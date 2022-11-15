Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,991.73
|+34.48
|+0.87%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|398.49
|+3.37
|+0.85%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,592.92
|+56.22
|+0.17%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.21
|+0.44
|+0.13%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,871.15
|+170.21
|+1.45%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|289.39
|+3.95
|+1.38%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|QCOM
|126.02
|+5.22
|+4.32%
|Qualcomm Inc
|AMD
|76.37
|+2.84
|+3.86%
|Adv Micro Devices
|ASML
|597.47
|+19.65
|+3.40%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|NXPI
|174.81
|+5.80
|+3.43%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|MRVL
|44.70
|+1.54
|+3.57%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|NVDA
|166.66
|+3.71
|+2.28%
|Nvidia Corp
|AVGO
|524.42
|+11.20
|+2.18%
|Broadcom Ltd
|MCHP
|76.94
|+2.05
|+2.74%
|Microchip Technology
|MU
|63.10
|+1.32
|+2.14%
|Micron Technology
|DDOG
|86.10
|+7.98
|+10.22%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|TEAM
|141.18
|+6.22
|+4.61%
|Atlassian Corp
|CRWD
|148.30
|+6.29
|+4.43%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|NFLX
|310.20
|+10.93
|+3.65%
|Netflix Inc
|ADSK
|232.30
|+8.99
|+4.03%
|Autodesk Inc
|GOOGL
|98.44
|+2.74
|+2.86%
|Alphabet Cl A
|META
|117.08
|+2.86
|+2.50%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|WMT
|147.44
|+9.05
|+6.54%
|Walmart Inc
|PARA
|19.44
|+0.95
|+5.14%
|Paramount Global Cl B
|BABA
|79.30
|+7.97
|+11.17%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|NTES
|71.60
|+6.36
|+9.75%
|Netease Inc ADR
|BIDU
|99.70
|+8.25
|+9.02%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|PDD
|70.97
|+5.58
|+8.53%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|JD
|54.48
|+3.63
|+7.14%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|CCL
|11.16
|+0.56
|+5.28%
|Carnival Corp
|RCL
|60.68
|+2.61
|+4.49%
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|NCLH
|18.30
|+0.43
|+2.41%
|Norwegian Cruise Ord
|COF
|103.56
|-8.01
|-7.18%
|Capital One Financial Corp
|ALB
|295.86
|-20.49
|-6.48%
|Albemarle Corp
|HUM
|512.90
|-17.10
|-3.23%
|Humana Inc
|UNH
|503.01
|-10.74
|-2.09%
|Unitedhealth Group Inc
|ELV
|479.01
|-11.79
|-2.40%
|Elevance Health Inc
|CNC
|79.67
|-2.37
|-2.89%
|Centene Corp
|ZNZ22
|112-235
|+0-055
|+0.15%
|10-Year T-Note