Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,156.85 +1.98 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 414.27 +0.06 +0.01%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,893.15 -83.48 -0.25%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 338.80 -1.00 -0.29%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,101.65 +9.86 +0.08%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 319.05 +0.19 +0.06%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CDW 164.80 -25.49 -13.40%
CDW Corp
ELV 455.89 -27.19 -5.63%
Elevance Health Inc
NFLX 321.16 -12.54 -3.76%
Netflix Inc
FUBO 1.2250 -0.0350 -2.78%
Fubotv Inc
ROKU 62.49 -2.35 -3.62%
Roku Inc
TSLA 182.58 -1.73 -0.94%
Tesla Inc
RIVN 12.77 -0.66 -4.91%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
LCID 7.59 -0.24 -3.07%
Lucid Group Inc
ASML 624.02 -19.31 -3.00%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
GFS 63.91 -1.21 -1.86%
Globalfoundries Inc
MU 60.67 -1.26 -2.03%
Micron Technology
KLAC 361.36 -9.85 -2.65%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MCHP 79.35 -1.42 -1.76%
Microchip Technology
INTC 31.23 -0.60 -1.89%
Intel Corp
QCOM 117.99 -0.37 -0.31%
Qualcomm Inc
NXPI 173.26 -2.52 -1.43%
Nxp Semiconductors
AMAT 109.86 -1.41 -1.27%
Applied Materials
LRCX 490.14 -5.23 -1.06%
Lam Research Corp
MRVL 41.18 -1.06 -2.51%
Marvell Technology Inc
ISRG 300.79 +31.51 +11.70%
Intuitive Surg Inc
ABT 112.31 +8.16 +7.83%
Abbott Laboratories
TRV 183.15 +11.15 +6.48%
The Travelers Companies Inc
NDAQ 57.58 +1.97 +3.54%
Nasdaq Inc
UAL 45.83 +2.79 +6.48%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
WAL 40.39 +7.88 +24.24%
Western Alliance Bancorp
ZION 32.56 +2.10 +6.89%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 47.26 +2.62 +5.87%
Comerica Inc
SYF 31.08 +0.83 +2.74%
Synchrony Financial
FRC 14.17 +1.59 +12.64%
First Republic Bank
RF 19.28 +0.58 +3.10%
Regions Financial Corp
MTB 129.05 +3.32 +2.64%
M&T Bank Corp
ZNM23 114-045 -0-110 -0.30%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 101.936 +0.191 +0.19%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.09573 -0.00159 -0.14%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.719 +0.603 +0.45%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCM23 2,007.2 -12.5 -0.62%
Gold
SIK23 25.390 +0.127 +0.50%
Silver

