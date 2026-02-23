Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Sink on US Trade Uncertainty and Fresh AI Worries

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -1.20%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -1.58%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -1.47%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are down -1.23%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are down -1.55%.

Stock indexes are falling sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting a 2-week low, as uncertainty over American trade policy has sparked risk-off sentiment in asset markets.  After last Friday’s close, President Trump signed an executive order raising global tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to 15% from 10% that he initially imposed after the Supreme Court struck down his global “reciprocal” tariffs. 

AI jitters are also weighing on software stocks today, pressuring the broader market.  Payment stocks are retreating today after Citrini Research published an article detailing a hypothetical scenario on the impact of AI on payment companies and the global economy. 

Geopolitical risks are also negative for stocks.  US-Iran nuclear talks are scheduled to resume on Thursday in Geneva, and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi said he saw a “good chance” of a diplomatic solution to the standoff over his country’s nuclear program. Last Friday, President Trump said that he’s considering a limited military strike on Iran to ramp up pressure on the country to strike a deal over its nuclear program, and that he thought 10 to 15 days was “pretty much” the “maximum” he would allow for negotiations to continue.  WTI crude oil (CLJ26) is up by more than +1% at a 6.5-month high on Middle East risks.

The US Jan Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose +0.39 to a 9-month high of 0.18, stronger than expectations of 0.01.

US Dec factory orders fell -0.7% m/m, right on expectations.

The US Feb Dallas Fed manufacturing outlook level of general business activity survey rose +1.4 to a 7-month high of 0.2, stronger than expectations of -0.5.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said his decision on whether to support an interest rate cut at the March FOMC meeting will hinge on labor market data for February.

The market’s focus this week will be on corporate earnings results and economic news.  On Tuesday, the Conference Board’s Feb consumer confidence index is expected to climb +2.5 to 87.0.  Tuesday evening, President Trump delivers his State of the Union address.  On Wednesday, Nvidia releases its earnings results after the close.  On Thursday, initial weekly unemployment claims are expected to climb by +10,000 to 216,000.  On Friday, the Feb MNI Chicago PMI is expected to slip -1.8 to 52.2. 

Q4 earnings season is nearing its end, with more than 80% of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings results.  Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 74% of the 427 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 5% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets are moving lower today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 fell from a new record high and is down -0.42%.  China’s Shanghai Composite is closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 is closed for the Emperor’s birthday holiday.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) today are up by +8 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -3.3 bp to 4.050%.  T-notes are moving higher today as weakness in stocks has spurred some safe-haven demand for government debt.  Also, the action by President Trump to raise his global tariff rate to 15% from 10% under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 may curb global growth and is supportive for T-notes.  Supply pressures are limiting gains in T-notes as the Treasury will auction $211 billion of T-notes and floating rate notes this week, beginning with Tuesday’s $69 billion auction of 2-year T-notes.

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield fell to a 2.75-month low of 2.719% and is down -1.7 bp to 2.721%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield dropped to a 14.25-month low of 4.323% and is down -3.0 bp to 4.324%.

The German Feb IFO business climate survey rose +1.0 to a 6-month high of 88.6, stronger than expectations of 88.3.

Swaps are discounting a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Software stocks are falling today, weighing on the broader market.  CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is down more than -9% to lead losers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, and Atlassian (TEAM), Intuit (INTU), and Datadog (DDOG) are down more than -7%.  Also, Salesforce (CRM) is down by more than -5%.  In addition, Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Oracle (ORCL), Service Now (NOW), Autodesk (ADSK), Adobe (ADBE), are down more than -4%, and Microsoft (MSFT) and Thompson Reuters (TRI) are down more than -2%. 

Payment stocks are retreating today after Citrini Research published an article detailing a hypothetical scenario on the impact of AI on payment companies and the global economy.  American Express (AXP) is down more than -7% to lead the losers in the Dow Jones Industrials,  and Capital One Financial (COF) is down more than -6%.  Also, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is down more than -4%, Mastercard (MA) is down more than -3%, and Visa (V) is down more than -2%.

Packaging stocks are under pressure today after RISI reported that domestic containerboard prices had declined by $20 per ton m/m.  As a result, Smurfit West Rock (SW) and Packaging Corp of America (PKG) are down more than -7%, and International Paper (IP) is down more than -6%.  Also, Greif Inc (GEF) is down more than -3%, Clearwater Paper (CLW) is down more than -2%, and Sonoco Products (SON) is down more than -1%. 

AppLovin (APP) is down more than -9% after the SEC said its probe involving the company is “still active and ongoing.”

Workday (WDAY) and DocuSign (DOCU) are down more than -8%, and Monday.com (MNDY) is down more than -6% after Jeffries downgraded the stocks to hold from buy, citing “more persistent risk and negative sentiment” as a result of AI-disruption fears. 

VF Corp (VFC) is down more than -7% after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral with a price target of $18.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) is down more than -3% after Barclays cut its price target on the stock to $82 from $146. 

Arcellux Inc (ACLX) is up more than +77% after Gilead Sciences agreed to buy the company for $7.8 billion, or $115 per share.

Veris Residential (VRE) is up more than +12% after Affinius Capital, in partnership with Vista Hill Partners, agreed to acquire the company for about $3.4 billion or $19 per share. 

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is up more than +5% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after Raymond James Financial raised its price target on the stock to $100 from $90.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is up more than +4% after Novo Nordisk said its Cagrisema product fell short of Lilly’s Zepbound in a trial.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) is up more than +3% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after KeyBanc Capital Markets raised its price target on the stock to $639 from $350.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) is up more than +2% after reporting Q4 revenue of $1.54 billion, better than the consensus of $1.52 billion.

Earnings Reports(2/23/2026)

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), Dominion Energy Inc (D), Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ), Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE), Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), ONEOK Inc (OKE).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APP 381.94 -36.74 -8.78%
Applovin Corp Cl A
INTU 352.22 -28.33 -7.44%
Intuit Inc
JPM 299.09 -11.70 -3.76%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
DDOG 105.90 -9.76 -8.44%
Datadog Inc Cl A
VRE 18.81 +2.04 +12.16%
Veris Residential Inc
AKAM 98.92 +4.75 +5.04%
Akamai Technologies
TRI 80.10 -3.10 -3.73%
Thomson Reuters Corp
$IUXX 24,680.55 -332.07 -1.33%
Nasdaq 100 Index
CLW 14.48 -0.79 -5.17%
Clearwater Paper Corp
DPZ 393.92 +9.31 +2.42%
Domino's Pizza Inc
ZNH26 113-110 +0-130 +0.36%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 386.27 -10.96 -2.76%
Microsoft Corp
TPL 522.12 +22.24 +4.45%
Texas Pacific Land Trust
MNDY 70.00 -5.58 -7.38%
Monday.com Ltd
VFC 19.58 -1.65 -7.77%
V.F. Corp
ESH26 6,850.25 -73.00 -1.05%
S&P 500 E-Mini
MA 506.92 -19.49 -3.70%
Mastercard Inc
V 311.42 -9.53 -2.97%
Visa Inc
LLY 1,055.67 +46.15 +4.57%
Eli Lilly and Company
$DOWI 48,872.80 -753.17 -1.52%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
COF 194.27 -14.15 -6.79%
Capital One Financial Corp
SPY 682.55 -6.88 -1.00%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 489.13 -6.95 -1.40%
Dow Industrials SPDR
DOCU 40.88 -3.60 -8.09%
Docusign Inc
PLTR 130.77 -4.47 -3.31%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A
CRWD 355.29 -33.31 -8.57%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
SW 45.05 -3.69 -7.57%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
ADSK 217.39 -9.59 -4.23%
Autodesk Inc
$SPX 6,834.88 -74.63 -1.08%
S&P 500 Index
IP 44.03 -2.38 -5.13%
International Paper Company
ORCL 139.48 -8.60 -5.81%
Oracle Corp
GEF 72.48 -2.16 -2.89%
Greif Bros Corp
NQH26 24,739.75 -327.75 -1.31%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
PKG 219.85 -17.36 -7.32%
Packaging Corp of America
WDAY 126.75 -11.06 -8.03%
Workday Inc
QQQ 601.20 -7.61 -1.25%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CLJ26 67.00 +0.52 +0.78%
Crude Oil WTI
ACLX 113.82 +49.71 +77.54%
Arcellx Inc
SON 55.86 -0.59 -1.05%
Sonoco Products
NOW 99.61 -4.66 -4.47%
Servicenow Inc
ADBE 246.05 -12.56 -4.86%
Adobe Systems Inc
AXP 321.81 -24.37 -7.04%
American Express Company
TEAM 70.13 -5.85 -7.70%
Atlassian Corp
OKLO 62.28 -1.55 -2.43%
Oklo Inc
CRM 174.64 -10.52 -5.68%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 2
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 3
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot