Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks Retreat as Bond Yields Rise

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock
Plus500 Futures: Join 30M+ worldwide who have chosen Plus500. Trade futures with a deposit as low as $100!

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Monday closed down by -0.53%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) closed down by -0.90%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed down by -0.36%.  December E-mini S&P futures (ESZ25) fell -0.50%, and December E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQZ25) fell -0.36%.

Stock indexes settled lower on Monday as higher bond yields sparked risk-off sentiment in asset markets.  The 10-year T-note yield rose +8 bp to 4.09% as a rout in Japanese government bonds rippled through global bond markets.  The 10-year Japanese bond yields to a 17-year high of 1.88% on Monday after Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Ueda offered his clearest signal yet that the BOJ could raise interest rates again at this month’s BOJ meeting.  Bitcoin tumbled more than -5% Monday to a 1-week low, further weighing on market sentiment.  Strength in energy producers on Monday was a positive factor for stocks, with WTI crude climbing more than 1% to a 1-week high.

Monday’s US economic news was bearish for stocks after the Nov ISM manufacturing index unexpectedly fell -0.5 to a 14-month low of 48.2, weaker than expectations of an increase to 49.0.  Also, the Nov ISM price paid sub-index unexpectedly rose +0.5 to 58.5, stronger than expectations of a decline to 57.5 and a sign of lingering price pressures.

Weaker-than-expected Chinese economic news was bearish for global growth prospects.  The China Nov manufacturing PMI rose +0.2 to 49.2, weaker than expectations of 49.4. Also, the Nov non-manufacturing PMI fell -0.6 to 49.5, weaker than expectations of 50.0 and the weakest report in almost three years.

The price of Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) fell more than -5% on Monday to a 1-week low after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said Saturday that “risks of speculation and hype surrounding virtual currencies have resurfaced” and that virtual currencies do not have the same legal status as fiat currencies, lack legal tender status, and should not be used as currency in the market.   Bitcoin also came under pressure on comments from the CEO of Strategy, who said that his firm could sell Bitcoin if its mNaV, the ratio of enterprise value to the value of Bitcoin holdings, goes below 1x. 

Market attention this week will focus on the US economic news. On Wednesday, the Nov ADP employment change is expected to increase by +10,000.  Also, Sep manufacturing production is expected to rise by +0.1% m/m, and the Nov ISM services index is expected to fall by -0.4 to 52.0.  On Thursday, initial weekly unemployment claims are expected to rise by +6,000 to 222,000.  On Friday, Sep personal spending is expected to increase by +0.3% and Sep personal income is expected to climb +0.3% m/m.  Also on Friday, the Sep core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, is expected to climb by +0.2% m/m and +2.8% y/y. Finally, the University of Michigan's Dec consumer sentiment index is expected to climb by +1.0 to 52.0.   

The markets are discounting a 100% chance of another -25 bp rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on December 9-10.

Q3 corporate earnings season is drawing to a close as 475 of the 500 S&P companies have released results.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, 83% of reporting S&P 500 companies exceeded forecasts, on course for the best quarter since 2021.  Q3 earnings rose +14.6%, more than doubling expectations of +7.2% y/y. 

Overseas stock markets settled mixed on Monday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 closed down -0.01%.  China’s Shanghai Composite climbed to a 1-week high and closed up +0.65%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed down -1.89%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) on Monday closed down by -16.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield rose by +8.1 bp to 4.094%.  Mar T-notes on Monday fell to a 1-week low, and the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 1-week high of 4.096%.  T-notes were under pressure Monday from a slump in 10-year Japanese government bonds to a 17-year low after BOJ Governor Ueda signaled the BOJ could raise interest rates at this month’s policy meeting.  Also, Monday’s rally in WTI crude oil to a 1-week high has boosted inflation expectations, a bearish factor for T-notes.  T-notes extended their losses Monday after the Nov ISM price paid sub-index unexpectedly rose, a sign of lingering price pressures.

European government bond yields moved higher on Monday.  The 10-year German bund yield climbed to a 2-month high of 2.755% and finished up by +6.2 bp to 2.751%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield rose +4.1 bp to 4.481%.

The Eurozone Nov S&P manufacturing PMI was revised downward by -0.1 to 49.6 from the previously reported 49.7, the steepest pace of contraction in 5 months.

ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Nagel said, "Our projections suggest that interest rates in the Eurozone are currently in a good place."

Swaps are discounting a 2% chance for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on December 18.

US Stock Movers

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks were under pressure Monday after the price of Bitcoin fell by more than -5% to a 1-week low.  Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) closed down more than -6%, and Strategy (MSTR) and Coinbase Global (COIN) closed down more than -4%.  Also, Riot Platforms (RIOT) closed down more than -3% and MARA Holdings (MARA) closed down more than -2%.

Casino stocks with exposure to Macau moved higher on Monday after Macau's Nov gaming revenue rose +14.4% y/y.  Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) closed up more than +3%, and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed up more than +2%.

Energy producers and energy service providers are climbing today as the price of WTI crude rose to a 1-week high.  Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Devon Energy (DVN) closed up more than +2%.  Also, ConocoPhillips (COP), Halliburton (HAL), Phillips 66 (PSX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Valero Energy (VLO) closed up more than +1%.

Sionna Therapeutics (SION) closed down more than -9% after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to underperform from sector perform with a price target of $24.

Moderna (MRNA) closed down more than -7% to lead vaccine makers lower and S&P 500 losers after William Blair flagged a report from the FDA linking Covid-19 vaccines in younger people to deaths associated with myocarditis. 

Joby Aviation (JOBY) closed down more than -6% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of sell and a price target of $10.

Shopify (SHOP) closed down more than -5% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after Oppenheimer said the pace of spending at the e-commerce firm moderated through Sunday during the Black Friday promotional period.

Coupang (CPNG) closed down more than -5% as the company faces an investigation from South Korean authorities over a data breach that affected about 33.7 million customer accounts. 

Zscaler (ZS) closed down more than -3% after Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) closed up more than +16% after Somnigroup International proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of the company for $12 per share. 

Synopsys (SNPS) closed up more than +4% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after Nvidia said it invested $2 billion in the company and announced a multi-year strategic partnership.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) closed up more than +3% after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform with a price target of $170.

Chime Financial (CHYM) closed up more than +3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $27.

Walt Disney (DIS) closed up more than +2% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after its Zootopia 2 movie pulled in $272 million in China over the weekend, the second-biggest opening ever for a foreign film.

Earnings Reports(12/2/2025)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), Gitlab Inc (GTLB), Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), Okta Inc (OKTA), Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 171.42 -5.76 -3.25%
Strategy Inc
MPC 196.14 +2.41 +1.24%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
GLXY 24.80 -1.79 -6.73%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
LVS 69.49 +1.33 +1.95%
Las Vegas Sands
WYNN 132.77 +4.09 +3.18%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
$IUXX 25,342.85 -92.04 -0.36%
Nasdaq 100 Index
COIN 259.84 -12.98 -4.76%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
ZNH26 112-270 +0-005 +0.01%
10-Year T-Note
SHOP 149.28 -9.36 -5.90%
Shopify Inc
SION 38.96 -4.61 -10.58%
Sionna Therapeutics Inc
ESZ25 6,825.00 -1.75 -0.03%
S&P 500 E-Mini
FANG 156.16 +3.57 +2.34%
Diamondback Energy
VLO 180.54 +3.78 +2.14%
Valero Energy Corp
$DOWI 47,289.33 -427.09 -0.90%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 86,600.58 +169.27 +0.20%
Bitcoin - USD
SPY 680.27 -3.12 -0.46%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 473.32 -3.86 -0.81%
Dow Industrials SPDR
MARA 11.52 -0.29 -2.46%
Mara Holdings Inc
COP 90.26 +1.57 +1.77%
Conocophillips
$SPX 6,812.63 -36.46 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
CHYM 21.95 +0.82 +3.88%
Chime Financial Inc Cl A
NQZ25 25,391.75 +0.50 unch
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
MLCO 9.39 +0.28 +3.07%
Melco Resorts & Entertainment ADR
LEG 11.94 +1.68 +16.37%
Leggett & Platt Inc
DIS 106.77 +2.30 +2.20%
Walt Disney Company
QQQ 617.17 -2.08 -0.34%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
HAL 26.63 +0.41 +1.56%
Halliburton Company
PSX 139.76 +2.80 +2.04%
Phillips 66
SNPS 438.29 +20.28 +4.85%
Synopsys Inc
CPNG 26.65 -1.51 -5.36%
Coupang Inc Cl A
ZS 243.28 -8.22 -3.27%
Zscaler Inc
RIOT 15.48 -0.65 -4.03%
Riot Platforms Inc
MRNA 24.16 -1.82 -7.01%
Moderna Inc
DVN 37.86 +0.80 +2.16%
Devon Energy Corp
JOBY 13.47 -0.96 -6.65%
Joby Aviation Inc
ODFL 139.67 +4.38 +3.24%
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot