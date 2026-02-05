How Much Higher Can Soybean Prices Go After Positive Trump-Xi Talks?

May soybean (ZSK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May soybean futures that prices are trending higher and have just hit a two-month high. Bean bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance sheet for soybeans is tightening. Also, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said China is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans. There are also some too-dry weather concerns in South American soybean-growing regions.

A move in May soybean futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $11.27 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $12.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $11.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):