Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Finish Mostly Higher Despite a Plunge in Intel

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Friday closed up +0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) closed down -0.58%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed up +0.34%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) rose +0.02%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) rose +0.29%.

The broader market recovered from early losses on Friday and turned higher after the Magnificent Seven technology stocks rallied.  Stocks initially moved lower on Friday after Intel plunged more than -17% following a lackluster forecast from CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who warned the company was struggling with manufacturing problems.

Stocks also found support on Friday after the University of Michigan US Jan consumer sentiment index was revised upward to a 5-month high.  In addition, bond yields turned lower, supporting stocks, as inflation expectations eased after the University of Michigan's US Jan inflation expectations were revised lower.

The US Jan S&P manufacturing PMI rose +0.1 to 51.9, slightly weaker than expectations of 52.0.

The University of Michigan US Jan consumer sentiment index was revised upward by +2.4 to a 5-month high of 56.4, stronger than expectations of no change at 54.0.

The University of Michigan US Jan 1-year inflation expectations were revised lower to a 1-year low of 4.0% from the previously reported 4.2%. Also, the Jan 5-10 year inflation expectations were revised lower to 3.3% from the previously reported 3.4%.

Gold, silver, and platinum prices rose to fresh record highs on Friday, boosting mining stocks, as a weaker dollar, geopolitical risks, and renewed threats to the Fed’s independence have increased demand for precious metals as a store of value. 

WTI crude oil jumped more than +2% on Friday to a 1-week high to lift energy producers after President Trump revived threats to use military force against Iran’s senior leadership for its violent crackdown on protests.  Crude prices also rose after the Financial Times reported that the US is threatening to curb the supply of dollars for Iraqi oil sales as it pressures Iraq's leading politicians to form a government that excludes Iran-backed militia groups.

On Wednesday, President Trump said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations that oppose his effort to acquire Greenland.  NATO Secretary General Rutte said a breakthrough over Greenland was secured without discussing the territory’s sovereignty with President Trump, instead focusing on the broader issue of security in the Arctic region. 

Q4 earnings season begins in earnest this week and, so far, has been a positive factor for stocks, with 81% of the 40 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not issue a ruling on challenges to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.  The court did not say when it will issue its next opinions, meaning it will likely be at least another month before ruling on the tariffs, as the court begins a four-week recess. 

The markets are discounting the odds to 3% for a -25 bp rate cut at the FOMC’s next meeting on January 27-28.

Overseas stock markets settled higher on Friday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 closed up by +0.09%.  China’s Shanghai Composite climbed to a 1-week high and closed up by +0.33%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed up by +0.29%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) on Friday closed up by +2.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield fell by -1.2 bp to 4.233%.  T-notes recovered from early losses on Friday and turned higher as inflation expectations eased after the University of Michigan’s US Jan inflation expectations were revised lower.  T-notes initially moved lower on Friday after WTI crude prices jumped more than +2% to a 1-week high, a negative factor for inflation expectations.

T-notes are also under pressure after President Trump last Friday expressed reluctance to name Keven Hassett as the next Fed Chair and said he would prefer to keep him as National Economic Council director.  The markets saw Hassett as the most dovish candidate and the top contender for the Fed Chair nomination, so nominating someone like Kevin Warsh, a known hawk and the second-most-likely Fed Chair candidate, would be bearish for T-note prices.

European government bond yields moved higher on Friday.  The 10-year German bund yield jumped to a 3-week high of 2.908% and finished up +1.9 bp to 2.906%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield climbed to a 2.5-week high of 4.517% and finished up +3.8 bp to 4.512%.

The Eurozone Jan S&P manufacturing PMI rose +0.6 to 49.4, stronger than expectations of 49.2.

The UK Jan S&P manufacturing PMI rose +1.0 to 51.6, stronger than expectations of no change at 50.6 and the fastest pace of expansion in 17 months.

UK Dec retail sales ex-autos rose +0.3% m/m, stronger than expectations of no change.

Swaps are discounting a 0% chance of a +25 bp rate hike by the ECB at its next policy meeting on February 5.

US Stock Movers

The strength of the Magnificent Seven technology stocks on Friday was a supportive factor for the broader market.  Microsoft (MSFT) closed up more than +3%, and Amazon.com (AMZN) closed up more than +2%.  Also, Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) closed up more than +1%.  However, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed down -0.79%, Apple (AAPL) closed down -0.15%, and Tesla (TSLA) closed down -0.07%. 

Mining stocks rallied on Friday after the price of gold, silver, and platinum rose to new record highs.  Barrick Mining (B) closed up more than +3%.  Also, Newmont Mining (NEM) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed up more than +2%.  In addition, Hecla Mining (HL) and Coeur Mining (CDE) closed up more than +1%.

Packaging stocks rose on Friday after Bloomberg’s Green Markets Box Report said Packaging Corp of America plans to raise prices by $70 a ton, effective March 1.  As a result, Smurfit WestRock Plc (SW) closed up more than +4%, Packaging Corp of America (PKG) closed up more than +3%, and International Paper (IP) closed up more than +2%.

Intel (INTC) closed down more than -17% to lead losers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 and lead chip stocks and AI-infrastructure companies lower after CEO Lip-Bu Tan gave a lackluster forecast and warned that the company was struggling with manufacturing problems.  Also, Sandisk (SNDK) closed down more than -6%, and Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed down more than -3%.  In addition, Western Digital (WDC) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) closed down more than -2%, and Analog Devices (ADI), Broadcom (AVGO), Lam Research (LRCX), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Texas Instruments (TXN) closed down more than -1%.

Syringe makers retreated on Friday after analysts touted the launch of Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy medication.  As a result, Stevanato Group (STVN) closed down more than -10%, West Pharmaceuticals (WST) closed down more than -4%, and Becton Dickson (BDX) closed down more than -2% 

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) closed up more than +6% after reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.77, well above the consensus of $1.27, and raising its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $5.95-$6.15 from a previous estimate of $5.45-$5.65.  stronger than the consensus of $5.61. 

Fortinet (FTNT) closed up more than +5% after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $100. 

CSX Corp (CSX) closed up more than +2% after saying it expects 2026 operating margin expansion of 200 to 300 basis points from adjusted fiscal 2025 performance. 

Netflix (NFLX) closed up more than +2% after co-chief executive Peters told the Financial Times that his company is on track to win the backing of Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders for its offer for Warner Bros. film and television studios.

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) closed down more than -7% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.86, weaker than the consensus of $4.15.

Safehold Inc (SAFE) closed down more than -5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $14.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) closed down more than -3% after Seaport Global Securities downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) closed down more than -1% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy. 

Earnings Reports(1/26/2026)

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), Brown & Brown Inc (BRO), Crane Co (CR), Graco Inc (GGG), Nucor Corp (NUE), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD), W R Berkley Corp (WRB), Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 327.93 -2.61 -0.79%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 248.04 -0.31 -0.12%
Apple Inc
B 51.08 +1.84 +3.74%
Barrick Mining Corp
AVGO 320.05 -5.44 -1.67%
Broadcom Ltd
HL 31.81 +0.52 +1.66%
Hecla Mining Company
SNDK 473.83 -29.61 -5.88%
Sandisk Corp
CDE 26.11 +0.34 +1.32%
Coeur Mining Inc
ADI 305.60 -2.92 -0.95%
Analog Devices
TXN 193.31 -1.68 -0.86%
Texas Instruments
$IUXX 25,605.47 +87.12 +0.34%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ZNH26 111-215s +0-025 +0.07%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 465.95 +14.81 +3.28%
Microsoft Corp
TSLA 449.06 -0.30 -0.07%
Tesla Inc
ESH26 6,945.75s +0.75 +0.01%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 155.82 -1.98 -1.25%
Qualcomm Inc
WDC 236.39 -6.90 -2.84%
Western Digital Corp
BDX 201.79 -4.25 -2.06%
Becton Dickinson and Company
LRCX 217.94 -2.76 -1.25%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,098.71 -285.30 -0.58%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
COF 217.30 -17.77 -7.56%
Capital One Financial Corp
SPY 689.23 +0.25 +0.04%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 490.93 -2.76 -0.56%
Dow Industrials SPDR
NFLX 86.12 +2.58 +3.09%
Netflix Inc
NVDA 187.67 +2.83 +1.53%
Nvidia Corp
META 658.76 +11.13 +1.72%
Meta Platforms Inc
SHW 348.52 -2.11 -0.60%
Sherwin-Williams Company
SW 43.80 +2.02 +4.83%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
$SPX 6,915.61 +2.26 +0.03%
S&P 500 Index
IP 43.04 +1.20 +2.87%
International Paper Company
NXPI 232.48 -4.27 -1.81%
Nxp Semiconductors
BAH 102.23 +6.47 +6.76%
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
CSX 36.64 +0.86 +2.40%
CSX Corp
SAFE 14.12 -0.86 -5.74%
Safehold Inc
NQH26 25,738.25s +80.00 +0.31%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
PKG 225.39 +6.63 +3.03%
Packaging Corp of America
QQQ 622.72 +1.96 +0.32%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
FTNT 81.64 +4.02 +5.18%
Fortinet Inc
INTC 45.07 -9.25 -17.03%
Intel Corp
NEM 124.31 +2.62 +2.15%
Newmont Mining Corp
WST 236.66 -11.12 -4.49%
West Pharmaceutical Services
FCX 60.41 +1.56 +2.65%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
MCHP 74.71 -0.76 -1.01%
Microchip Technology
ENTG 114.71 -3.81 -3.22%
Entegris Inc
AMZN 239.16 +4.82 +2.06%
Amazon.com Inc
STVN 17.27 -1.89 -9.86%
Stevanato Group S.P.A.
MRVL 80.23 -2.87 -3.45%
Marvell Technology Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
HSBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Intel Stock. Should You Buy INTC Ahead of Earnings?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
SanDisk Shares Are Already Up 105% in 2026. How Much Higher Can SNDK Stock Go This Year?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
SanDisk Stock Keeps Surging. Did You Miss Your Chance to Buy?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
‘Yes or No AI’: 93% of DuckDuckGo Users Overwhelmingly Reject AI, So What Does This Mean for the Future of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Other AI Stocks?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Extend Rally After Trump’s Greenland Pivot, U.S. PCE Inflation and GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot