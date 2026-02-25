Bull Call Spread Ideas: GOOGL Looks Ready to Move

Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock

Alphabet (GOOGL) has been holding up well recently even as other tech stocks come under pressure.

Alphabet’s business model is built around turning massive global user engagement into revenue through advertising, cloud services, and a growing portfolio of AI‑powered products.

It reinvests heavily in long‑term bets like autonomous driving, health tech, and advanced AI, while its core Google ecosystem (Search, YouTube, Android, Maps, and Workspace) provides the stable, high‑margin cash flow that funds future innovation.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 56% Buy with a Weakest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Rather than just buying the stock, savvy traders can use the options market to find smart ways to trade Alphabet stock without risking too much capital.

Today, we’re going to look at a couple of bull call spread trades on Alphabet stock.

Here are the parameters for finding some bull call spread trade ideas on GOOGL.

Symbol equals GOOGL

Probability of Profit above 40%

Moneyness -10% to 0%

Days to expiration 30 to 150

Here are the results of that particular screener:

Let’s analyze some of these ideas.

Bull Call Spread 1: July 17th $315 – $350 Bull Call Spread

As a reminder, A bull call spread is a bullish defined risk option strategy. To execute a bull call spread an investor would buy a call option and then sell a further out-of-the-money call.

Let’s use the first line item as an example. This bull call spread trade involves buying the July 17th expiry $315 strike call and selling the $350 strike call.

Buying this spread costs around $13.60 or $1,360 per contract. That is also the maximum possible loss on the trade. The maximum potential gain can be calculated by taking the spread width, less the premium paid and multiplying by 100. That give us:

35 – 13.60 x 100 = $2,140.

If we take the maximum gain divided by the maximum loss, we see the trade has a return potential of 157.35%.

The probability of profit is 40.1%, although this is just an estimate and does not indicate the probability of achieving the maximum profit.

The spread will achieve the maximum profit if GOOGL closes above $350 on July 17. The maximum loss will occur if GOOGL closes below $315 on July 17, which would see the trader lose the $1,360 premium on the trade.

The breakeven point for the Bull Call Spread is $328.60 which is calculated as $315 plus the $13.60 option premium per contract.

Bull Call Spread 2: June 18th $315 – $330 Bull call Spread

The next example is on the second last line and involves buying the $315 June 18th call and selling the $330 call.

Buying this spread costs around $6.80 or $680 per contract. That is also the maximum possible loss on the trade. The maximum potential gain can be calculated by taking the spread width, less the premium paid and multiplying by 100. That give us:

15 – 6.80 x 100 = $820.

If we take the maximum gain divided by the maximum loss, we see the trade has a return potential of 120.59%.

The probability of profit is 38.2%, although this is just an estimate and does not indicate the probability of achieving the maximum profit.

Mitigating Risk

With any option trade, it’s important to have a plan in place on how you will manage the trade if it moves against you.

For a bull call spread, setting a stop loss of 50% of the premium paid is a good idea. In the first GOOGL example above, that would be a loss of around $680. For the second example, the stop loss would be around $340.

Traders may also consider a stop loss if GOOGL breaks below key support at $296.25.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.