Should You Buy Palantir Stock After AIPCon 2026?

Software analytics company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) recently hosted its ninth AIPCon, the company’s flagship event dedicated to showcasing real-world applications of artificial intelligence (AI) with its customers. On March 12, the gathering served as a showcase of Palantir’s AI platforms deployments across critical industries, including defense, aerospace, energy, finance, and health care. It offered a glimpse into both the enormous opportunities and the practical challenges involved in scaling AI-driven solutions across complex organizations.

This year’s AIPCon also highlighted Palantir’s rapidly expanding partnership ecosystem. Collaborations with technology heavyweights such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Dell (DELL) are helping extend the company’s AI reach while strengthening the infrastructure supporting its platforms. A number of prominent organizations were slated to participate in the event as well, including the U.S. Department of the Navy, World View Enterprises, SAP (SAP), and Accenture (ACN), underscoring the growing institutional interest in Palantir’s AI capabilities.

Targeting governments looking to build their own AI data centers, one of the biggest highlights of the event came when Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a new “sovereign AI OS reference architecture” software platform. The framework combines Palantir’s software stack with Nvidia’s previously announced enterprise reference models, creating a powerful blueprint for countries and large institutions aiming to deploy secure, sovereign AI systems at scale.

So, with these developments unfolding, does this momentum make Palantir stock a buy right now?

About Palantir Stock

Few companies have captured Wall Street’s imagination in the AI era quite like Palantir. Founded in 2003, the company was built with a bold mission to help organizations make sense of massive, complex data. The Denver-based company develops powerful software platforms, such as Gotham, Foundry, and its newer Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which rolled out in early 2023, that enable governments and enterprises to analyze data, detect patterns, and make faster, smarter decisions.

Palantir first gained widespread attention through its work with intelligence agencies and the U.S. military, where its data-analysis tools were used to support counterterrorism and national security operations. Over time, the company expanded into the commercial world, helping businesses across industries, from health care and manufacturing to energy and finance, unlock insights from their data.

Despite being one of Wall Street’s most celebrated AI plays, Palantir hasn’t had the smoothest ride in 2026. The stock has come under pressure amid a broader pullback in technology names, rising concerns about a potential AI bubble, and growing scrutiny over lofty valuations. Currently commanding a hefty market capitalization of roughly $361 billion, PLTR shares have pulled back 26% from its 52-week high of $207.52, reached in November last year.

The weakness has also shown up in year-to-date (YTD) performance. Palantir stock is down 14% so far in 2026, significantly lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has slipped a more modest 2.18% over the same period. Still, zooming out tells a very different story. The company delivered a standout performance in 2025, with the stock surging 77% and comfortably outperforming the broader market’s 18.74% return during that stretch.

In addition, momentum has started to return in recent weeks. PLTR shares have climbed roughly 16.3% over the past month, helped by rising geopolitical tensions tied to the escalating U.S.–Iran war. As defense spending expectations climb, investors have increasingly rotated toward defense contractors and mission-critical software providers, an area where Palantir has long held a strategic edge.

Valuation remains one of the biggest sticking points for Palantir. Even after the YTD pullback, the stock continues to trade at eye-popping multiples that far exceed those of its peers. Currently, Palantir commands a staggering 147.99 times forward earnings and 49.67 times sales, underscoring just how much future growth investors have already priced into the stock. To put that in perspective, the broader sector trades at far more modest median valuations of 21.31 times forward earnings and 2.97 times sales.

Inside Palantir’s Q4 Results

When Palantir released its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings in early February, the report reinforced the reason the company remains one of the most closely watched names in the AI space. The data analytics firm delivered exceptionally strong fundamentals, closing out the year with record-breaking financial results. For the final quarter of 2025, Palantir generated approximately $1.41 billion in revenue, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s 23-year history.

The figure represented a massive 70% year-over-year (YOY) surge and comfortably exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of $1.34 billion. Much of this growth was fueled by an unprecedented boom in the U.S. market, which now accounts for roughly 77% of the company’s total revenue. The U.S. Commercial segment emerged as the clear growth engine.

Revenue in this category skyrocketed 137% YOY to $507 million, driven largely by the rapid enterprise adoption of Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Meanwhile, the company’s government business continued to deliver robust results. U.S. government revenue reached $570 million, reflecting a 66% increase compared to the previous year. Deal activity also underscored the strong demand for Palantir’s platforms.

During the quarter, the company closed 180 deals worth at least $1 million, 84 deals valued at $5 million or more and 61 deals exceeding $10 million. Palantir delivered a record-setting $4.262 billion in total contract value (TCV), representing a 138% YOY jump. Within that figure, U.S. commercial TCV reached a record $1.344 billion, up 67% YOY.

Profitability was equally impressive. Palantir reported a record GAAP net income of $609 million for the quarter, translating into a 43% margin and a stunning 670% YOY surge. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $0.25, comfortably beating the Street’s estimate of $0.23. The company finished the year with a massive $7.2 billion war chest in cash and short-term securities, giving it ample flexibility to invest in future research and development as well as large-scale sovereign AI initiatives.

Looking ahead, management struck an optimistic tone with its 2026 outlook. Palantir expects full-year 2026 revenue to land between $7.182 billion and $7.198 billion, implying approximately 61% growth. Even more striking, the company projects U.S. commercial revenue to exceed $3.144 billion, representing growth of at least 115%, signaling that enterprise adoption of its AI platform could remain a powerful driver in the year ahead.

How Are Analysts Viewing Palantir Stock?

Despite YTD volatility around shares, Wall Street’s outlook on Palantir remains broadly upbeat. The stock currently carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, reflecting a generally optimistic view among analysts about the company’s long-term growth prospects in the rapidly expanding AI market.

Among the 26 analysts covering Palantir, 15 have issued “Strong Buy” recommendations, reflecting strong conviction in the company’s expanding role in the AI and defense software ecosystem. Meanwhile, eight analysts have opted for a more cautious “Hold” stance, while skepticism remains limited, with one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings rounding out the coverage.

Price targets further highlight the Street’s optimism. The average analyst target of $200.41 suggests the stock could rise roughly 31.23% from current levels, while the most bullish forecast on Wall Street, $260, implies a potential upside of about 70.25%.