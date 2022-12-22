Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,788.85 -89.59 -2.31%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 378.32 -7.91 -2.05%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,809.96 -566.52 -1.70%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.52 -5.08 -1.52%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,857.80 -378.08 -3.36%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 265.12 -8.33 -3.05%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NKE 116.09 +0.31 +0.27%
Nike Inc
LRCX 408.06 -39.81 -8.89%
Lam Research Corp
AMAT 97.27 -8.63 -8.15%
Applied Materials
AMD 63.24 -4.44 -6.56%
Adv Micro Devices
NVDA 151.32 -13.69 -8.30%
Nvidia Corp
MRVL 36.92 -1.95 -5.02%
Marvell Technology Inc
TSLA 124.84 -12.73 -9.25%
Tesla Inc
QCOM 109.97 -4.62 -4.03%
Qualcomm Inc
MCHP 69.46 -3.50 -4.80%
Microchip Technology
ASML 554.25 -26.71 -4.60%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
NXPI 156.94 -6.49 -3.97%
Nxp Semiconductors
INTC 25.77 -1.06 -3.95%
Intel Corp
MSFT 236.66 -7.77 -3.18%
Microsoft Corp
FDX 173.47 +3.48 +2.05%
Fedex Corp
CCI 134.20 -0.30 -0.22%
Crown Castle Inc
CNC 81.94 +0.29 +0.36%
Centene Corp
MCK 381.49 +1.03 +0.27%
Mckesson Corp
CAH 80.44 +0.44 +0.55%
Cardinal Health
HUM 509.85 +1.74 +0.34%
Humana Inc
UNH 525.71 -1.83 -0.35%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
MOH 334.80 +1.03 +0.31%
Molina Healthcare Inc
ZNH23 113-165 -0-015 -0.04%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.534 +0.372 +0.36%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.05814 -0.00232 -0.22%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 132.444 -0.022 -0.02%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,794.9 -30.5 -1.67%
Gold
SIH23 23.605 -0.589 -2.43%
Silver

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Semiconductor Chip 1
Intel's Large Unusual Options Activity Is Attracting Value Buyers
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Microsoft Logo on Building 2
Iron Condor Screener Results For December 21st
Buy, Sell - iStock-1331349508 3
Options Traders Cast Doubt on Cinemark (CNK) But It Could Offer a Contrarian Take
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 4
Markets Today: Stocks Climb on Positive Corporate Earnings News
Charts, tickers, traders - Stock Market Ticker 5
The Short End of the Yield Curve is Due for Higher Rates
