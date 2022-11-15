Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,991.73 +34.48 +0.87%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 398.49 +3.37 +0.85%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,592.92 +56.22 +0.17%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.21 +0.44 +0.13%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,871.15 +170.21 +1.45%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 289.39 +3.95 +1.38%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
QCOM 126.02 +5.22 +4.32%
Qualcomm Inc
AMD 76.37 +2.84 +3.86%
Adv Micro Devices
ASML 597.47 +19.65 +3.40%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
NXPI 174.81 +5.80 +3.43%
Nxp Semiconductors
MRVL 44.70 +1.54 +3.57%
Marvell Technology Inc
NVDA 166.66 +3.71 +2.28%
Nvidia Corp
AVGO 524.42 +11.20 +2.18%
Broadcom Ltd
MCHP 76.94 +2.05 +2.74%
Microchip Technology
MU 63.10 +1.32 +2.14%
Micron Technology
DDOG 86.10 +7.98 +10.22%
Datadog Inc Cl A
TEAM 141.18 +6.22 +4.61%
Atlassian Corp
CRWD 148.30 +6.29 +4.43%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
NFLX 310.20 +10.93 +3.65%
Netflix Inc
ADSK 232.30 +8.99 +4.03%
Autodesk Inc
GOOGL 98.44 +2.74 +2.86%
Alphabet Cl A
META 117.08 +2.86 +2.50%
Meta Platforms Inc
WMT 147.44 +9.05 +6.54%
Walmart Inc
PARA 19.44 +0.95 +5.14%
Paramount Global Cl B
BABA 79.30 +7.97 +11.17%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 71.60 +6.36 +9.75%
Netease Inc ADR
BIDU 99.70 +8.25 +9.02%
Baidu Inc ADR
PDD 70.97 +5.58 +8.53%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
JD 54.48 +3.63 +7.14%
Jd.com Inc ADR
CCL 11.16 +0.56 +5.28%
Carnival Corp
RCL 60.68 +2.61 +4.49%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
NCLH 18.30 +0.43 +2.41%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
COF 103.56 -8.01 -7.18%
Capital One Financial Corp
ALB 295.86 -20.49 -6.48%
Albemarle Corp
HUM 512.90 -17.10 -3.23%
Humana Inc
UNH 503.01 -10.74 -2.09%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
ELV 479.01 -11.79 -2.40%
Elevance Health Inc
CNC 79.67 -2.37 -2.89%
Centene Corp
ZNZ22 112-235 +0-055 +0.15%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - computer board micro chip green 1
Qualcomm's 3.9% Total Yield to Shareholders Bodes Well for the Stock
Charts, tickers, traders - shutterstock_1033516756 2
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For November 15 - 18
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 3
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mixed As Focus Shifts to Fed Warning
Dividends - shutterstock_2112209579 4
These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Rated 100% Buy
Oil - iStock-1342092330 5
Crude Oil is Losing Its Viscosity as Traders Slip Away From the Asset
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CT
Reserve Your Spot