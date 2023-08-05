Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,134.93 -1.32 -0.03%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 412.10 -0.53 -0.13%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,589.71 -84.67 -0.25%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 335.68 -1.05 -0.31%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,237.48 -21.65 -0.16%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 322.23 -0.66 -0.20%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CTLT 34.99 -12.76 -26.72%
Catalent Inc
TSN 51.04 -9.65 -15.90%
Tyson Foods
LCID 7.35 -0.38 -4.92%
Lucid Group Inc
AES 21.95 -0.72 -3.18%
The Aes Corp
EPAM 233.72 -8.75 -3.61%
Epam Systems Inc
PARA 16.75 -0.11 -0.65%
Paramount Global Cl B
WDAY 176.23 -5.25 -2.89%
Workday Inc
AAL 14.43 +0.56 +4.04%
American Airlines Gp
ZS 107.72 +18.26 +20.41%
Zscaler Inc
COP 102.22 +1.85 +1.84%
Conocophillips
DVN 51.63 +1.27 +2.52%
Devon Energy Corp
MRO 23.28 +0.35 +1.53%
Marathon Oil Corp
HAL 30.33 +0.45 +1.51%
Halliburton Company
HES 138.75 +2.45 +1.80%
Hess Corp
MPC 109.43 +2.53 +2.37%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
PSX 95.03 +1.59 +1.70%
Phillips 66
VLO 109.16 +2.12 +1.98%
Valero Energy Corp
BSX 53.35 +1.81 +3.51%
Boston Scientific Corp
VTRS 9.73 +0.45 +4.85%
Viatris Inc
ALB 184.34 +4.64 +2.58%
Albemarle Corp
ZNM23 115-125 -0-105 -0.28%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 101.262 +0.048 +0.05%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.10172 -0.00004 unch
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.838 -0.009 -0.01%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCM23 2,032.8 +8.0 +0.40%
Gold
SIN23 25.835 -0.095 -0.37%
Silver

Wheat - Fields of wheat under a cloudy blue sky 1
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week in the Grain Markets
Wheat - iStock-1270570904 2
Are the Wheat and Corn Markets Bottoming?
Options - shutterstock_452631799 3
Bad News All Around Makes Paramount Global’s Unusually Active Options an Intriguing Bet
Silver - silver bars stacked 4
After Reaching a One-Year High, is Silver Ready for Explosive Gains?
Wall Street - NYSE Stock Market American Flag 5
Stock Index Futures Climb Ahead of Key U.S. Payrolls Data, Apple Results Boost Sentiment
