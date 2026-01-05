‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America

Bottom Line Up Front: Nvidia (NVDA) founder and CEO Jensen Huang says he is pushing to reindustrialize the United States, including being one of the first CEOs to back President Donald Trump’s plan to re-shore manufacturing in America. This includes $500 billion in direct investments in the United States, and pushing customers and partners to build in America.



The Details: At a recent fireside chat focused on securing U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang addressed the role of industrial policy in shaping long-term economic and technological outcomes. Specifically, the CEO spoke about his plan to help re-shore American manufacturing, his excitement for the hundreds of billions of dollars being invested into AI manufacturing in America, and Nvidia’s role in the middle of it all.

In that discussion, Huang said, “I was probably the first CEO to jump behind that and take advantage of Nvidia’s capabilities and this flash point of AI industrial revolution to help bring all of that supply chain [to the United States]. I committed to my customers, my partners, that we’re going to build in this administration half a trillion dollars of AI supercomputers.” The statement is both an almost-rare endorsement of the current administration’s reindustrialization policy objective and shows Nvidia’s concrete financial commitment.

The context of Huang’s remarks lies in a broader reassessment of global supply chains following decades of offshoring. For much of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, efficiency and cost considerations drove manufacturing overseas, particularly in electronics, semiconductors, and other key industries. Huang believes the U.S. currently sits in the unique position to become the AI manufacturing capital of the world, which would help create a substantial number of high-paying, low-entry jobs.

Since 2000, total manufacturing jobs in the United States have dropped from roughly 17.3 million jobs to about 12.3 million today. This is true despite the U.S. population rising from 282 million to 343 million over the same period.

Recent disruptions, coupled with the rising strategic importance of advanced computing, have renewed attention on domestic production capacity. It’s unlikely that America will be able to bring traditional consumer goods manufacturing back home in any meaningful capacity. Trying to bring back manufacturing of these consumer goods is difficult because you’re competing with substantially lower wages while trying to play catch-up with their manufacturing capabilities and technology.

This is not true with AI. From a technology perspective, America is “generations ahead” as Huang puts it. This means we have all the leverage to force companies to build those manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

Huang’s position carries particular authority given Nvidia’s role in the global technology ecosystem. Since founding the company in 1993, he has overseen its evolution into a central supplier of AI computing platforms used in data centers, research institutions, and industrial applications worldwide. Nvidia’s products sit at the intersection of design, manufacturing, and deployment, giving its leadership direct exposure to supply chain constraints and infrastructure requirements. As a result, Huang’s emphasis on reindustrialization reflects operational realities as much as strategic vision.

The reference to a “half a trillion dollars of AI supercomputers” highlights the scale at which AI infrastructure now operates. Large-scale AI systems require not only advanced chips but also integrated facilities encompassing power delivery, cooling, networking, and assembly.

Committing to build such systems domestically implies a significant expansion of manufacturing, construction, and skilled labor within the United States, aligning corporate investment with national industrial goals.