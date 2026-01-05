Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), based in Denver, Colorado, builds advanced data analytics software for government and commercial clients. With a market capitalization of around $400.1 billion, it firmly occupies “mega-cap” territory, reserved for companies that are valued above $200 billion. 

The company supports this stature through a diversified portfolio of platforms such as Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and AIP, serving intelligence analysis, enterprise operations, system deployment, and large language model integration. 

Attention now centers on Palantir’s Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, after market close. Wall Street forecasts diluted EPS of $0.17, a 1,800% increase from last year’s $0.01 loss per share. However, the company has beaten EPS estimates in only two of the past four quarters.

The prior quarter set a high bar. On Nov. 3, 2025, the company posted its Q3 fiscal 2025 financial results, wherein Palantir posted revenue of $1.18 billion, up 62.8% year over year and well above the $1.09 billion analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.21, surpassing the Street’s expectations of $0.17.

Management credited this strength to rapid expansion in the U.S. commercial segment, where enterprise customers accelerated adoption of the Artificial Intelligence Platform. Markets initially applauded the results, but optimism faded quickly. Valuation concerns, combined with disclosure of a large options position betting against the stock, pushed PLTR stock down nearly 7.9% in the following session.

Despite near-term volatility, analysts expect earnings momentum to persist. They project diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 to rise 550% year over year to $0.52, followed by another 51.9% increase to $0.79 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Stock performance already reflects lofty expectations. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR stock surged 123.3%, while it gained 5.6% year-to-date (YTD). By comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPXrose 16.9% over the same year and only marginally YTD, underscoring Palantir’s exceptional relative strength.

The contrast sharpens further against the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). The ETF advanced 24.4% over the past 52 weeks and again only marginally YTD.

www.barchart.com

Momentum further strengthened on Dec. 10, 2025, as Palantir's shares climbed 3.3% after the U.S. Navy announced a landmark partnership with Palantir. The deal rolls out Foundry and AIP across the Maritime Industrial Base via ShipOS, authorizing up to $448 million. Strategically, this anchors Palantir deeper into defense infrastructure, reinforcing long-term revenue durability and mission-critical relevance.

Despite that validation, analysts continue to temper enthusiasm. Elevated valuation multiples and the sector's mixed performance have kept the consensus rating at “Hold,” unchanged for the past three months. Of 21 analysts, five recommend “Strong Buy,” 13 advise “Hold,” one suggests “Moderate Sell,” and two flag “Strong Sell.” 

Even so, the average price target of $192.67 implies potential upside of 14.8%, while the Street-high target of $255 represents a gain of 51.9% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.30 +0.33 +0.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
PLTR 167.86 -9.89 -5.56%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 2
As SpaceX Readies for Massive IPO, This Is the Space Stock You Should Be Buying
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot