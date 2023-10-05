Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|411.06
|+0.13
|+0.03%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,384.86
|-176.95
|-0.53%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|334.01
|-1.76
|-0.52%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|13,289.87
|+88.76
|+0.67%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|323.77
|+2.13
|+0.66%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|AMZN
|109.66
|+3.04
|+2.85%
|Amazon.com Inc
|GOOGL
|108.87
|+1.52
|+1.42%
|Alphabet Cl A
|TSLA
|169.19
|+0.04
|+0.02%
|Tesla Inc
|AAPL
|173.09
|+1.32
|+0.77%
|Apple Inc
|MSFT
|310.92
|+3.92
|+1.28%
|Microsoft Corp
|NVDA
|289.07
|+3.36
|+1.18%
|Nvidia Corp
|QCOM
|106.30
|+0.53
|+0.50%
|Qualcomm Inc
|AKAM
|85.30
|+6.42
|+8.14%
|Akamai Technologies
|AMD
|98.97
|+3.91
|+4.11%
|Adv Micro Devices
|ASML
|657.70
|+14.65
|+2.28%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|LRCX
|526.58
|+10.81
|+2.10%
|Lam Research Corp
|IFF
|87.27
|-3.04
|-3.37%
|International Flavors & Fragrances
|GFS
|54.82
|+0.59
|+1.09%
|Globalfoundries Inc
|ON
|80.15
|+1.34
|+1.70%
|On Semiconductor
|AMAT
|115.36
|+1.52
|+1.34%
|Applied Materials
|MCHP
|74.10
|+1.39
|+1.91%
|Microchip Technology
|NXPI
|166.58
|+1.49
|+0.90%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|UAA
|7.59
|-0.57
|-6.99%
|Under Armour
|MCK
|396.34
|+7.62
|+1.96%
|Mckesson Corp
|LNC
|19.91
|-1.06
|-5.05%
|Lincoln National Corp
|USB
|29.27
|-0.64
|-2.14%
|U.S. Bancorp
|LCID
|7.26
|-0.02
|-0.27%
|Lucid Group Inc
|DVA
|99.86
|-0.86
|-0.85%
|Davita Healthcare Partners Inc
|WAT
|270.44
|-6.32
|-2.28%
|Waters Corp
|SWKS
|99.35
|-0.47
|-0.47%
|Skyworks Solutions
|MAR
|174.00
|-4.99
|-2.79%
|Marriot Int Cl A
|ZNM23
|115-255
|+0-195
|+0.53%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|101.605s
|+0.228
|+0.22%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.09721
|+0.00112
|+0.10%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|134.400
|-0.841
|-0.62%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCM23
|2,033.8
|-9.1
|-0.45%
|Gold
|SIN23
|25.625
|-0.273
|-1.05%
|Silver
