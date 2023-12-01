Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,983.17 +13.56 +0.34%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 396.96 +1.44 +0.36%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,189.97 +216.96 +0.64%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 342.00 +2.24 +0.66%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,459.61 +57.09 +0.50%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 279.05 +1.50 +0.54%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
AAL 16.83 +1.49 +9.71%
American Airlines Gp
UAL 51.30 +3.59 +7.52%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
DAL 39.60 +1.42 +3.72%
Delta Air Lines Inc
ALK 49.40 +1.70 +3.56%
Alaska Air Group
HAL 42.17 +1.18 +2.88%
Halliburton Company
MPC 121.01 +3.41 +2.90%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
HES 150.73 +5.48 +3.77%
Hess Corp
DVN 64.03 +1.18 +1.88%
Devon Energy Corp
MRO 27.38 +0.33 +1.22%
Marathon Oil Corp
OXY 65.74 +1.65 +2.57%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
FANG 145.33 +3.09 +2.17%
Diamondback Energy
WBD 13.15 +0.55 +4.37%
Discovery Inc Series A
CTSH 65.10 +3.60 +5.85%
Cognizant Tech Sol
DIS 99.81 +3.48 +3.61%
Walt Disney Company
CLF 20.90 +1.67 +8.68%
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
LCID 8.31 +0.38 +4.79%
Lucid Group Inc
ILMN 193.75 -10.30 -5.05%
Illumina Inc
ZS 104.66 -3.39 -3.14%
Zscaler Inc
CRL 232.25 -14.69 -5.95%
Charles River Laboratories Intl
TSLA 123.56 +0.34 +0.28%
Tesla Inc
ZNH23 115-075s +0-255 +0.70%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 102.259 -0.929 -0.90%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.08499 -0.00021 -0.02%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 129.349 +0.047 +0.04%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,898.8s +19.9 +1.06%
Gold
SIH23 24.004s +0.523 +2.23%
Silver

Most Popular News

Bull & Bear - iStock-479892658 1
Bear Put Spread Screener Results For January 11th
Oil - Oil Pipeline in Winter 2
Fluor Corp Shows Unusual Call Options Activity From Bullish Investor
Consumer Products - Discount Clothing Store Racks 3
Options Trading Points to Pressures for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
People and teaching - iStock-1166978137 4
Grain and Oilseeds: Real Fundamentals versus USDA's Version
Wall Street - shutterstock_93231562 5
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mostly Higher As Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot