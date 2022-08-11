Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,813.25 +6.45 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 377.75 -2.20 -0.58%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,978.12 +151.12 +0.46%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.41 -0.01 unch
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,993.70 +16.70 +0.15%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 265.59 -2.00 -0.75%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NCLH 16.98 +0.31 +1.86%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
CCL 8.87 +0.11 +1.26%
Carnival Corp
RCL 52.87 +0.86 +1.65%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ASML 491.52 +8.13 +1.68%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
AMAT 94.82 -0.22 -0.23%
Applied Materials
QCOM 109.94 -0.15 -0.14%
Qualcomm Inc
MCHP 66.53 +1.00 +1.53%
Microchip Technology
LRCX 431.20 -3.77 -0.87%
Lam Research Corp
ADI 150.09 +1.16 +0.78%
Analog Devices
NXPI 160.11 +2.21 +1.40%
Nxp Semiconductors
WELL 66.27 +4.81 +7.83%
Welltower Inc
DD 65.45 +3.71 +6.01%
Dupont Denemours Inc
AMGN 289.60 +12.58 +4.54%
Amgen Inc
LUMN 6.26 +0.22 +3.64%
Centurylink
TTWO 91.09 -17.31 -15.97%
Take-Two Interactive
MDT 80.30 -5.24 -6.13%
Medtronic Inc
TSLA 189.06 -8.02 -4.07%
Tesla Inc
BABA 67.03 -2.68 -3.84%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
PDD 61.29 -0.43 -0.70%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BIDU 84.03 -0.99 -1.16%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 61.68 -0.95 -1.52%
Netease Inc ADR
ZNZ22 110-060 +0-175 +0.50%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 109.764 -0.356 -0.32%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.00595 +0.00395 +0.39%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 145.656 -0.909 -0.62%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,714.8 +34.3 +2.04%
Gold
SIZ22 21.370 +0.451 +2.16%
Silver

Most Popular News

Options - iStock-803420378 1
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For November 7 - 11
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Facebook -AGqzy-Uj3s4-unsplash 2
Meta Platforms' Options Attract Value Buyers As Facebook Is Cutting Costs
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 3
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Higher As Focus Shifts to China and Inflation Data
Sugar - Sugar Cane Growing in Sun 4
The Brazilian Election Results and the Future for the Leading South American Economy
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 5
Markets Today: Stocks Climb on Lower T-note Yields and Meta Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CDT
Reserve Your Spot