Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,695.16
|-24.82
|-0.67%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|368.50
|-2.63
|-0.71%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|30,423.81
|-99.99
|-0.33%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|304.35
|-1.12
|-0.37%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,103.38
|-44.36
|-0.40%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|270.49
|-0.99
|-0.36%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|GNRC
|110.30
|-37.44
|-25.34%
|Generac Holdings Inc
|MTB
|163.06
|-26.30
|-13.89%
|M&T Bank Corp
|NTRS
|79.59
|-8.02
|-9.15%
|Northern Trust Corp
|HD
|275.49
|-9.57
|-3.36%
|Home Depot
|LEN
|72.29
|-4.58
|-5.96%
|Lennar Corp
|PHM
|37.16
|-2.47
|-6.23%
|Pultegroup
|DHI
|67.79
|-4.57
|-6.32%
|D.R. Horton
|TOL
|40.90
|-2.18
|-5.06%
|Toll Brothers Inc
|BIDU
|93.27
|-9.02
|-8.82%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|JD
|41.22
|-3.45
|-7.72%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BABA
|71.27
|-5.07
|-6.64%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|PDD
|54.49
|-3.88
|-6.65%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|NTES
|67.04
|-3.64
|-5.15%
|Netease Inc ADR
|NFLX
|272.38
|+31.52
|+13.09%
|Netflix Inc
|TRV
|174.17
|+7.40
|+4.44%
|The Travelers Companies Inc
|BKR
|25.65
|+1.47
|+6.08%
|Baker Hughes A Ge Co. Cl A
|VLO
|123.96
|+6.26
|+5.32%
|Valero Energy Corp
|APA
|41.91
|+2.09
|+5.25%
|Apa Corp
|HAL
|31.96
|+1.50
|+4.92%
|Halliburton Company
|SLB
|45.47
|+2.11
|+4.87%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|CVX
|168.00
|+5.28
|+3.24%
|Chevron Corp
|DVN
|71.94
|+2.17
|+3.11%
|Devon Energy Corp
|UAL
|39.10
|+1.85
|+4.97%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|AAL
|13.99
|+0.29
|+2.12%
|American Airlines Gp
|DAL
|32.52
|+0.35
|+1.09%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|ISRG
|211.14
|+17.41
|+8.99%
|Intuitive Surg Inc
|ZNZ22
|110-000s
|-0-290
|-0.82%
|10-Year T-Note