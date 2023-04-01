Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,848.34 +24.20 +0.63%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 385.09 +4.27 +1.12%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,196.88 +60.51 +0.18%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 333.44 +2.22 +0.67%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,897.52 +34.88 +0.32%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 267.06 +2.58 +0.98%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MU 53.99 +3.62 +7.19%
Micron Technology
ASML 570.81 +21.24 +3.86%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
INTC 27.89 +1.16 +4.34%
Intel Corp
QCOM 111.45 +4.25 +3.96%
Qualcomm Inc
MCHP 70.86 +1.76 +2.55%
Microchip Technology
LRCX 424.40 +10.10 +2.44%
Lam Research Corp
BA 202.21 +6.82 +3.49%
Boeing Company
CRM 139.12 +4.34 +3.22%
Salesforce Inc
WYNN 91.50 +5.89 +6.88%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
LVS 51.46 +2.13 +4.32%
Las Vegas Sands
MGM 34.83 +1.55 +4.66%
MGM Resorts International
BABA 101.15 +9.17 +9.97%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
JD 64.33 +6.69 +11.61%
Jd.com Inc ADR
PDD 92.13 +7.60 +8.99%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BIDU 129.87 +10.74 +9.02%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 82.02 +5.57 +7.29%
Netease Inc ADR
MSFT 229.57 -10.01 -4.18%
Microsoft Corp
PFE 50.50 -0.76 -1.48%
Pfizer Inc
HON 209.98 -4.32 -2.02%
Honeywell International Inc
ZNH23 113-070 +0-185 +0.51%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.269 -0.249 -0.24%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06029 +0.00551 +0.52%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 132.171 +1.156 +0.88%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,862.8 +16.7 +0.90%
Gold
SIH23 24.230 -0.006 -0.02%
Silver

Most Popular News

Options - shutterstock_452631799 1
How To Buy WBA Stock For An 9% Discount Or Achieve A 24% Annual Return
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 2
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Climb As Investors Await FOMC Minutes
Healthcare - two covid-19 vaccine bottles and syringe 3
Johnson and Johnson Stock Has Stable Earnings Attracting Value Investors
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Chip During Rush Hour 4
Look North to Canada for 3 High-Conviction, Long-Term Buys in 2023
Silver - silver bars stacked 5
Precious Metals in Q4 2022 and Beyond
