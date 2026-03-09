Palantir Stock Up 17% in 1 Month as Iran Tensions Ignite Defense AI Boom

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock has surged this past month, climbing almost 17%, surpassing both the overall market and several of its AI peers. The rally has been fueled by heightened defense demand due to the escalating U.S.–Iran conflict. Investors are now drawn towards defense contractors and mission-critical software providers.

While the headlines might be driving the current surge, Palantir’s rally in 2026 is rooted in its fundamentals, which are strengthening.

Defense Partnerships Deepen Palantir’s Strategic Positioning

When geopolitical conflicts arise, markets tend to favor companies directly exposed to defense, intelligence, and operational decision-making.

Valued at $365 billion by market capitalization, Palantir is a software company that builds AI-powered data analytics platforms used by governments and businesses to make better, faster decisions. Its main platforms — Gotham (for government), Foundry (for commercial), and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) — turn complex data into real-time, actionable insights. The rising conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has increased the demand for AI-powered combat analytics and speedier procurement cycles. Palantir already has significant relationships with the U.S. government. In fact, the company's government segment generates much of its revenue.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, U.S. government revenue climbed 66% year-over-year (YOY) to $570 million, while full-year U.S. government revenue climbed 55% YOY to $1.85 billion. Meanwhile, total revenue for 2025 surged 56% to $4.4 billion. Management anticipates a 61% increase in revenue in 2026, with a target of $7.19 billion.

One of the most significant developments that has put Palantir in the spotlight is its partnership with GE Aerospace (GE) to support J85 engines powering U.S. Air Force T-38 training jets. The contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency, aims to improve supply-chain logistics, predict part failures, and accelerate decision-making across maintenance operations. Management emphasized that in testing across 6,000 parts, the system improved visibility and reduced delays.

Additionally, Palantir has secured a contract worth as much as $448 million from the U.S. Navy to enhance shipbuilding logistics and streamline vessel manufacturing. Inside the Pentagon ecosystem, Palantir’s Maven system continues expanding across combatant commands. The company reported that Maven usage is at all-time highs and is being deployed to coordinate UAV assets and battlefield operations in real time. Full-year 2025 international government revenue also increased 47% YOY to $547 million. As allied nations face regional instability, demand for Palantir's AI-enabled defense systems may rise.

Commercial AI Growth Strengthens the Bull Case

Palantir’s growth is no longer solely dependent on government contracts, which has been a source of concern for many years. Commercial revenue now accounts for nearly as much as government revenue. Notably, U.S. commercial revenue surged 137% YOY to $507 million in Q4 and climbed 109% for the full year to $1.46 billion. The company booked $2.6 billion in commercial TCV bookings in Q4 alone.

Management noted that AIP is helping companies transition from experimentation to full-scale AI-native operations. This dual-engine growth (government plus commercial AI) will continue boosting Palantir’s trajectory in 2026 and beyond, making it an intriguing AI stock to buy now.

Wall Street Remains Divided on Palantir Stock

Wall Street has mostly been bearish about PLTR stock due to its lofty valuation and unconventional work methods. Currently, Palantir trades at a premium, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 145.7 times. However, some analysts believe Palantir’s growth trajectory remains intact. Analysts estimate its 2026 earnings to increase by 67%, followed by a 44% increase in 2027.

Overall, PLTR stock now earns a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating compared to a “Hold” rating two months ago. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, 15 rate it a “Strong Buy,” eight rate it a “Hold,” one has a “Moderate Sell,” and two analysts have a “Strong Sell" rating.

With global threats intensifying, defense agencies are prioritizing speed, autonomy, and decision advantage. Palantir’s AI platforms are built to deliver all of these. If geopolitical instability persists through 2026, Palantir could see sustained structural demand for its AI-powered defense and decision-making platforms. Based on its average target price of $200.41, analysts see PLTR stock climbing as much as 28% from current levels. The high price estimate of $260 suggests potential upside of 66% from here.