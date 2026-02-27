Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

‘This is Not Business as Usual. This is Risk’: Michael Burry Warns Nvidia Looks Strikingly Similar to Cisco Just Prior to Dot Com Bubble Crash

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock

Michael Burry, the investor immortalized in The Big Short for predicting the subprime mortgage collapse, is raising fresh alarms about Nvidia (NVDA), the semiconductor giant at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

In a recent Substack post published Thursday, Burry argued that Nvidia’s latest financial disclosures reveal a buildup of supply commitments that resembles patterns seen at Cisco Systems (CSCO) during the final stages of the dot-com bubble. His warning centers on a dramatic rise in purchase obligations, a balance-sheet detail that he believes signals mounting internal risk rather than temporary external pressures.

A Surge in Commitments

According to Nvidia’s most recent earnings report, purchase obligations surged to $95.2 billion, up sharply from $16.1 billion just one year ago. When including other supply-related obligations (such as inventory and additional purchase agreements), the total approaches $117 billion. That figure nearly matches the company’s annual operating cash flow.

On the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress acknowledged that inventory increased 8% from the prior quarter. She said Nvidia had “strategically secured inventory and capacity to meet beyond the next several quarters, further out in time than usual.”

To Burry, that language signals a fundamental shift in strategy.

He contends that Nvidia is committing to vast amounts of supply well before having full visibility into long-term demand. The result: more capital tied up in inventory and contractual obligations for longer durations.

“What is happening now is not temporary,” Burry wrote. “It is no export shock. It is not even external. This is coming from within the business plan.” He described the move as a deliberate effort to lock in supply chain capacity further into the future than Nvidia has ever done before.

Drawing Parallels to Cisco

Burry’s comparison to Cisco harkens back to 2000 and 2001, when the networking equipment maker aggressively secured supplier commitments in anticipation of sustained 50% annual growth. When enterprise technology spending abruptly cooled following the dot-com peak, Cisco was saddled with excess inventory and supply agreements it no longer needed.

The fallout was severe. Cisco ultimately wrote down billions of dollars in inventory and saw its stock price collapse alongside the broader tech sector.

“This is not business as usual. This is risk,” Burry said of Nvidia’s current posture.

The core of his concern is that today’s extraordinary AI-driven demand may not persist at the same pace indefinitely. Should enterprise AI spending moderate or competitive dynamics shift, Nvidia could find itself locked into supply commitments made under more optimistic assumptions.

Margin Cushion or Mirage?

To be sure, Nvidia’s financial profile differs meaningfully from Cisco’s at the height of the tech bubble. Nvidia’s gross margins now exceed 70%, well above Cisco’s levels two decades ago.

Burry acknowledged that higher profitability could provide some buffer in a downturn. However, he questioned how durable those margins would be if demand were to cool.

He suggested that current profitability has been amplified by extraordinary demand conditions and Nvidia’s ability to command premium pricing amid limited GPU supply. If the supply-demand balance shifts, pricing power, and therefore margins, could compress quickly.

“That type of margin would likely revert quickly with a shift in demand,” he wrote.

A Market at a Crossroads

Nvidia shares fell nearly 4% in early trading Thursday following the earnings release, though the stock remains one of the defining winners of the AI era. On Friday, the decline has continued, with NVDA currently down nearly 3% to end the week. After explosive gains from 2023 through 2025, fueled by surging demand for AI chips following the debut of ChatGPT and other AI softwares, the stock is now down about 3% year-to-date. 

The diverging views highlight a broader debate unfolding on Wall Street: whether Nvidia’s dominance in AI infrastructure represents the early innings of a long secular expansion, or a late-stage boom vulnerable to the classic cycle of overcommitment and excess capacity.

For Burry, the risk lies not in external shocks, but in internal confidence. And in his view, that confidence may look eerily familiar.

Few Are Worried

While the picture being painted might seem relatively bleak, Nvidia is still up 50% in the past 12 months. Many analysts continue to express confidence in the stock, and the main hyperscalers committing billions to AI only continue to commit more. Further, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues to take press and media interviews, expressing confidence in the future of AI and Nvidia. 

Of the 50 analysts Barchart tracks in coverage on Nvidia stock, 45 currently have NVDA at a “Strong Buy.” Only 1 has it at a “Strong Sell,” and 1 at “Neutral,” with the remaining giving it a “Buy” rating. The mean target price for Nvidia is an impressive $255, giving Nvidia 41% upside left over the next 12 months. 


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 179.20 -5.69 -3.08%
Nvidia Corp
CSCO 79.02 +0.92 +1.18%
Cisco Systems Inc

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Mostly Lower as Nvidia Earnings Fail to Impress
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 5
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot