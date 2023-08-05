Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ESM23 4,149.25 -1.00 -0.02%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NQM23 13,303.75 -14.00 -0.11%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
PACW 6.07 +0.31 +5.38%
Pacwest Bancorp
WAL 27.41 +0.25 +0.92%
Western Alliance Bancorp
ZION 23.91 +0.15 +0.63%
Zions Bancorp
TFC 28.66 -0.03 -0.10%
Truist Financial Corp
CMA 36.24 -0.20 -0.55%
Comerica Inc
KEY 9.76 -0.07 -0.71%
Keycorp
USB 30.62 -0.12 -0.39%
U.S. Bancorp
BKR 28.39 +0.17 +0.60%
Baker Hughes Company
COP 102.14 +1.77 +1.76%
Conocophillips
DVN 51.54 +1.18 +2.34%
Devon Energy Corp
FANG 134.06 +1.26 +0.95%
Diamondback Energy
XOM 110.01 +1.33 +1.22%
Exxon Mobil Corp
HAL 30.31 +0.43 +1.44%
Halliburton Company
VLO 109.01 +1.97 +1.84%
Valero Energy Corp
ZS 108.10 +18.64 +20.84%
Zscaler Inc
SIX 27.25 +4.81 +21.43%
Six Flags Entertainment Corp
SNOW 157.73 +3.56 +2.31%
Snowflake Inc Cl A
SPB 73.65 +3.28 +4.66%
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
AAL 14.44 +0.57 +4.11%
American Airlines Gp
IEP 36.30 -1.83 -4.80%
Icahn Enterprises
TSN 51.08 -9.61 -15.83%
Tyson Foods
MARA 9.55 -0.94 -8.96%
Marathon Digital Hldgs Inc
RIOT 10.36 -1.18 -10.23%
Riot Platforms Inc
MSTR 302.10 -24.62 -7.54%
Microstrategy Cl A
COIN 56.79 -1.45 -2.49%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
BTBT 2.13 -0.23 -9.75%
Bit Digital Inc
DISH 7.28 +0.16 +2.25%
Dish Network Corp
WDAY 176.69 -4.79 -2.64%
Workday Inc
$SPX 4,135.83 -0.42 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 412.23 -0.40 -0.10%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,596.73 -77.65 -0.23%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 335.74 -0.99 -0.29%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,243.14 -15.99 -0.12%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 322.39 -0.50 -0.15%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF

Most Popular News

Wheat - Fields of wheat under a cloudy blue sky 1
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week in the Grain Markets
Wheat - iStock-1270570904 2
Are the Wheat and Corn Markets Bottoming?
Options - shutterstock_452631799 3
Bad News All Around Makes Paramount Global’s Unusually Active Options an Intriguing Bet
Silver - silver bars stacked 4
After Reaching a One-Year High, is Silver Ready for Explosive Gains?
Wall Street - NYSE Stock Market American Flag 5
Stock Index Futures Climb Ahead of Key U.S. Payrolls Data, Apple Results Boost Sentiment
