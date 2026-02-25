As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?

Nvidia (NVDA) is gearing up to re-enter the consumer PC space with AI-centric laptop chips set to be launched this year in laptops from Dell Technologies (DELL), Lenovo (LNVGY), and other makers. Though the financial implications of this move will be minimal at the moment, it does reflect Nvidia’s intentions to further strengthen its position in the AI space beyond the datacenter and into the world of edge computing.

The timing of this move also seems quite interesting, with Nvidia shares currently trading at around $197, just below their 52-week high of $212.19. Nvidia has seen a massive rally in recent times due to the AI boom. Wall Street will be keen to see whether the data center business will sustain its explosive growth. Nvidia’s move into AI-powered PCs will add to the strength of its overall strategy in the AI space.

About Nvidia Stock

Operating in the Santa Clara, California area, Nvidia develops graphics processing units (GPUs), artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, and system-on-chip (SoC) products. Its products are used in the data center, gaming, and automotive markets. It has a market capitalization of around $4.69 trillion, as one of the largest companies in the world.

In the last 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $86.62 and $212.19. It has risen substantially in the last year, growing much more than the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). Its recent gains are due to strong earnings and continued AI infrastructure spending.

Currently, the stock is trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of 27.24x. The stock has a trailing price-earnings ratio of 49.75x. The stock has a price-sales ratio of 25.33x. All these ratios are higher than the average ratios in the semiconductor industry due to the company having higher profitability ratios. For instance, the company has a profit margin of 55.85%. The return on equity stands at 99.24%. The gross margins are higher at over 73%.

Nvidia pays a quarterly dividend of $0.01, with the last one being made on Dec. 26, 2025. The upcoming payment will take place on March 27. However, the company’s income is not a major aspect in investment decisions.

Nvidia Beats on Earnings

On Nov. 19, the company announced a record third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, representing a 22% sequential gain as well as a 62% year-over-year (YOY) gain. The Data Center revenue stands at $51.2 billion, showing a 25% quarterly gain and a 66% YOY gain. In terms of earnings per diluted share, both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share are $1.30, with the gross margins at 73.4% and 73.6%, respectively. These figures represent strong demand for AI infrastructure products.

Further, the tech giant has witnessed a huge sale in Blackwell chips, in addition to a sold-out cloud GPU capacity. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the company has returned $37.0 billion in shareholder repurchases and dividends. In addition, it has $62.2 billion remaining in its authorization. This reflects strong cash flows, despite the company’s aggressive rollout strategy.

Currently, NVDA has an AI initiative in laptops which involves system-on-chip processors that combine central processing units (CPUs) and GPUs. This is a partnership between MediaTek and Intel (INTC). The Arm-based MediaTek design could appear in the first half of the year, while the Intel collaborations are meant to build on Nvidia’s position in the Windows environment. While the near-term contribution to earnings will not be substantial, it increases the total available market for Nvidia beyond cloud data centers.

What Do Analysts Expect for Nvidia Stock?

As per Barchart data, Nvidia has a “Strong Buy” rating consensus. The mean price target for NVDA is $255.55, so with its current price, it has upside of 30.45% from here. The Street-high price sits at $352, showing 79.7% potential gains.