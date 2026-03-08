‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

BlackRock (BLK) has restricted withdrawals from one of its flagship private credit funds after a surge in redemption requests, adding to growing signs of stress in the rapidly expanding $2 trillion private credit market.

The world’s largest asset manager said it would limit withdrawals from the $26 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund after investor redemption requests exceeded the fund’s quarterly liquidity cap. Investors sought to withdraw $1.2 billion, but the fund approved $620 million, reaching the 5% quarterly limit that allows managers to gate withdrawals.

The development marks the first time HLEND has triggered its redemption cap and follows similar moves by other major alternative asset managers, raising questions about whether the industry’s long credit boom may be encountering its first real test.

Shares of BlackRock fell 6.7% Friday amid a broader market selloff fueled by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and escalating geopolitical tensions tied to the expanding Israel–Iran conflict.

Redemption Pressure Spreads Across Private Credit

BlackRock’s decision comes after similar strains emerged elsewhere in the industry.

Earlier this week Blackstone (BX) temporarily raised the redemption limit on an $82 billion credit fund from 5% to 7% and injected $400 million of firm capital to meet investor withdrawals. Earlier this year, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) bought back 15.4% of one of its funds to replace client redemptions.

Together, the moves signal a shift in investor sentiment toward private credit funds that had seen enormous inflows over the past decade.

Much of the redemption activity is coming from wealthy individual investors, who have become a major funding source for private credit strategies traditionally dominated by pension funds and institutions.

A Structural Liquidity Mismatch

Private credit funds such as HLEND lend to mid-sized companies that cannot easily access traditional bank financing. These loans are typically illiquid and may take years to mature.

But many funds allow investors to withdraw capital periodically, often quarterly, creating a structural tension if too many investors want their money back at once.

HLEND said the 5% redemption cap exists to prevent a “structural mismatch” between investor liquidity and the long duration of its loans.

If managers were forced to liquidate assets quickly to meet withdrawals, they could be forced to sell loans at steep discounts, harming returns for remaining investors.

Credit Stress Warnings Begin to Surface

The recent redemption pressure is also occurring as several high-profile corporate credit failures have begun to shake confidence in lending markets.

The bankruptcies of auto parts supplier First Brands and subprime auto dealership operator Tricolor last year prompted renewed scrutiny across Wall Street over underwriting standards in both traditional and private credit markets.

The failures rattled lenders after it emerged that some financial institutions had exposure to the companies’ debt.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned at the time that such failures could be early indicators of deeper credit problems.

“When you see one cockroach, there are probably more,” Dimon said during an earnings call. “These are early signs there might be some excess out there because we’ve had a credit market bull run since 2010.”

JPMorgan ultimately wrote off $170 million related to the Tricolor bankruptcy, while other banks disclosed smaller exposures.

The collapse of First Brands has drawn additional scrutiny because a creditor alleged that as much as $2.3 billion may have disappeared from the company’s finances, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

While banks have largely described these events as isolated pockets of stress, investors fear they could signal the beginning of a broader deterioration in corporate credit quality after more than a decade of easy financing.

BlackRock’s Private Credit Expansion

BlackRock’s exposure to the private credit market expanded significantly in 2024, when the firm acquired HPS Investment Partners for roughly $12 billion.

The acquisition was part of a strategic push into private lending, a sector that has exploded as banks retreated from corporate lending following post-financial crisis regulations.

Private credit funds now finance everything from software companies and healthcare firms to manufacturing businesses, often providing loans that carry higher yields than public market debt.

HLEND says its portfolio focuses on mature private companies with stable cash flows and loans structured to be repaid first in bankruptcy.

The fund also pays monthly dividends, making it attractive to income-focused investors.

Sector Risks and Market Volatility

According to fund disclosures, roughly 19% of HLEND’s portfolio is tied to software companies, a sector that has faced heavy selling pressure as investors worry about disruption from AI-driven startups.

At the same time, macroeconomic conditions have become more volatile.

Markets are grappling with:

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

Concerns about slowing economic growth

Technological disruption from AI

An increase in corporate loan defaults

These pressures have pushed some investors to shift capital toward safer assets.

Opportunity Amid Volatility

Despite the recent redemption surge, private credit managers remain broadly optimistic about the asset class.

Institutional investors, including pensions and sovereign wealth funds, continue allocating capital to private credit strategies, according to Blackstone President Jon Gray.

And HPS Investment Partners said current market turbulence may actually create attractive lending opportunities.

In a statement, the firm said it sees a chance to “lean into volatility” as traditional lenders pull back.

Still, the latest wave of redemption restrictions highlights the central tension within the private credit boom: funds offering periodic liquidity while investing in assets that may take years to sell.

If redemption requests continue to rise across multiple funds, analysts say the industry could face a broader test of whether its liquidity structures can withstand a sustained downturn.

For now, BlackRock’s withdrawal limits serve as a reminder that after more than a decade of easy credit conditions, the first cracks may be starting to appear.