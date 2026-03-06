The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?

Through their ups and downs, tech stocks have made the headlines, and for good reason. Tech, historically, has created opportunities through new verticals that eventually shape the way we live our lives. I myself can’t imagine a life without picking up my iPhone 700 times a day.

When tech companies form, they tend to raise capital through a combination of debt and equity, both of which are the “necessary evils” to get the ball rolling. The hope is that one day the bottom line turns green and grows faster than revenue. One day, though, growth will start to slow. And, it’s around that point that something will need to change to keep shareholders from hitting the “sell” button.

Take Amazon, for example. Its share price has grown ~637% over the last 10 years. Contrast that with a “boring dividend stock” like Coca-Cola. Over the last 10 years, KO stock itself has grown 66.05% . So why do shareholders keep holding a stock like Coke? Because they pay dividends, and they grow them, year after year. And if Coca-Cola ins’t your thing, don’t worry, PepsiCo follows the same idea .

The thing is that over time, companies can’t continue to grow their share price at such a “headline-grabbing” clip. We can’t keep expecting 20, 30, or 40% annual growth rates. When investors start to lose faith in the company's ability to grow the share price, they tend to cycle into other investments, which can lead to a period of underperformance. One way companies can break the cycle is to start paying dividends.

Sure, Apple started in 1987. Microsoft started in 2003. But these are outlying examples. As these mega-cap companies grew into what they are today, their share price doesn’t grow quite as fast as it once did, so they, too, need a way to keep shareholders happy. And one way to do that is by paying a dividend. In 2024, Meta and Alphabet started. Now, it could be Amazon’s turn.

Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN )

Like many of its peers in the Magnificent Seven , Amazon.com Inc is a global technology and e-commerce company known for its vast online marketplace. But beyond retail, it’s also a major force in cloud computing through Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides the computing infrastructure that powers businesses and governments worldwide. The company also has digital advertising, streaming, and logistics verticals- many of which are still up-and-coming. Regardless, Amazon is a platform company embedded in both everyday consumer spending and the internet.

Amazon’s spending plans: Is it worth it?

That backbone is now being scaled to support the next wave of artificial intelligence infrastructure, with the company announcing more than $200 billion in 2026 CapEx spending on it.

Now, the number certainly raised concerns, but, Amazon can most likely afford it, at least given the numbers it’s been reporting. In its recent quarterly financials , the company reported sales rose 14% YOY to $213 billion and that its net income increased 6% to $21 billion.

And if we zoom out further, we can see that Amazon has been gaining traction with its current business model, especially since 2022. However, take note that free cash flow has been taking a hit since last year, due again to its expanded spending programs.

Fiscal Year Revenue (USD Billions) Operating Income (USD Billions) Net Income (USD Billions) Free Cash Flow (USD Billions) 2025 702.0 90.7 77.7 7.7 2024 638.0 68.6 59.2 32.9 2023 574.8 36.9 30.4 32.2 2022 514.0 12.2 -2.7 -16.9 2021 469.8 24.9 33.4 -14.7

Aside from numbers, investors should also pay attention to how Amazon plans to spend this money on AI.

As an example, the company announced it is raising its total planned investment in Spain to €33.7 billion to expand AWS data centers and strengthen AI capabilities across Europe. This reinforces the AWS region in Aragón and positions Spain as a growing hub for cloud and AI.

Why is this a good thing? Because, as the previous two years show, software and services are actually where the money is. Amazon’s logistics business has always been a low-margin endeavor. On the other hand, advertising, subscriptions, and AWS are bringing in more cash, so it makes sense for the company to support its high-margin businesses through AI expansion.

Still, the strategy carries risk. Heavy spending, a major concern as shown by the stock price movement, depends on continued demand for cloud and AI services, and returns will rely on Amazon executing efficiently while competing with other hyperscalers.

How has Amazon stock been performing?

Amazon stock trades at around $219 per share. Year-to-date, like much of the tech trade, it’s down ~5% as investors are nervous about the sheer amount of spending plans. That said, I see the stock’s recent weakness as being a potentially good entry point. Zooming out to the 2-yr, 5yr, and 10yr time periods, the story is much more interesting .

Peer pressure: Which companies from the Magnificent Seven currently pay a dividend?

Looking at the MAG7 lineup, only Amazon and Tesla currently don’t pay dividends. Apple started the earliest, in 1987, when it was still embryonic- at least compared to where it is today. And Alphabet was the most recent in the lineup to announce a dividend program.

Why the sudden change? By paying a dividend, companies suddenly attract an entirely new group of shareholders- who buy and hold, usually forever. For example, I’ve owned Microsoft since ~2014. Well, admittedly, I didn’t hold it necessarily because it paid/pays a dividend (the yield is rather insignificant), but it certainly helps during times of volatility like we’re experiencing today.

Company Ticker Dividend Status Start Date 2026 Yield (Fwd, Est) Microsoft MSFT Paying 2003 0.90% Apple AAPL Paying 1987 0.39% Nvidia NVDA Paying 2012 0.02% Meta META Paying Feb 2024 0.32% Alphabet GOOGL Paying Apr 2024 0.28% Amazon AMZN None N/A 0.00% Tesla TSLA None N/A 0.00%

Can Amazon’s bottom line support a dividend?

But here’s the real question: Does Amazon have enough to pay dividends in the future?

To answer this question, let’s consider a couple of datapoints.

First, based on analyst estimates, Amazon is expected to deliver $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) in Q1 ‘26 and $7.78 for the full year.

Period Average EPS Estimate Q1 2026 $1.69 Q2 2026 $1.80 FY 2026 $7.78

That’s roughly in line with what we’ve seen in the last four quarters.

Quarter EPS Q4 2025 $1.98 Q3 2025 $1.98 Q2 2025 $1.71 Q1 2025 $1.62 Q4 2024 $1.91

Now, the average yield among MAG7 dividend payers is around 0.42%. Since Amazon is trading around $219 a share, a 0.38% yield would be about 83 cents per share per year, which would represent about an 10.7% payout ratio based on the estimated FY ‘26 EPS. That falls somewhere in the middle of the pack in terms of payout ratios.

Company Payout Ratio Microsoft (MSFT) 22.01% Apple (AAPL) 12.95% Amazon (AMZN) Estimated 10.66% Alphabet (GOOGL) 7.60% Meta (META) 6.93% NVIDIA (NVDA) 0.87%

So, yes, Amazon’s bottom line can comfortably support dividend payouts in line with those of the rest of the MAG7, should it decide to start paying them. We haven’t gotten word of such a commitment yet, though to be fair, Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia are also upping their capex on AI, and they still can pay dividends. So it’s likely just a matter of time.

Final thoughts

A consensus among 57 analysts rates AMZN stock a “ Strong Buy ” with a near-perfect score of 4.81/5. There’s also as much as a 64% upside if it reaches its high target price of $360.

When 57 Wall Street analysts rate a stock a Strong Buy, it deserves attention. Not because analysts are always right, but because that level of consensus usually reflects long-term confidence in the business model. Amazon is not a speculative startup trying to prove itself, but a company that consistently reinvests, expands, and adapts to new technology cycles.

And as for the question about dividends, well, it certainly has the ability to pay them consistently, the same way Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet do. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Of course, analyst ratings and hypotheticals should never replace your own due diligence. But when broad professional conviction aligns with strong financials, dominant market positioning, and a clear long-term strategy, it is worth paying attention.