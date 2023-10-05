Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Unlimited Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 411.06 +0.13 +0.03%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,384.86 -176.95 -0.53%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 334.01 -1.76 -0.52%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,289.87 +88.76 +0.67%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 323.77 +2.13 +0.66%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
AMZN 109.66 +3.04 +2.85%
Amazon.com Inc
GOOGL 108.87 +1.52 +1.42%
Alphabet Cl A
TSLA 169.19 +0.04 +0.02%
Tesla Inc
AAPL 173.09 +1.32 +0.77%
Apple Inc
MSFT 310.92 +3.92 +1.28%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 289.07 +3.36 +1.18%
Nvidia Corp
QCOM 106.30 +0.53 +0.50%
Qualcomm Inc
AKAM 85.30 +6.42 +8.14%
Akamai Technologies
AMD 98.97 +3.91 +4.11%
Adv Micro Devices
ASML 657.70 +14.65 +2.28%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
LRCX 526.58 +10.81 +2.10%
Lam Research Corp
IFF 87.27 -3.04 -3.37%
International Flavors & Fragrances
GFS 54.82 +0.59 +1.09%
Globalfoundries Inc
ON 80.15 +1.34 +1.70%
On Semiconductor
AMAT 115.36 +1.52 +1.34%
Applied Materials
MCHP 74.10 +1.39 +1.91%
Microchip Technology
NXPI 166.58 +1.49 +0.90%
Nxp Semiconductors
UAA 7.59 -0.57 -6.99%
Under Armour
MCK 396.34 +7.62 +1.96%
Mckesson Corp
LNC 19.91 -1.06 -5.05%
Lincoln National Corp
USB 29.27 -0.64 -2.14%
U.S. Bancorp
LCID 7.26 -0.02 -0.27%
Lucid Group Inc
DVA 99.86 -0.86 -0.85%
Davita Healthcare Partners Inc
WAT 270.44 -6.32 -2.28%
Waters Corp
SWKS 99.35 -0.47 -0.47%
Skyworks Solutions
MAR 174.00 -4.99 -2.79%
Marriot Int Cl A
ZNM23 115-255 +0-195 +0.53%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 101.605s +0.228 +0.22%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.09721 +0.00112 +0.10%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.400 -0.841 -0.62%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCM23 2,033.8 -9.1 -0.45%
Gold
SIN23 25.625 -0.273 -1.05%
Silver

Most Popular News

Wall Street - shutterstock_93231562 1
Stocks Move Lower Before the Open as China Trade Data Disappoints, U.S. CPI Looms
Real Estate, Housing - Monopoly Rent or Buy 2
Why Bullish Options Volume for Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Isn’t Holistically Good News
Corn - Corn Field Blue Sky 3
2023 Bumper Corn Crop?
Food, Bev & Cannabis - alice-pasqual-1qubXlkKnSM-unsplash 4
Hershey Takes a Bite Out of Ocean Spray
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Facebook greg-bulla-KItSIXhXFDY-unsplash 5
Will Shares of Meta Platforms Continue to Soar?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot