAM 88.52 -0.68 -0.76%
Atlassian Corp
ALLE 133.97 +0.26 +0.19%
Allegion Plc
ARM 380.81 +38.58 +11.27%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
ETN 391.39 -2.25 -0.57%
Eaton Corp
MRVL 279.70 -1.01 -0.36%
Marvell Technology Inc
CRM 165.89 -0.56 -0.34%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 1
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Bullish Bets on MSFT, CSX, and SCHW
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Keep Hiking Nvidia's Forecast Revenue and Price Targets - Is NVDA Too Cheap?
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Pops as Robinhood Plans to Enter the IPO Market as Underwriter
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.