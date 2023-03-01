Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,824.14 -15.36 -0.40%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 380.82 -1.61 -0.42%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,136.37 -10.88 -0.03%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 331.22 -0.11 -0.03%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,862.64 -77.12 -0.70%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 264.48 -1.80 -0.68%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TSLA 108.10 -15.08 -12.24%
Tesla Inc
AAPL 125.07 -4.86 -3.74%
Apple Inc
TAP 49.44 -2.08 -4.04%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
MOH 318.92 -11.30 -3.42%
Molina Healthcare Inc
CVS 92.91 -0.28 -0.30%
CVS Corp
NEM 49.58 +2.38 +5.04%
Newmont Mining Corp
PYPL 74.58 +3.36 +4.72%
Paypal Holdings
PDD 84.53 +2.98 +3.65%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BIDU 119.13 +4.75 +4.15%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 76.45 +3.82 +5.26%
Netease Inc ADR
BABA 91.98 +3.89 +4.42%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
JD 57.64 +1.51 +2.69%
Jd.com Inc ADR
WYNN 85.61 +3.14 +3.81%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
MGM 33.28 -0.25 -0.75%
MGM Resorts International
LVS 49.33 +1.26 +2.62%
Las Vegas Sands
SQ 64.64 +1.80 +2.86%
Block Inc
ZNH23 112-285 +0-190 +0.53%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.675 +104.675 +10,467.50%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.05496 -0.01182 -1.11%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 131.025 +0.349 +0.27%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,845.6 +19.4 +1.06%
Gold
SIH23 24.180 +0.140 +0.58%
Silver

Most Popular News

Options - shutterstock_1418448926 1
3 Call Options Expected to Be Unusually Active in 2023 
Wall Street - NY Stock Exchange -mHdATQY9fIU-unsplash 2
Unusual Options Volume for Jefferies Financial (JEF) Poses Questions
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 3
Fed Meeting Minutes, OPEC and Other Key Themes To Watch This Week
Charts, tickers, traders - Desk setup looking at stocks 4
Pick Your Asset: Silver, Oil, Tesla, or Bitcoin
Oil - Oil Pipeline in Alaska(1) 5
Suncor Energy Attracts Value Buyers with Their Dividend Hike and Buybacks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot