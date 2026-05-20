Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.27%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.09%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.55%.  June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are up +0.26%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are up +0.52%.

Stock indexes are moving higher today, recovering some of this week’s losses, amid lower bond yields and strength in semiconductor stocks. The 10-year T-note yield is down -2 bp to 4.65%, falling back from Tuesday’s 16-month high as inflation expectations retreat amid a decline in WTI crude oil prices of more than -2%. 

Semiconductor stocks are climbing today, providing support to the broader market.  Nvidia is up +0.6% ahead of its earnings results after today’s close.  Nvidia’s earnings will provide an update on the state of the AI economy, with Q1 sales expected to be up 80%, but the markets will be focused on what the company has to say about ramping up production and fending off competitors. 

US MBA mortgage applications fell -2.3% in the week ended May 1, with the purchase mortgage sub-index down -4.1%, and the refinancing mortgage sub-index down -0.1%.  The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose +10 bp to 6.56% from 6.46% in the prior week.

WTI crude oil prices (CLM26) remain extremely volatile and are susceptible to headlines from the Iran war.  Prices are down by more than -2% today, with NATO discussing escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz should the route be closed after early July, which could return some crude supplies to the global market.  Late Monday, President Trump said he called off a strike on Iran scheduled for Tuesday after Gulf allies asked for more time to give diplomacy a chance.

Last Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report that global oil inventories declined at a rate of about 4 million bpd in March and April, and the market will remain “severely undersupplied” until October even if the conflict ends next month.  Goldman Sachs estimates that the current disruption has drawn down nearly 500 million bbl from global crude stockpiles, with the drawdown potentially reaching 1 billion bbl by June.

The markets are discounting a 5% chance of a -25 bp FOMC rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

Earnings season is winding down, and reports thus far have been supportive of stocks.  As of today, 83% of the 454 S&P 500 companies that reported Q1 earnings have beaten estimates.  Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb +12% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.  Stripping out the technology sector, Q1 earnings are projected to increase around +3%, the weakest in two years.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.87%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.18%.  Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell to a 2.5-week low and closed down -1.23%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) on today are up +5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -2.1 bp to 4.645%.  T-note prices are moving higher today, recovering some of this week’s sell-off, as a -2% decline in WTI crude oil prices weakens inflation expectations, a supportive factor for T-notes.  T-notes also have some carryover support from a rally in 10-year UK gilts after UK April consumer prices rose less than expected.  The strength in stocks today is limiting gains in T-notes as well as supply pressures, as the Treasury will auction $16 billion of 20-year T-bonds later today. 

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German Bund yield is down -3.4 bp to 3.159%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -8.3 bp to 5.046%.

UK Apr CPI eased to 2.8% y/y from 3.3% y/y in Mar, weaker than expectations of 3.0% y/y.  Apr core CPI eased to 2.5% y/y from 3.1% y/y in Mar, weaker than expectations of 2.6% y/y.

ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said, "If the Iran conflict isn't resolved by June, then I think the likelihood of an ECB rate hike is quite high."

Swaps are discounting an 87% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on June 11.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI infrastructure stocks are climbing today, providing support to the overall market. ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) is up more than +10% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100, and Marvell Technology (MRVL) is up more than +7%.  Also, Intel (INTC) is up more than +5% to lead gainers in the S&P 500, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is up more than +4%.  In addition, Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), ASML Holding NV (ASML), Sandisk (SNDK), Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), and KLA Corp (KLAC) are up more than +2%.    

Software stocks are under pressure today, limiting gains in the broader market.  Workday (WDAY) is down more than -3% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100, and Intuit (INTU) is down more than -3%.  Also, Adobe Systems (ADBE), Atlassian Corp (TEAM), ServiceNow (NOW), and Autodesk (ADSK) are down more than -2%.  In addition, Salesforce (CRM) is down more than -1% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials, and Microsoft (MSFT) and Datadog (DDOG) are down more than -1%.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is up more than +6% after reporting Q2 revenue of $2.53 billion, above the consensus of $2.43 billion. 

TJX Cos (TJX) is up more than +5% after reporting Q1 net sales of $14.32 billion, better than the consensus of $14.01 billion. 

Cava Group (CAVA) is up more than +3% after reporting that Q1 comparable restaurant sales rose +9.70%, stronger than the consensus of +5.97%. 

Packaging Corp of America (PKG) is up more than +2% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $248. 

Etsy (ETSY) is up more than +2% after Arete upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $76. 

Centene (CNC) is up more than +1% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $80.

Hasbro (HAS) is down more than -8% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting full-year adjusted Ebitda of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion, the midpoint below the consensus of $1.44 billion.

Target (TGT) is down more than -7%, despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 sales after executives warned in a conference call that Q2 comparisons are the “hardest” of the year. 

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) is down more than -4% after announcing plans to offer $500 million worth of shares of its stock in an underwritten public offering. 

Medline (MDLN) is down more than -3% after announcing a secondary offering of 60 million shares of its class A stock.

Lowe’s (LOW) is down more than -3% after reporting Q1 comparable sales rose +0.60%, below the consensus of +0.67%.

Earnings Reports(5/20/2026)

Analog Devices Inc (ADI), elf Beauty Inc (ELF), Intuit Inc (INTU), Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW), Nordson Corp (NDSN), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV), Target Corp (TGT), TJX Cos Inc/The (TJX), VF Corp (VFC).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TGT 121.67 -5.57 -4.38%
Target Corp
VIAV 49.01 -0.27 -0.55%
Viavi Solutions
AMAT 426.24 +19.33 +4.75%
Applied Materials
SNDK 1,416.35 +33.06 +2.39%
Sandisk Corp
INTU 386.57 -13.14 -3.29%
Intuit Inc
DDOG 214.36 -0.79 -0.37%
Datadog Inc Cl A
$IUXX 29,176.46 +357.62 +1.24%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ASML 1,554.74 +95.30 +6.53%
ASML Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNM26 109-055 +0-150 +0.43%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 417.48 +0.06 +0.01%
Microsoft Corp
ESM26 7,428.50 +50.50 +0.68%
S&P 500 E-Mini
STX 760.77 +27.42 +3.74%
Seagate Technology Holdings
CAVA 83.37 +5.25 +6.72%
Cava Group Inc
AMD 446.46 +32.41 +7.83%
Adv Micro Devices
LRCX 293.61 +20.23 +7.40%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,680.66 +316.78 +0.64%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 741.32 +7.59 +1.03%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 499.25 +5.27 +1.07%
Dow Industrials SPDR
KLAC 1,832.45 +91.87 +5.28%
K L A-Tencor Corp
TJX 159.79 +9.11 +6.05%
TJX Companies
ADSK 241.96 -2.20 -0.90%
Autodesk Inc
$SPX 7,411.62 +58.01 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
NQM26 29,260.75 +336.50 +1.16%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
WDAY 127.10 -2.24 -1.73%
Workday Inc
PKG 212.39 +9.22 +4.54%
Packaging Corp of America
QQQ 712.31 +10.78 +1.54%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
CLN26 100.50 -3.65 -3.50%
Crude Oil WTI
TOL 133.28 +9.14 +7.36%
Toll Brothers Inc
ETSY 59.27 +1.66 +2.88%
Etsy Inc
LOW 218.71 +0.34 +0.16%
Lowe's Companies
INTC 117.54 +6.74 +6.08%
Intel Corp
NOW 101.16 -0.67 -0.66%
Servicenow Inc
ADBE 250.55 -4.44 -1.74%
Adobe Systems Inc
CNC 58.83 -0.32 -0.54%
Centene Corp
TEAM 85.53 -1.09 -1.26%
Atlassian Corp
HAS 89.70 -7.48 -7.70%
Hasbro Inc
ARM 258.18 +35.03 +15.70%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MDLN 36.22 -1.48 -3.93%
Medline Inc Cl A
MRVL 190.21 +13.94 +7.91%
Marvell Technology Inc
CRM 177.79 -1.63 -0.91%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Slip as Tech Selloff Continues, Iran in Focus
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Dear Nio Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 21
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Gen Digital Stock Shows Unusual Call Options Volume - Are Investors Bullish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.